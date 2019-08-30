HP: Risk/Reward Is Shifting, Worth A Look

I believe the company is fairly valued at current levels and will be waiting for further economic indicators before turning bullish on the long-term prospects of the computing and printing mega player.

There are certain pathways to growth for the company, but for the time being, the risk/reward profile seems to favor waiting on the sidelines or holding rather than turning bullish.

HP was once a printing and computing conglomerate, but has been facing some tough macro and competitive headwinds over the past few years.

HP, Inc. (HPQ) has faced some tough times in the last couple of years, as printing revenues continue to decrease as competitive headwinds take hold of the company's core business. HP has worked to reshuffle some of its revenue sources to include personal computing and systems, which are growing nicely and being driven by the increased demand for notebooks by consumers and personal systems from the growing digitalization of small businesses across the United States and the world.

There are a few prospects which make the company worth taking a look at. The first is the rise in small business owners in today's economy all across the world. As mega corporations like Facebook (FB) and many, many other work to deliver quality internet services to emerging markets, the growth of small businesses will continue to thrive, and HP is a leader in the low-energy, high-performance computing systems with its notebook offerings and overall systems.

Another prospect is the continued discussion in the United States about coupling an infrastructure bill with broadband expansion into rural communities which will further enhance small business digitalization in the coming years as they become more connected and have a better operating environment. These factors and more have me reevaluating my stance on the company from a bearish one to a neutral-to-bullish one, even as some macro headwinds persist and others emerge.

Business Segments

The company's overall revenues were relatively flat in the first nine months of 2019 and are indeed expected to decline slightly in 2020. This, however, is a combination of the company's business segments as it expects to continue and lose revenue in its printing business, which made up 35% of all sales in the first nine months of this year. That was and will be offset by a 2.4% growth in its personal systems segment, which made up 65% of all revenues in the same time period.

The company's personal systems business segment is made up of computing services to both commercial and consumer clients in the form of computer hardware like the notebooks and commercial-size computing services. This segment has been growing steadily with the overall economics stance of the region it services, which has been positive since its split from Hewlett Packard (HPE). The company's leading sub-segments are notebooks, desktops and workstations, all of which have increased in the first nine months of 2019.

The other business segment is its printing segment, which includes regular printing services for consumers, commercial printing services for small, medium and large corporation with high demand, and 3D printing services which have taken off in the past but have somewhat slowed in recent years. This business segment has been saturating for years as more competition introduces more products, decreasing overall pricing as both raw material costs and efficiencies like ink prices and laser technologies make products last longer and cost much less to replace when they do.

Business Sustainability

HP is in a very sustainable operating environment with cash and equivalents of just under $5 billion, $2.5 billion in property, plant and equipment, and $5.7 billion in inventory. On the flip side, it holds only $4.7 billion in long-term debt, as it focused on reducing debt to improve its interest expenses.

These were aided by better gross profit margins as costs of sales decreased in personal systems at a higher rate than they increased in its printing segment. Even though the company's R&D and SG&A did rise slightly in the first nine months of the year, they've stayed well below the growth in sales and decrease in cost of sales, projecting an optimistic trend for the company.

This is what's driving the company's projection in 2019 and 2020 EPS and revenues. Analysts expect the company to report sales of $58.6 billion in 2019, but then report a decline to $58.47 billion in 2020 based on increased headwinds in the printing segment as well as a muted growth rate in the personal systems as small business growth slows. On the EPS side, however, the company is projected to report $2.21 in 2019 and then $2.24 in 2020, representing the aforementioned cost savings and expense management.

Risks

These growth factors play directly into the risks the company faces. A slowdown in small business optimism and expansion, given the slowing overall global economic growth rates, will have an adverse effect on both of the company's leading business segments. If the economy does indeed slow, the company will face multiple headwinds to its business segments as future growth in emerging markets and in rural communities across the United States create a less hospitable environment for its products and services as well as lowering generic spending by big corporations that use its products.

All in all, it's a valid concern and one which might deter some investors from taking a serious look at a company which is so enterprise-growth sensitive at a time when economic growth is being questioned. However, these concerns will get a clearer answer in the coming weeks and months to see if these economic indicators are stable or on the decline. Even though the ongoing trade war is hurting imports from China, the company and other major conglomerates have found ways to work around most of these cost increases, and it will take a more severe economic slowdown for those expenses, which are passed on to the consumers, to show up in the clients' purchasing power.

Valuation and Conclusion

HP does seem to be fairly valued compared to peers like International Business Machines (IBM) - price to earnings ratio of 10.53x - and Dell Technologies (DELL) - price to earnings multiple of 7.11x - as the company trades at about 8.2x forward earnings expectations at a price range of around $18.50 per share.

Given the lackluster growth and the risks associated with the company in the near term, even though the longer-term prospects do warrant a higher valuation, I believe the company is fairly valued around the $18.00 to $20.00 per share price range, and it will take clear indicators on economic growth for the company to be worth more than current prices.

All in all, the company has very clear pathways to success in the longer run given the growth potential with small businesses in emerging nations alongside potential for connecting rural communities in the United States, but risks do remain a hindrance on the near-term price performance.

I remain neutral on the company's next six months and am waiting to see more economic indicators before turning bullish on the company's 2020 prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.