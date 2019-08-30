Blackstone Offers To Take Private Tallgrass Energy: Strong Private Demand For Energy Infrastructure Assets

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners has offered to take Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) private at $19.50 per share, "an approximate 35.9% premium over TGE's closing price on August 27, 2019, and a premium of approximately 12% to its volume weighted average price during the last 30 calendar days". This premium offer is indicative of the strong private market for oil and gas infrastructure assets and the public/private arbitrage seen in deals such as the take-private of Buckeye (BPL).

There are elements of Blackstone's (BX) Tallgrass offer that are indicative of a particularly strong private market for energy infrastructure, beyond even the 36% premium. These include unusual management compensation and a double-digit EBTIDA multiple despite the likely degradation of the earnings power of certain core assets.

Twitter posts and then a Bloomberg article addressed the unusual management compensation, which can be found in a 13-d SEC filing from March 2019. On page 18 of the filing, management is promised the higher of $26.25 per share or "the price being paid to the public holders". It is unclear if this agreement between Blackstone and management will be upheld or allowed by Tallgrass's board. But that guaranteed price to management and premium to the $19.50 offered to the non-management shareholders implies a strong, competitive market that Blackstone saw the potential need to get an edge on, and a willingness to take the risk that an unusual "sweetener" would get exposed.

This image below helps indicate how this may look to TGE shareholders, from a Twitter account under a pseudonym by an obviously angry shareholder. It is included to emphasize the potential PR issue Blackstone risked entering into this unusual arrangement. TGE management, if this offer is successful, will have pocketed substantial extra proceeds and will not be exposed to the public market. Blackstone will continue to be a publicly traded private equity fund management company subject to public scrutiny.

Source: Twitter parody account and claimed TGE shareholder @Mr_Skilling

The other indicator of particularly strong private demand for oil and gas infrastructure is the double-digit EBITDA multiple being offered, despite the upcoming roll-off of contracts on the Rockies Express pipeline and the increased competition and potentially decreased demand on the Pony Express pipeline and the Douglass Gas Gathering System. These issues are well covered in this article.

Ostensibly the offer for TGE is at a 10x 2020E multiple, but investment banks that cover the stock have estimated the 2021 multiple as in the 12-14x EBITDA range due to fee degradation from the asset issues covered above, with risk that EBITDA may be even lower than expected. Paying 12-14x forward EBITDA for an asset base that may see significant EBITDA declines is aggressive and indicative of strong private market demand for such assets.

It remains to be seen how Tallgrass's board will respond to Blackstone. It is not unreasonable to expect the side-deal with management to get rolled back and to see a potential bump in the offer price. Having been chairman of a public company that received an unsolicited offer, there is usually room in such offers for a higher ultimate transaction price (mine was raised by 13%). Regardless of the outcome, the unusual management side deal and the double digit multiple for declining assets mean that Blackstone's offer to buy out Tallgrass is indicative of a strong private market for oil and gas infrastructure assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.