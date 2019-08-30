Amazon's Next Move May Be Starting

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock has been stuck in the mud the last few weeks, but it appears that may all be changing. Traders have been making bets that the stock rises by the middle of September. Additionally, Amazon has put in a stable level of technical support, and it too would indicate that the stock is due to rebound.

The last time I wrote on Amazon was on August 1. At the time I noted that the stock was likely to fall from a price of $1,885 to $1,800. You can track all of my stories on Amazon and my free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet.

Bull Spread

The open interest for expiration on September 20 saw its open interest levels for the $1,800 calls rise by around 2,000 contracts over the past five days to a total of almost 4,500 for the same expiration. Additionally, the open interest for the $1,800 puts rose by around 1,700 open contracts to a total of about 5,000 contracts.

(Amazon Sept $1,800 Calls)

When digging deeper and using data from Trade Alert, it appears that the two trades were part of a spread transaction. According to the data, the calls were bought, and the puts were sold. A bet that the price of the stock rise above $1,800 by the expiration date. Currently, the calls trade for about $35 per contract, and the puts trade for $42 per contract. It means that a trader today would spend $35 to buy the calls, and receive $42 to sell the puts. It gives the trader a profit of $8 should the stock stay at $1,800 or higher. The higher the stock rises, the greater the trader profits will be. However, should the stock fall below $1,800, the trader will begin to lose the premium taken in from the spread.

(Amazon $1,800 Sept Puts)

Technical Take

The stock has been trending higher since mid-March in a rising channel. Additionally, the shares have found a healthy level of technical support at roughly $1750. Should the stock rise above a level of technical resistance around $1,800, then it stands a chance to rise to around $1,900, with the potential to rise to as high as $1,965. It would be a gain of about 6% and 9%, respectively, from its current price of around $1,795 on August 30.

Additionally, the RSI has started to trend higher in recent weeks as well, a sign that bullish momentum is entering the shares.

Risks to the Bull Scenario

Despite all the positive signs shares may rise over the short-term, the stock still carries risk as noted previously. With the biggest overhang surrounding slowing growth and increasing cost for Amazon's AWS business unit. Last quarter saw AWS operating margin fall sharply from the prior quarter. Meanwhile, revenue growth slowed to its lowest level since 2016, and below 40%.

Should growth for AWS continue to slow, and margins continue to contract, it could put tremendous downward pressure on Amazon's future earnings growth. Since the company last reported results, analysts have already started to reduce their earnings estimates for the rest of 2019 and in coming years.

Data by YCharts

With the third-quarter results still well over a month away, it will give investors plenty of time to push shares higher over the short-term, without having to think much about earnings and revenue growth. It could provide a window for Amazon's stock to rise and give the bulls something to cheer about.

