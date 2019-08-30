Blueprint To Starbucks: Hold Your Horses

Recently, Starbucks shares rose on surprise Q3 earnings where global comps of 7% beat street expectations by a mile. However, while shares rose, analysts were less sanguine, either reiterating their previous calls (topping up target price for some desks) or downgrading due to pricing overrun.

How the market views Starbucks

Starbucks is in the game of building brand equity and monetizing it. The base revenues it needs to support store and system profitability relies heavily on customers returning. On top of that, to grow its business, it needs to get the marginal customer to choose Starbucks, before conversion into a repeat customer. The formula to achieve both is to get their target customers (current and future) to “fall in love” with and keep choosing Starbucks. With coffee already a naturally addictive beverage, all they have to do is to give customers whatever else reasons they need. With target customers being prime age white collar workers, coffee lovers and the younger generation, the following few factors were identified – utility (3rd-place for working, meeting), convenience, premium offerings, and customer connection. This worked successfully for many years, until about 2.5 years ago it became apparent that it wasn’t working as well anymore.

Global same-store-sales growth (SSSG) slumped to the low single-digits. What happened? Two things: 1) Starbucks started falling behind in addressing the consumers’ changing needs, 2) competition started heating up in a serious manner. As global SSSG slumped, not only their existing store profitability became a concern, their store expansion plans (which was projected to drive ~75% of incremental revenues) were also jeopardized. Lower leverage from brand equity would result in reduction in projected new stores crossing the returns hurdle. Recall back on 20 Jun 2018, when management cut 3Q global SSSG forecast to 1% vs. expected 3%, while shuttering 150 stores; shares plunged in excess of 10%. As Starbucks is relatively “long duration” and convex to changes in expected growth, a drop in global comps would cause a more than proportionate drop in valuation. Thus, the market focuses on comp trend volatility much more than unit growth volatility. After all, the company’s track record in global store development has shown that unit growth planning has been executed relatively well.

Look out for the undercurrents

During the slump, narrative amongst analysts was that while ticket grew due to price hikes and food attach, Starbucks was not becoming more popular with consumers as transactions hovered in negative territory. This was seen as highly unsustainable, and occurred in both key focus markets; U.S. and China.

With CEO Kevin Johnson, Starbucks responded by pulling almost every single lever they had in their arsenal to drive comps, all at once:

Proposition Lever Pulled Convenience Mobile order & pay for morning need states, revamp new-gen pick-up function in stores

Added delivery with Alibaba Innovation Introduced new beverage platforms i.e. nitro brew, refreshers, etc.

Introduced food menu upgrades

Test experiential stores e.g. roasteries Customer Engagement Free up barista time in afternoon for engagement

Started mobile app personalized marketing

Drive MSR loyalty program membership

Increased experiential stores e.g. roasteries

Seasonal promotions Premiumization Shift towards reserves stores, flagship stores, premium new store design (mainly China) Afternoon day-part Utilization Utilize afternoon discounts and offers to incentivise group purchase and traffic

Revamp cold drinks platform to cater to afternoon wants

In just a short span of a few quarters, Starbucks went from being slow to addressing new customer needs and wants to be at the forefront of its peer group again. According to management presentation in latest few earnings, Starbucks supposedly is presenting the “best in class” product for its target group in terms of beverage and 3rd place offering, convenience in remote-order and pick-up/delivery, and increased customer engagement via slew of digital marketing initiatives. To the extent that it sort of fully embodied the concept of “New Retail” that has been championed by Alibaba as the next wave of retail. In addition, it also experimented and ramped up traffic for its afternoon day-part. Seriously, could Starbucks have done any more to improve its offering, without involving high-risk experimental initiatives that might bring significant changes to its offerings or business model? While I applaud its impressive execution and turnaround, I sense that most low-hanging fruits have been plucked, without taking on significant revenue risk.

On the results front, while we saw Starbucks continue to struggle for few quarters on comps post implementation of changes, the uptick in comps from both key markets became more visible this quarter. On the surface, while it might look like the changes needed a few quarters to metabolize before green shoots sprouted, I take a more cautious view.

A more cautious take

1) Despite the “kitchen-sink”, there is no solid evidence yet to show that Starbucks brand is gaining popularity with customers. The comps rebound could arguably be viewed as a “transitory one-off bump” from Starbucks simply taking a slice of the pie where consumers demanded convenience from take-away and delivery. Even as Starbucks should be given the benefit of the doubt in a longer ramp-up time needed for initiatives to take full effect, extrapolating just after a quarter of green shoots is still risky.

