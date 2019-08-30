How Sustainable Is TCPC's 10%+ Dividend Yield?

Overview:

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (the “Company”, “Blackrock” or “TCPC”) is a closed-end, business development company (BDC). The company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. TCPC invests primarily in the debt of middle-market companies, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Such investments may include an equity component, and, to a lesser extent, the Company may make equity investments directly. The Company was formed through the conversion on April 2, 2012 of the Company’s predecessor, Special Value Continuation Fund, LLC, from a limited liability company to a corporation in a non-taxable transaction, leaving the Company as the surviving entity. On April 3, 2012, the Company completed its initial public offering. As of 06/30/2019, TCPC’s manages ~$1.7Bn with $22mm of cash.

Investment Thesis:

At first glance, TCPC looks like an attractive investment opportunity due (a) 100% BUY rating from the 8-analyst covering the stock and (b) double-digit dividend yield (10.64% using August 27, 2019 TTM dividend payout and current stock price). However, after undergoing a more thorough research review, we have uncovered some troublesome warning signs. Therefore, we recommend investors pass on TCPC.

Investment Rationale:

Leverage: TCPC is a business development company. Their business model revolves around leveraging the cash (equity) in the portfolio by borrowing money with low-interest rates and investing these borrowed funds in higher-yielding investments. BDC’s have benefited from the low-interest rate environment because there borrowing cost has been reduced, but have struggled to find quality, high-yielding investments because many corporations have also taken advantage of the low-interest rate environment and lowered their cost of capital by refinancing.

Now if we analyze TCPC’s financing we notice two important things. The first is leverage, out of the ~$1.7Bn TCPC manages, $913mm is debt. In other words, TCPC is leveraged (1) 1.8-to-1, which is near the total permitted (2) 2-to-1 leverage levels. The second thing we should note is that the blended cost of debt is 4.230%, with 41% of their capital structure being composed of floating rate debt. The 4.230% blended cost of debt is not poor on a relative BDC basis, but it does illustrate that TCPC does not have a superior source of capital. Investors would imagine that having the backing Blackrock as a partner would benefit TCPC’s cost of capital.

Regarding the capital structure, we are neutral on the floating versus fixed-rate allocation. Views on long-term rates vary from investor to investor, but the key takeaway here is TCPC’s exposure to the rate environment. The chart below depicts the changes in the portfolio regarding interest rates.

Notes:

Leverage is defined as total consolidated assets to outstanding debt. 1940 Act section 61(A)(2) defines total leverage ratio to be 2:1

Structure: Before investing in any BDC we always advise investors to evaluate the fee structure. TCPC use to charge a 1.5% management fee and a 20% performance fee after the 8% hurdle. Which was in line with top-performing BDC like ARCC, AINV, etc. On February 8, 2019, the company decided to lower the management fee to 1.0% from 1.5%, lower the management fee to 17.5% from 20%, but they also lowered the hurdle rate to 7% from the previous 8%. In theory the lower management & performance fee should be positives for stakeholders, however, the financial statements show a different picture.

As depicted in the chart above, the management fees have stayed flat, which doesn’t align with the cut in management fees. Management fees decreased 50% (to 1% from the previous 1.5%), however, on the financials the management fees have stayed flat quarter-over-quarter.

Investors should note that TCPC does not break out management and advisory fees. While we do not have access to more detailed financials, it is evident that there is something suspicious about the management and advisory fees account. While this might seem insignificant to some investors ($2m charge on $1.7Bn account is de minimus) we are concern with the transparency of the financials.

Note: In the BDC industry, advisory fees typically relate to the fees associated with consulting industry experts or consultants when conducting due diligence on investments.

Investments

The majority of TCPC’s portfolio is composed of asset-light businesses (i.e software, tech, insurance, etc.). While this exposure to asset-light businesses insulates TCPC from trade-war/tariff-related risk, it exposes them to large losses in the event of credit defaults. TCPC mainly invests in the upper part of the capital structure, but these tech and software companies typically have limited recoveries in the event of defaults because most of their assets are composed of intangible assets/goodwill.

