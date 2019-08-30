Canadian Dollar: Potential Upside, But Stationary For Time Being

The loonie could have upside against the greenback, but likely to trade stationary for now.

Investors do not seem very confident that the Bank of Canada will not cut rates.

At the end of last month, I made the argument that the Canadian dollar would see further upside going forward.

The primary reason for my argument was that the Bank of Canada had not been following suit with the Federal Reserve and ECB in terms of quantitative easing, and thus higher rates on the loonie would make the currency more attractive and bolster demand accordingly.

Counter-intuitively, this does not appear to have played out. We can see that the loonie has continued to undergo a slow but steady decline against the greenback:

Source: dailyfx.com

This is even in spite of the continued view that it remains unnecessary for the central bank to cut rates in Canada, with the country being cited as starting to outperform its peers on the basis of higher rates of job creation and rising inflation.

With this being said, the market appears to be dovish on the loonie - and is taking the view that the central bank will eventually change their mind on such a policy stance sooner or later. Specifically, investment bank Goldman Sachs has recently stated that investors should short the currency before such a policy shift - citing the possibility that the country’s open economy has substantial exposure to the commodity sector, and further weakness in global growth would significantly weigh on the Canadian economy.

However, most of the weakness we have been seeing in CAD/USD has been at the beginning of August - the currency has largely been trading in a stationary manner around the 0.75 level in the past two weeks.

In this regard, it seems that significant indecision is leading to such a trend at this point in time. On the one hand, Canadian growth has been encouraging and the Bank of Canada has not officially signaled that rates will drop. However, nervousness regarding a potential policy change by the Bank of Canada is still leading to bearish sentiment on the currency.

In my view, the loonie is likely to trade stationary for the time being until October - at which point we will see whether the Bank of Canada will choose to cut rates as a result of lower growth caused by trade tensions. Should this not be the case, then we could likely see a strong rebound in the loonie up to the 0.765 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.