Starbucks began their initiatives in earnest in 2017, and by end 2018 there was already a high degree of integration into their respective key market store bases. Excluding last quarter’s result, we have continued to see traffic comps mired in zero territory (refer to U.S. and China comp charts above) even as ticket comps showed strength as customers spent more due to higher prices and food attach. Excluding typical food inflation in the F&B industry of 1-2%, comps would be even lower, in the low-single digits territory. If Starbucks is indeed still losing (or not gaining) popularity amongst consumers, expect future comps to still be range bound in the low-single digits, where Starbucks would have to rely on tactics to increase wallet share to drive comp growth. This contrasts to back then when Starbucks was in a similar situation, i.e. got out of favor with its customers, when Howard Schultz took over and reinvigorated the Starbucks experience. Comps rebounded to the mid-to-high-single digit range.

2) As we pander and await more evidence of growing customer up-take at Starbucks, the second point mentioned above, i.e. competition heating up in a serious manner, is still very much in play and matters even more. This is most assuredly another reason for slumping traffic comps in key markets. Competitive dynamics in large markets may be hard to track or make a call on, but it still warrants keeping a close eye on. Suggestedly, this is the biggest theme against the company’s growth expectations that it has little control over.

In the U.S., Starbuck’s key competitor Dunkin’s also has a mobile app that provides convenience (on-the-go mobile ordering) and engagement (loyalty rewards, personalized marketing). It already has more than 10m members, and is expanding the program geographically. And this extends to all of Starbucks’s competitors too. The point here is that these moves are low-hanging fruits, and can be viewed almost as a necessity just to stay in the game (e.g. maintenance capex, not growth capex). The advantage gap closes when everyone catches up, and there is nothing that blocks competitors from “commoditizing” its products.

Starbucks is not only being squeezed by larger, well-established competitors, but also from individual artisanal coffee shops. From Starbucks CFO: “..we have acknowledged.. is the collective group of independent coffee shops out there, they are doing a lot of what Starbucks has been so good at for so long.. it’s that 3rd-place environment, comfortable place to be, an up-leveled coffee experience.. the concern that independent coffee shops will win over Starbucks’s customers is amplified by the chain’s growing ubiquity..” While management believes that they are not affecting comps, it is a hard sell.

In China, competition seems more apparent. China had historically posted high-single-digit comps, which coincidentally plunged when Luckin Coffee (Ticker: LK) entered the market at the end of 2017, targeting 4,500 stores in 2 years. This was the period where a wave of competition pushed forward on their china ambitions too. Costa coffee (backed by KO) will have 1,200 stores by 2022, and joined forces with Aliyun to develop innovative cafes too. The more telling indicator is few quarters of comps in the -1% to -3% range, suggesting that customers have been dwindling. Like the U.S., China market is also pressured by growth of local trendy cafes and mid-tier brands.

In a nutshell, the biggest risk to Starbucks is competition with growing companies who are able to neutralize or diminish the relative popularity of the brand. It may be hard to predict if current competitive dynamic in China will lead to shake-out amongst retailers or spur accelerated growth in the country, but it will be the biggest driver of the stock.

How to play the stock

Despite the cautious view, if Starbucks manages to be at the forefront of changing consumer demands, i.e. maintaining its relevance to consumers, while still managing to execute to its potential in store count penetration, i.e. bringing this experience to more consumers who will pay for it, it will still be a relatively good longer-term holding in an increasingly consumption-driven world. After all, it gives exposure to the secular growth trend of coffee consumption in China resulting from urbanization and westernization of 450m working millennials who look for consumption upgrades, which be a target of most yield-hungry managers in a "lower-for-longer" world. Besides, it is arguably a well-managed company within the quality factor basket, should recession probabilities rise. Fed's lowering of equilibrium rate of return could also benefit Starbucks P/E more than proportionately to the index, if rates are lowered without recession probabilities rising. Lastly, it could also serve as an inflation-hedge as food inflation of 1%-2% p.a. will pass through to EPS if it maintains pricing power - making it a valuable asset in a world of $15tn negative yielding bonds, where an even higher notional amount fail to cover for inflation.

In the short-term, investors have re-rated the stock from a "show-me" approach when CEO Johnson first announced the turnaround plan, to a "rich expectations priced in" valuation. Even though macro drivers played a part in the recent lift in P/E, stock price may still rationalize if comps for next few quarters persists in the low-single-digit range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.