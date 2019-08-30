Techtronic Industries: Ability To Tackle Rising Tariffs Priced In By The Market

1H2019 represents the eleventh consecutive first half period that the company has increased its gross margin, and the company expects another 250 basis points expansion in the next five years.

Techtronic Industries generates approximately 30%-40% of its sales every year from new products, and it expects to maintain the current pace of new product launches in 2H2019.

Techtronic Industries is mitigating the impact of rising tariffs on Chinese goods with its strategic inventory build-up, diversified production base, new product launches and other cost optimization strategies.

Elevator Pitch

The share price of Hong Kong-listed Techtronic Industries Company Limited ( OTCPK:TTNDY) (OTCPK:TTNDF) [669:HK] is up 31% (excluding dividends) year-to-date versus a 0.6% increase for the benchmark Hong Kong Hang Seng Index over the same period. Techtronic Industries currently trades at 20.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E representing a premium to its historical 10-year average forward P/E of approximately 15 times.

This suggests that the market has priced in Techtronic Industries' ability to tackle rising U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, its new product launch capabilities and the company's gross margin expansion story.

I suggest a entry price of HK$45.40 pegged to 17 times FY2019 P/E, to capitalize on any share price weakness associated with escalating U.S.-China trade tensions or the imposition of new tariffs going forward.

Company Description

Started in 1985 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1990, Techtronic Industries is a global leader in cordless technology selling products such as power tools, outdoor power equipment, floor care appliances and other accessories. Its portfolio of brands include MILWAUKEE, AEG and RYOBI power tools, accessories and hand tools, RYOBI and HOMELITE outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, ORECK, VAX and DIRT DEVIL Floor Care and Appliances.

The company's core Power Equipment business contributed 86.3% of its 1H2019 revenue, while its Floorcare & Appliance business accounted for the remaining 13.7% of 1H2019 sales. In terms of geographic distribution, North American, Europe and Rest of World represented 75.8%, 16.2% and 8.0% of Techtronic Industries' 1H2019 top line respectively.

Concerns Regarding U.S. Tariffs On Chinese Products

The biggest concern for Techtronic Industries is tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S.

Techtronic Industries has approximately 80% of its production capacity in China, and North America (the exact split between U.S. and other North American markets is not disclosed) contributed 75.8% of the company's 1H2019 revenue. Techtronic Industries' Floor Care products are already subject to the prior 25% tariff. The new 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of products will take effect from September 1, 2019.

Techtronic Industries has taken multiple actions to mitigate the effects of the above-mentioned tariffs.

Firstly, Techtronic Industries has built up inventories in a strategic manner in 1H2019 in anticipation of tariffs. This was evidenced by the fact that working capital as a percentage to sales increased from 17% in 1H2018 to 18.4% in 1H2019. Inventory days increased from 88 days in 1H2018 to 94 days in 1H2019. The additional inventory build-up helped to limit the impact of tariffs on the company for FY2019.

Secondly, Techtronic Industries continues to diversify its production base. It targets to reduce China's share of its production capacity from the current 80% to 50% eventually, with the ramp-up of production capacity at its factories in Vietnam, Europe and the U.S. in the next three years. With six factories in the U.S. and two factories in Vietnam, Techtronic Industries is considering building production facilities in Mexico as well.

Techtronic Industries also plans to maintain the current level of production capacity in China, but divert part of the China-produced products to other North American markets like Canada and Mexico.

Thirdly, Techtronic Industries has a number of revenue and cost optimization strategies in place. The company typically generates approximately 30%-40% of its annual revenue from new products which carry higher ASPs (Average Selling Prices), and it will continue to focus on new product launches to offset any increase in costs. Techtronic Industries also continues to improve its operating efficiency by increasing its productivity and benefiting from positive operating leverage with growing scale. It is sourcing certain raw materials or parts from markets outside China not subject to tariffs.

In summary, Techtronics Industries is well-positioned to tackle rising U.S. tariffs on Chinese products.

New Products Continue To Be Key Growth Driver

As highlighted in the preceding section, Techtronic Industries generates around 30%-40% of its sales every year from new products. New products have higher ASPs and they grow the company's top line by either creating new customer demand (new customer needs, new markets) or grabbing market share from competitors' existing products.

At the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 15, 2019, Techtronic Industries emphasized the importance of its focus on new product launches:

Our strategy has always been not only to capture additional market share but also to expand into new categories, creating new markets, leveraging on our innovations and technology. This strategy has been very successful, executed over the past years, and we will continue to invest to fill the growth momentum...So in summary, we launched more new products every quarter than all of our competitors launch -- all of our competitors combined will launch for the whole year. And our products are not warmed-over package changes or brand changes. These -- our new products are designed from scratch, innovative breakthrough products, mostly cordless, along with some hand tools and storage products, as we mentioned. And I think that flow of new products should give our investment community confidence that our ability to grow the top line at an improving gross margin is looking pretty good.

Techtronic Industries' focus on new products is evidenced by the strong performance of its flagship Milwaukee Tool business which is the Professional and Industrial Solutions sub-segment of the Power Equipment business (Consumer Power Tools & Outdoor is the other sub-segment led by the Ryobi brand).

