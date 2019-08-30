Why Medallia Is Compelling Short Ahead Of Its Earnings

Thesis

Just a month ago, Medallia (MDLA) launched its IPO, pricing the stock at $21. On the first day of trading, the company’s stock rose by 76%, joining other SAAS companies like Zoom (ZM) and PagerDuty (PD) that soared on the first day of trading. Today, the stock is trading at $36 and the company is valued at more than $4.47 billion. In this article, we will explain why we believe that the company is overvalued and why investors should short it at the current price. First, the company is being valued as a startup, when in fact, it was started almost 20 years ago. In addition to this, it appears that the company is hemorrhaging money. Second, the company faces increased competition, which means that the premium valuation is not justified.

Introduction

According to the S1, the company describes itself as follows:

We created a new category of enterprise software, experience management, and we are the market leader. Our award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, captures experience data from massive and expanding signal fields emitted by customers and employees on their daily journeys and it is a leader in the market for understanding and managing omni-channel experiences.

Later on, in the S1, the company uses common phrases like artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) a number of times. In reality, Medallia is a surveying and data analytics company that was established in 2000. The company’s Experience Cloud is a platform made up of four parts. The CX product helps companies to engage with the customers while the BX product helps companies increase value in their business-to-business dealings. The EX helps companies gain an edge among their customers while PX helps them gain insight into their product lifecycle. The company had 565 customers in the IPO quarter. In 2018, the company had total revenue of $313 million, which was much higher than the previous $261 million. However, losses increased from $70 million to $80 million.

Short Reason #1: Medallia is Being Valued as a Startup

In recent years, the SAAS industry has become one of the best-performing one in the US markets. Today, many loss-making companies like Shopify (SHOP), Twilio (TWLO), Square (SQ), and WIX (WIX) are receiving billions of dollars in valuations. The four companies have a forward to EBITDA ratio of 645, 271, 64, and 56 respectively. These are ridiculous valuations considering a giant like Microsoft has a forward EV to EBITDA of just 16.

There are a few reasons why these companies have such valuations. First, the companies have significant market share in their businesses. For example, Shopify is the biggest e-commerce platform while Twilio is a leader in messaging. Square is a leader in online payments. Second, they offer excellent recurring revenue, which is highly predictable. Third, switching costs tend to be relatively high.

While Medallia offers a subscription service, I believe that its edge in the industry is relatively low. This is because the industry it operates in is relatively mature. For example, a company like SurveyMonkey (SVMK) has more than 670k paying customers while Qualtrics had more than 9k paying customers. Qualtrics was recently acquired by German tech giant, SAP for $8 billion. The main differentiating factor between Medallia and these other competitors is that it mainly targets larger organizations.

In addition, Medallia is being valued as if it was a startup. For example, it makes sense to justify premium valuations of companies like Zoom Video and Square that were founded in 2015 and 2009 respectively. These are relatively young companies that have experienced significant growth. The same cannot be said about Medallia, a company that will turn 20 in the coming year. 20 years is a relatively long period of time. Consider mature companies like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) that were started less than 15 years ago and how profitable they are today. Google (GOOG) is just two years older than the company.

What is worse is that Medallia seems to be burning money. A good way to look at this is to look at its working capital. In 2018, the company had a negative working capital of $62 million while in 2017, the company had a negative working capital of $17 million. Worse, without factoring the IPO funds it received, the company had a negative equity of more than $6 million while its cash holdings declined by more than $16 million. I believe the company could have run out of money if it were not for the IPO. I also believe that the company will be forced to raise money in the next few years, which will lead to more dilution.

In addition, it is less likely that the company will reach profitability any time soon. See, with other SAAS companies like Shopify and Square, it is easy to model when they will be profitable and how profitable they will become. This is because they can be profitable today, if they stopped their aggressive investment in growth. Also, these other SAAS companies have various ways to diversify their earnings, which is not the case with Medallia. If you sell survey subscription services, what other revenue sources can you add?

Reason #2: Competition

As mentioned above, Medallia is just a survey and data analytics company. There is virtually no difference between what it does and what other companies like Qualtrics and SurveyMonkey does. Consider its services mentioned above and these ones offered by Qualtrics.

Source: Qualtrics

At the time Qualtrics was acquired, it had more than 9,000 corporate clients while SurveyMonkey has more than 670k customers. There are other small surveying and data analytics like ZohoSurvey, Typeform, and QuestionPro among others. Other traditional competitors are companies like Tower Watson and Verint. This means that the company has a very small runway for growth.

When you add the fact that most companies are cutting their spending on enterprise software, you realize that Medallia does not deserve a very premium valuation.

Conclusion

Medallia’s stock is up by 74% as a public company. This is an incredible rate of growth but we believe the company does not deserve such a premium valuation. As explained, it is an old company that is being valued as a fast-growing startup, its balance sheet is not good, and it operates in a significantly crowded industry. Therefore, we recommend shorting the stock before the company releases its first earnings on 5th September.

