MediPharm: Undisputed Leader In Third-Party Extraction

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) once again demonstrated its ability to deliver as it announced a strong quarter of growth and profitability. We think the company is single-handedly proving the viability of the extraction business model, and we expect the upcoming legalization of edibles and concentrates in Canada as the biggest near-term tailwind for the stock.

(All amounts in C$)

2019 Q2 Review

MediPharm reported second-quarter results that showed continuous expansion of the business on all fronts. Revenue increased 44% from the prior quarter to $32 million. The increase in revenue was due to higher sales volume primarily from the private label offering. Notably, the company commenced its tolling services for its partners, but revenue remains small for the time being (it did not disclose the revenue breakdown). The increase in revenue reflects higher throughput at MediPharm's extraction lines and strong demand from LPs for extract products ahead of the second wave of legalization. Gross margin was stable during the quarter and EBITDA margin improved from 20% to 24%. Overall, the company was able to achieve strong operational results by consistently delivering top-line growth while maintaining strong margins. Compared to other LPs, MediPharm was flexible in its cannabis procurement strategy and opportunistically acquire large amounts of cannabis for extraction purposes. This allows the firm to manage its production costs and inventory levels efficiently.

(Source: Public Filings)

Compared to its peers, MediPharm is miles ahead with regards to its private-label sales. As we highlighted in our initiating report, the company has achieved a headstart in its private-label and white-label business by signing up customers and actively acquiring bulk supply in the secondary market. More importantly, the company has managed to produce consistent sales in a seemingly transactional business model. It's a testament to the management and its ability to manage procurement and production while the Canadian market is suffering from a consistent supply shortage.

MediPharm competes primarily with two types of suppliers. Firstly, the company competes with the in-house extraction teams at other LPs. Many LPs have invested in their own extraction centers such as Aphria (OTC:APHA), Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), and Aurora (OTC:ACB). Secondly, MediPharm fights market share with other independent extraction players including Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) and Neptune (NEPT). Valens GroWorks is the biggest competitor with its current nameplate capacity of 425,000 kg per year, which is expecting to be increased to over 1 million kg by the end of this year. However, MediPharm still has the best private-label program, albeit it has signed up less tolling agreements compared to Valens GroWorks.

Valuation

MediPharm has a current market cap of $850 million and trades at 6x EV/Sales and 25x EV/EBITDA. Compared to other LPs, the company trades at much lower levels, and it actually has a meaningfully positive EBITDA, which is rare to see among cannabis companies. MediPharm is also much cheaper than its extraction peers including Valens GroWorks at 11x and Neptune at 28x. Overall, we think MediPharm remains the best value for investors looking for exposure in the cannabis extraction space.

(Source: TSX)

Looking ahead, we think the biggest opportunity for MediPharm would be the legalization of vapes, edibles, and concentrates in Canada as well as its current expansion in Australia. While it is fair to assume that many of MediPharm's current sales are due to the stocking of supplies ahead of the second wave of legalization, we think it is fair to assume that demand will continue to grow after the legalization. We have seen from the U.S. that vapes constitute a popular way of consuming cannabis, and we think there are many opportunities in Canada as well to expand this product form. While we are not overly enthusiastic about the opportunity in beverages and topicals, we think these product forms could also provide incremental growth for the industry. Lastly, MediPharm's ongoing expansion in Australia provides a nice option value given the favorable trend towards legalization globally.

Looking Ahead

MediPharm once again delivered a strong quarter that combines operational improvements and financial discipline. We think the company is well-positioned to lead the extraction space as Canada moves towards legalization of edibles and concentrate products. Reasonable valuation and industry-leading private label programs make MediPharm an attractive investment for investors looking to diversify their cannabis investments away from growers. We remain optimistic about MediPharm's near-term momentum since our bullish initiating coverage report back in March this year when the stock was only trading at $2.90. Since our report, the stock has risen over 75%, but the business has also made significant progress in its business, and we believe there is more upside if management continues to execute and deliver like it did this last quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.