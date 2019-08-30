Gold Weekly: Eagerly Awaiting A Dip Before Reasserting Upside Exposure

Given the stretched spec positioning, we prefer to await a dip in gold prices first before reasserting upside exposure to the yellow metal.

Gold's spec positioning is nearly at a record high, leaving very limited dry powder to deploy on the long side.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR), which replicates the performance of gold prices by holding physically gold bars in a London vault in the custody of ICBC Standard Bank.

BAR has rallied strongly (+3%) since our latest weekly publication, belying our cautious approach.

We have been cautious in BAR since our monthly target of $14.55 per share (+3% from July close) was hit on August 5, mainly because spec positioning was too stretched on the long side, leaving limited dry powder among the speculative community to extend the rally.

In fact, we have been inclined to favour silver (via SIVR), which in contrast to gold has shown a very light speculative positioning. This view has paid off well since the gold:silver ratio has declined significantly since the second half of August.

Although we recognize that the macro backdrop for safe-haven assets is bullish, we retain our cautious approach toward BAR in the immediate term because 1) gold has become an overcrowded trade (reflecting in its stretched positioning) and 2) gold is driven by momentum and technical factors, making BAR vulnerable to a plausible sell-off in the coming days.

For September, we have a trading range forecast of $14.20-16.30 per share for BAR.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.20% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted their net long exposure to Comex gold in the week to August 20, for a 5th week over the past 6.

The net spec length - at 933 tonnes or 50% of open interest - is getting very close to its historical high (983 tonnes or 52% of open interest).

While this reflects a very bullish sentiment among the speculative community, this also means that dry powder to deploy on the long side is limited.

At this juncture, we believe that a bout of speculative profit-taking is likely in the immediate term, which could produce strong downward pressure on prices due to the stretched positioning.

Implications for BAR: Because specs are too stretched on the long side in gold, we believe that additional upward pressure in gold prices stemming from further spec buying is limited from here. As a result, BAR is unlikely to rise much further from its current level.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors were net buyers of gold in the week to August 23, for a 4th week in a row.

ETF investors added 15 tonnes to their gold reserves over August 16-23, lifting the month-on-month pace of net buying to 87 tonnes (from 70 tonnes a week ago).

In the year to date, ETF investors have accumulated 198 tonnes of gold, marking a sharp increase of 9% in gold ETF holdings, thereby pointing to a very positive sentiment in favor of the bullion.

ETF holdings are at their highest since April 2013.

The aggressive easing shift among major central banks, especially the Fed, has resulted in a steep fall in interest rates, with now over $16 trillion of negative-yielding bonds, representing about 16% of global debt.

Source: Nordea

The co-movement between gold spot prices and the negative-yielding debt is logical considering that gold, as a 0-yielding asset (or marginally negative when storage costs are considered), becomes relatively more attractive when its safe-haven competitors (sovereign bonds) offer a negative yield.

As this trend is likely to continue considering the policy easing shift adopted by major central banks, ETF inflows are likely to remain steady.

Implications for GLDM: As ETF investors continue to add gold to their reserves, the gold market will continue to tighten, leading to firmer spot gold prices. In turn, this will exert upward pressure on BAR.

Closing thoughts

Although we acknowledge that the macro backdrop is positive for gold and is likely to stimulate further buying among ETF investors, institutional funds, and central banks, we remain cautious in the very near term due to one category - speculators - who seem too extended on the long side.

Although we believe that the gold market will remain in a "buy on the dips" trajectory, we prefer to await a dip first before reasserting upside exposure to BAR.

For September, our trading range forecast for BAR is $14.20-16.30 per share. In this regard, we would await a decline to $14.20-14.30 before getting long again.

As far as we are concerned, we are not "too frustrated" to have missed the recent rally due to our heavy net long exposure to silver.

Bottom line: we believe that maintaining a net long exposure to the precious metals complex (via gold and silver) will prove rewarding over the next six to twelve months.

