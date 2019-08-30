Gold Is At A 6-Year High, But Has Further To Run

While gold has moved sharply up over the last few months, several indicators show that the move is far from over, according to Ankit Sahni, president and head of research.

Ankit Sahni, president and head of research at Exante Data, told viewers of Real Vision's Trade Ideas that the decline in real interest rates will continue to boost gold over the next 3-6 months.

"You can think of gold as being a currency which has no inflation and zero interest rates," he said. "So when the world has lower and lower real interest rates, that's positive for gold because gold's interest rates are not moving."

Source: Bloomberg

Sahni noted that gold's fate isn't tied to interest rates alone. Other drivers of the gold rally include the high levels of gold purchasing by both central banks and commodity trading advisors, the rise of deglobalization, and growing debt.

Medium-Term Outlook

Sahni told Real Vision's Alex Rosenberg that the sharpness of gold's rally upwards might have already gone, but that "the move should continue."

"I would say something on the order of a 10%-15% move [up] from here," he said. "A $1,750 target is reasonable in a 3-6 month time frame."

He also acknowledged the possibility of a retracement in the meantime, adding: "So there's an argument to not add very aggressively here, but instead do it in a staged process. The underlying trend is good, so it's just about timing at this point."

