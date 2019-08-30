Hurricane Dorian And The Amazon Burning: Potential Commodity Impacts

So here we go again--the most active part of the hurricane season is upon us and we are seeing natural gas (UNG), orange juice and several other commodities and equities rallying on hurricane Dorian and the rest of the hurricane season. Certainly, the rally in stocks today is due to Trump worrying about his re-election bid and doing anything he can to influence the markets and make some deal with China (ridiculous). But some equities are rallying on the storm worries. The "Art of the deal" is called the art of manipulation, bullying and narcissism in my opinion.

First if all, I think it is quite possible that Hurricane Dorian will take more of a southerly track and affect more of southern Florida, then stall and bring flooding to many central regions. There is a slight chance that she could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week. However, usually these events have a very short term psychological effect in commodity markets.

The top map above shows the Ocean heat content. The warmest (orange and red) is further south and could help steer Dorian closer to south Florida and not as far north as NOAA and others are saying. The 2nd map shows the historical storm tracks when a hurricane is in a similar position to Dorian. Notice, some of these tracks are a bit to the south and in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Hence, Dorian may pose a threat further south and west.

We have what we call a lingering El Nino Modoki event, which means that ocean temperatures in the western Equatorial Pacific is warmer than normal but cooler than normal close to Peru and Northwest Brazil. This is a fairly rare occurrence. One of the last El Nino Modoki events was back in 2004 when several hurricanes wiped out the Florida citrus industry. Nevertheless, whatever weak El Nino event we had the last few months is weakening and hence can reduce Atlantic wind shear and straighten the hurricane season.

See above how an El Nino Modoki is different than a standard El Nino The cool ocean temps (BLUE) near Peru can often reduce shear in the Gulf and Atlantic helping hurricanes form.

The demise of the Brazil rain forest has been grabbing the climate headlines recently until Dorian this week. The carbon monoxide and debris can actually have a weakening effect on the hurricane season over the southern most latitudes. For an interesting article I wrote recently, please visit here.

Source: Jim Roemer CLIMATECH. 2004 hurricane tracks and El Nino Modoki

Other than gold (GLD) and silver (SLV), many commodities have been in the doldrums the last few months due to big global crops and a cool Midwestern summer--wheat (WEAT); coffee (JO); corn (CORN) etc. and Trade War concerns with China.

So which commodities may be impacted the most from the real beginning of the hurricane season? Cotton (BALB) too has been in the doldrums. However, a reduced Texas crop due to a recent drought, potential flooding in India in a week or two and Dorian possibly affect some cotton in the southeast U.S. may represent at least a short term buying opportunity. Orange juice futures have already rallied on the rumor of Dorian, so I would not jump into this market at this juncture. Liquidity is too low and you can see how Florida is not the producer it once was for orange juice, so weather related impacts are much less of a factor.

If you are looking for a bullish trade the next month or two in natural gas (UGAZ) based solely on the weather, I can't give you one. No question natural gas is grossly oversold and ideas of an increase in LNG exports, the churning of more potential hurricanes in the Atlantic, and recent hot weather in the east and Texas is causing some decent short covering. However, the weather in itself is not bullish, heading into the fall. Nevertheless, the potential for a colder winter is always in the cards as El Nino likely weakens.

In summary, the markets are flying around on this off again, on again Trade War talk. I had been bearish grains for quite a while on improved summer U.S. weather, and prior to the USDA crop report a few weeks ago, after the earlier bullish flooding scenario last spring. The possibility of dryness in Brazil later this year from El Nino Modoki and the burning rain forest may set up a buying opportunity in the coffee ETF (JO) and for the next month or so. Due to the weak Brazilian Real and huge supplies, it is possible coffee prices could fall below 90 cents first, in which it would be a buy opportunity if October weather is dry in Brazil. I am bearish, not bullish natural gas (UNG) on the weather, especially if we can see more of a spike in prices on hurricane Dorian. Cotton (BALB) may rally early next week on the hurricane but it is questionable how much of a sustained longer term rally will occur.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.