The Milwaukee Tool business achieved a 22.2% YoY revenue growth (in local currency terms) for 1H2019, which sustained the strong momentum given a 30% YoY revenue growth for the business in 1H2018. As a validation of the strength of this performance, the Milwaukee Tool business' revenue was up +20% in the US, +28% in Canada and +25% in Europe.

Techtronic Industries highlighted at its 1H2019 results briefing that its largest competitor's Europe sales grew by only 5% in comparison. In other words, Techtronic Industries and the Milwaukee Tool business are gaining market share and growing rapidly in absolute and relative terms. The company guided that it expects such growth momentum to be sustained for the next five years, by stating at the 1H2019 results briefing that "these kind of numbers are what we expect over the next 5 years here at TTI with Milwaukee."

To drive new product growth, Techtronic Industries focuses on meeting the needs of six key verticals or end-user groups, namely Carpentry & Remodeling, Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Power Utility and Transportation.

Some of the new products slated for launch in 2H2019 include a new 18-volt cordless rear-handle cordless circular saw and the first 9-inch cordless concrete cutoff saw in the Carpentry & Remodeling vertical; the first 10,000-psi (per square inch) hydraulic pump powered by a lithium battery in the Power Utility vertical; and a new 12-inch compact cordless die grinder in the Transportation vertical among others.

Gross Margin Expansion Story Sustainable With Increased Adoption Of Cordless Power Tools

Techtronic Industries has had a long history of gross margin expansion, which has been key to driving its superior share price performance and shareholder returns.

The company's 1H2019 gross margin was 37.6%, representing a 50 basis points increase from 37.1% in 1H2018. 1H2019 also represents the eleventh consecutive first half period that the company has increased its gross margin. Between 1H2008 and 1H2019, Techtronic Industries' gross margin expanded by 610 basis points from 31.5% to 37.1%, or an average of about 50 basis points of gross margin expansion per year. This gross margin expansion story has been reflected in the company's share price. I estimate that Techtronic Industries has delivered very impressive three-year, five-year and 10-year total shareholder return (share price appreciation and dividends) CAGRs of approximately 21%, 19% and 22% respectively.

At the company's 1H2019 earnings call, Techtronic Industries guided for a 250 basis points gross margin expansion in the next five years:

We are confident, over the next 5 years, we will continue to drive gross margin at a rate of about 50 basis points a year. 50 is an easy number to remember, and I think investors should recognize that this is not a episodic development, this is a permanent trend. And as Frank said, our volume growth drives productivity. Our gross margin improvement is driven by accretive new products, new products with accretive gross margins. We have a very, very disciplined management of our mix in the company, and you can clearly see that in gross margin.

Apart from new products (discussed in the preceding section), the increased adoption of cordless power tools has also been instrumental in the company's gross margin expansion.

Grainger (GWW) highlighted on its website how cordless power tools have become a major trend in the power tools industry:

There has been a shift from corded to cordless power tools. While corded tools still possess considerable sales, the shift to cordless is substantial. Cordless power tools include batches of battery-powered tools like band saws, circular saws, crimpers, hammer drills, impact drivers, impact wrenches and many others. These tools are ideal for welding, sanding, cutting, metalworking and other applications. The shift to cordless power tools shows the desire for a more mobile tool. Present day cordless tools are also able to run longer on one charge than they have in recent years. For example, major power tool manufacturer gained a 5% increase in power tools sales due to the introduction of cordless power tools.

At the company's FY2018 earnings briefing on March 7, 2019, Techtronic Industries stressed the significance of the power tools industry's transition to cordless:

We are transforming the global market for power tools and equipment from traditional power source to revolutionary lithium-powered cordless. Whether it's a corded power tool, a pneumatic tool, a hydraulic tool, a gas or petrol-powered tool, or importantly, even a manual device, we're transforming all those traditional World War II-era power sources, seriously, to lithium-ion cordless. And that's -- we have the broadest line of professional cordless in the world today. That line is going to expand like crazy over the next 3 years. And everything we launch will be high-technology. We'll outperform the market and will give us even more opportunity to continue this revolution.

Techtronic Industries also used the mowers market to illustrate how under-penetrated cordless products are. The company estimated that the global market for mowers is $9 billion, with cordless mowers only accounting for a mere 2% of the market. Techtronic Industries is also ahead of its competitors by a long stretch; it claimed to be the global market leader in the consumer DIY power tools with five other companies sharing the No.2 spot.

Furthermore, the increased adoption of cordless power tools could increase customer switching costs for Techtronic Industries, as different brands of cordless power tools use their own set of batteries and charger. In contrast, users of corded power tools can switch brands easily with no additional costs associated with purchasing a new set of batteries and charger.

Valuation

Techtronic Industries trades at 20.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 17.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$53.30 as of August 29, 2019. This represents a premium to its historical 10-year average forward P/E of approximately 15 times. The stock offers a trailing 1.6% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Techtronics Industries are a further escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, a slower-than-expected pace of global economic growth, a larger-than-expected spike in costs and more intense competition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.