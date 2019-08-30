Addressing Cannabis Stock Declines - Canopy Growth And Cronos

I discuss whether these downward pressures are temporary or long-term factors that would sum up to an unprofitable investment.

If you are a long-side cannabis investor, your portfolio performance in Q3 19 probably hasn’t been much to brag about. The sector returns have been disastrous with an online sentiment to match. From the highs of about $39/share in mid-March, to today’s closing price of $24/share, the largest cannabis ETF (MJ) has lost 39% of value while Russell 2000 Growth peer group has been virtually flat.

As you are weighing your options of holding on to your stocks or cashing out, consider my perspective of how we got to this place, and what may lie ahead.

Chart 1

Source: YCharts

I will address several talking points most frequently brought up by the skeptics. Some of them are valid, some are noise, and some are critical. For the purposes of this discussion, let’s discuss how these factors affect the two largest players in the sector: Canopy Growth (CGC) and Cronos (CRON).

1. Total addressable market and growth assumption concerns

The growth of retail cannabis sales in Canada is often compared (unfavorably) to sales growth in Colorado, which has significantly smaller population but has witnessed a faster absolute growth in cannabis retail sales. There are multiple factors at play here.

Slower growth is often attributed to a shortage of retail outlets in Canada, which is in turn caused by slow processing of licenses by Canadian authorities.

However, the following chart, in my opinion, throws some doubt on this statement.

Chart 2

Source: Statistics Canada, Cannabiz.com

As the above chart shows, in Quebec, store sales increased by about 8% while no new stores were added, meanwhile in Saskatchewan, 3 new stores were added while store sales decreased by 12%. Without a doubt, it’s reasonable to assume that a larger number of operating stores in proximity to customers is a huge marketing resource which should lead, if not immediately then in the long-term, to wider acceptance of the product and eventually to higher sales. But the recently popular sentiment that sales are not growing because there are no outlets to purchase from, is not entirely true, especially considering that every province provides an online purchase option.

Canadians may turn out to be generally slower at exploring their interest in recreational cannabis. You can see from the following table, which is compiled from data published on Statistics Canada website, that sales have generally been growing, but not consistently, and not every month in every province. While this is perfectly normal, I would like to point out that the commonly used metric, “run rate”, quoted lately around C$1.3-1.6 Bn, which is an annualized projection for future market sales based on the most recent month or most recent quarter of sales, has got to be a rather simplistic and imprecise metric.

Table 1

Source: Statistics Canada

The two illustrations above help explain investors’ concerns that growth isn’t materializing the way valuation models have priced it in. That's one of the reasons why we are seeing volatility and price adjustments in Cronos, Canopy Growth, and their peers.

With that said, however, there is no denying that the market will eventually grow (on its own schedule) to match the massively optimistic estimate of market capacity.

If Colorado is any indicator of how the growth may take shape (although Canadian authorities so far have been more restrictive on packaging, certain product types such as edibles, topicals and additives), adult-use adoption there has doubled since it became legal in 2014 and has reached 26% of population. Colorado now operates 538 retail stores, which is about 1 store per 10,000 residents, and generates about $1.7Bn in sales.

Canada has 7 times the population of Colorado, and just 15% adoption rate, and roughly C$1.3 Bn annual sales. If adoption were to grow to roughly 26% of population, and the number of dispensaries increased from the current ratio of 1 store per 122,000 residents to 1 store per 10,000 residents (that is, from 308 to about 3800 retail outlets nationwide) - in other words, 1.7x increase in sales due to higher adoption and 12-fold increase in number of stores, it is projected that total sales would increase to at least C$10-11Bn per year.

Additionally, in the long term, the addressable market concern is not an issue, because global demand is vastly larger than the Canadian market.

2. Volatility

The peer group is highly volatile compared to the US broad market index.

Table 2

Source: Bloomberg

This is nothing new, and is typical of a young investment theme, uncertain regulatory environment, plethora of risks and opportunities that are being priced in as we go. However, equity market does not like uncertainty (as we can see from daily political comments which shake the market as if it was a ship caught in an ocean storm).

Company specific news have recently been largely negative. Bruce Linton steps down as CEO of CGC, CannTrust illegally grows cannabis in its storage rooms, HEXO warns about potential price pressure, etc. These are short-term concerns, and they should be discounted as less relevant to the long-term trends of the sector as a whole and beneficiaries of its future consolidation in particular.

I bring up volatility, because it has been putting downward pressure on both CGC and CRON stock prices. An asset is worth less given the same expected returns when risks rise.

3. Company valuations

This point is perhaps the most important one. Company valuations for both Cronos and Canopy Growth are vastly above peer group. CGC is priced at 20-30x EV/Sales for calendar year 20, and CRON at 45-59x EV/Sales, while the range for the rest of the peer group is 12-17x.

Such high valuations are based on the assumption that within the group of cannabis stocks, the companies which are better positioned to establish strong partnerships, create economies of scale, offer value-added and higher-margin product options, will benefit the most. Both CGC and Cronos have checked these boxed for now. They are the biggest players in the peer group (which means they will likely drive and profit from sector consolidation in the future), both boasting strong balance sheets, both having secured a partnership with an established consumer brand (Constellation Brands and Altria, respectively).

To take CGC, for example. From the outset, the management positioned and promoted the company as a future sector leader with the largest market share in the segment. In preparation for legalization in Canada, Canopy ramped up cultivation at its 3 million square foot facility "BT Tweed" to demonstrate top production capabilities, and harvested over 15 tons of cannabis ahead of the December 2018 calendar quarter, when recreational market opened. The company sold 10 tons of dried flower in that calendar quarter, constrained only by supply channels and consumer demand. Production capacity was strong.

Since then, Canopy met with technical problems and had to retrofit its facilities for better yields, which temporarily decreased its gross margins from about 40% to as low as 15%, but this is a short-term issue, which, according to the management's sentiment during the most recent earnings call, has been largely resolved.

Canopy still has the biggest production capacity. In the most recent quarter, production grew 183% to 40.9 tons, which is roughly a third of total Canadian sales in the last quarter, based on Table 1 above. Canopy also has C$3.14Bn in cash to deploy when needed. The margins are likely to return to a historical level of around 35-40%, even considering possible pricing pressure in the future, due to including higher-value products in the mix.

To sum it up, rich valuations may be justified. Granted, market growth and product adoption are not happening at consistent rates and it will likely take these companies longer to reach their valuations. But unless some gross mismanagement takes place, Canopy is positioned to operate as the biggest player in the peer group. It is very difficult to predict margins, sales, operating costs and even cannabis yields precisely enough to arrive at target price for the stock, but focusing on long-term and diversifying among the highest probability winners in the market segment makes sense.

In my opinion, the risk of overpaying for the stocks at this point is low, as a lot of the negative sentiment has been priced in, and the stocks lost about 50% of their value YTD. Fundamentals are strong, and the investment theme is easy to verify by talking to average consumers. Focusing on long-term return drivers, diversifying your bets, and importantly, deciding at what level to exit the positions, are ways to avoid being caught up in speculative price swings.

Summary

I have attempted to explain the recent negative returns of the cannabis peer group due to technical factors such as volatility, and from a fundamental valuation standpoint. One of the major factors affecting the prices is irregular and slower-than-expected growth in sales, however, I view it as a temporary distraction from the solid investment theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.