Another cause for concern in TCPC’s portfolio is the size & position concentration because as of 06/30/2019 TCPC’S portfolio consisted of 104 companies. Now, remember that TCPC’s AUM is ~$1.7 Bn, which means that the average position size is around $17mm (total AUM $1.7 divided by 104 portfolio companies = $17mm). While an average position size of $17mm might not seem large, when we discuss middle-market lenders it can be considered large. (Note: Remember, TCPC operates in the middle-market space. While the definition of the middle-market varies from investor to investor, it typically applies to companies with a sub $2 Bn market cap and total outstanding debt of $500m.) Luckily for investors, TCPC breaks down their investment income by position concentration size which allows us to identify how concentrated their investments are (see below)

The top 4 rows illustrate how the investment income from companies 5%-25% and 25%+ has almost doubled since June 2018. This signifies that TCPC is generating a larger portion of their investment income from more concentrated positions. TCPC still generates most of its revenue from companies they own 5% or less, but the rise in concentration should raise flags. ­­

Portfolio Deterioration: We’ve highlighted our concerns regarding the industry and company concentrations, and now we will look at how these factors have affected the portfolio by analyzing a couple of key ratios.

Net Asset Value (NAV) represents the value of a company’s assets minus the value of liabilities. TCPC’s NAV has fallen to $13.64 from $14.13 as of 06/30/2019. Part of this decrease is due to the distributions paid to common shareholders, but another large part of this is derived from the net realized & unrealized gain that went from $(0.25) in June 2018 to $(0.58) on June 2019. While the majority of the loss is unrealized (see below), it should be noted that the unrealized loss has almost doubled quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The increase in unrealized losses reflects the companies continued ownership in poor-performing companies.

Below you will some of the financial highlights that TCPC likes to show investors on their SEC reports ad earnings releases, but we went ahead and broke each highlight down.

First, we will analyze the net investment income (NII) number, the financial highlight section illustrates that NII increased to 12.6% from 11.8%, but once we dive deeper into the numbers we realize that NII decreased in Q2 2019, therefore we need to take this 12.6% number with a grain of salt because recent trends illustrate flat to negative trends (depends on investors outlook with the FED and rates).

Second, expenses excluding and including incentive compensation have increased. We already highlighted the fee structure argument earlier in the article, but we think it’s important to highlight it again because investors need to understand that fees can play a major role in investment gains. The reduction of the management and performance fee is a positive sign, it has not shown up on the financial statements creating cause for concern around transparency.

Lastly, the portfolio turnover rate increased to 16.2% from 11.7%, meaning that 16.2% of the portfolio was replaced. While a turnover rate of 16.2% is not particularly noteworthy, there is reason to worry because as previously mentioned the unrealized losses have been increasing. Investors should consider the quality of the portfolio and outlook if unrealized losses continue to grow and are not replaced.

Summary

While the 10%+ dividend yield on TCPC might attract some investors, we believe investors should pass on this opportunity until the following factors are address:

Industry Focus: Investors in TCPC must be comfortable lending to technology/software business. Traditionally, technology and software have been areas where credit investors have had limited exposure due to the asset-light nature of these businesses. While most of these companies are mostly insulated from trade war tariffs, the downside is that recoveries for these investments can be close to zero, even though senior secured investments.

Fee Structure: TCPC has traditionally charged fees in-line with top-performing BDC’s, but their performance has not been up to par. While we view the recent reduction in management and performance fees as positive, investors should not be satisfied until these changes are reflected in the financials. We view the lack of transparency in management fees as a cause for concern.

Portfolio Concentration: TCPC is starting to generate a larger portion of its revenue from more concentrated positions. Concentrated positions reduce the liquidity available. While most of the portfolio is invested in <5% positions, investors should continue to monitor this trend

Leverage: Investors in BDC’s need to be comfortable with leverage. However, investors should note that TCPC is not a benefactor of the low cost of capital as many would think due to the Blackrock umbrella. Additionally. TCPC’s industry focus (tech/software) is known for volatility and asset-light business models, which can affect leverage levels

In conclusion, we believe TCPC is flashing early warning signs of trouble to come and we recommend passing on this investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.