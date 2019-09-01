Vonovia: A Rare Buy Opportunity With Double-Digit Upside Potential

In the sum of all circumstances, a situation has now arisen where I see double-digit upward potential in the short term and an excellent opportunity/risk ratio.

If the plans become reality, this would of course also have an impact on Vonovia. But the impact would be minimal.

The Senator for Urban Development and Housing in Berlin Katrin Lompscher wants to limit rents in Berlin to a maximum of 7.97 per square metre.

Introduction

The sentiment on the German real estate market is not good. In recent months, there have been some discussions in the environment of housing companies. Consensus estimates see a shortage of at least 1 million apartments in urban areas. At the centre of the discussion is Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY, VNNF). The company is Germany's largest residential property company. Vonovia was established in a 2015 merger of German real estate companies Deutsche Annington and Gagfah.

The company does not enjoy the best reputation in Germany due to its business model and is often sued. In the German capital Berlin, politicians are now planning to introduce a rental cap for five years. At first, this was very controversial. In particular, there are fears that fewer apartments will be built and that rents will rise disproportionately in advance.

In addition, some people demand that large housing companies like Vonovia be expropriated. All this makes it difficult for Vonovia to build a proper lobby. Hardly any politician in Germany or Europe will publicly side with housing companies. However, the operating business was not affected by the discussion. Furthermore, the company continues to develop magnificently.

In the sum of all circumstances, a rare situation has now arisen where I see double-digit upward potential in the short term and an excellent opportunity/risk ratio. Below I support this thesis in more detail.

What happened

It now seems as if Senator Katrin Lompscher wants to limit rents in Berlin to a maximum of 7.97 per square metre. Katrin Lompscher is Senator for Urban Development and Housing in the Berlin Senate. Apartments built from 2014 on wards are to remain excluded from this rent cap. The purpose of the rent cap is not only to freeze all rents in the city for five years at their current level. Additionally, if the rent ceilings are exceeded, it should be possible to lower them at the request of the tenants. This would mean that every second rent in the city would be declared inadmissible.

Why the company is still a buy

I think, the company is a buy at the moment. These are the reasons:

1. No serious impacts for Vonovia

If the plans become reality, this would of course also have an impact on Vonovia, which is, however, less serious than many may fear. Vonovia increased operating earnings after interest and taxes by 13 percent to EUR 609.1 million in the first half of the year. Given that, the rent cap would burden rental income by 20 to 25 million euros in 2020. That would be around ten percent of rental income in Berlin and around one percent of rental income of the company in total.

2. Legal and fundamental concerns about the expansion of the model

As we have already seen, the impact is limited to only one percent of total sales. Of course, there is concern that the Berlin model will become popular and be adopted by other states. Meanwhile I even believe that some politicians want to introduce such a rental cover in other federal states as well.

First of all, it is questionable whether such a law is at all constitutional with regard to the guarantee of ownership. Furthermore, the company doubts that the federal state of Berlin has the necessary legislative powers. The assumption of such competence is indeed legally doubtful. However, if the idea becomes popular, it can happen that the federal government itself takes such a measure.

I also find the measure questionable from a fundamental macroeconomic point of view. Companies like Vonovia have the leverage to say they won't invest any more. In the end, however, this would not help anyone, especially not the state. Therefore, there should be a dialogue. If this would be the case, Vonovia could benefit from this debate, since it itself is building many new apartments, so basically, the company is part of the solution.

3. Well managed company

Vonovia is a well managed company. It is specialized in buying cheap apartments and renovating them. This gives the company the opportunity to sell the apartments or demand higher rents. Furthermore, instead of commissioning external companies, Vonovia now takes on many tasks with its own subsidiaries. Hence, the company do not have to pay third parties but can collect the profits for its own. The business move is clever: usually, landlords have great freedom in whom they entrust stairwell cleaning or winter services, for example. And Vonovia can also decide for themselves whether, for example, a playground is checked once a month or once a week.

(Note: Investors should consider the fact that this also offers the possibility of abuse. Furthermore, this provides little transparency.)

Additionally, Vonovia has massively expanded its portfolio through acquisitions. Fortunately, the acquisitions were very well chosen. The company was able to integrate the acquisitions into its own business and provided the housing services here as well. Accordingly, Vonovia and its investors not only benefited from the rents but also from further services for the new residential units. Given that, the growth is impressive.The fair value of the real estate portfolio and the Adjusted NAV have more than tripled since 2014. Furthermore, in the first half of 2019, the adjusted NAV increased by 13.1% to EUR 26.3 billion versus the figure at the end of 2018.

4. Well diversified company

It seems that Vonovia is just about to start its real growth path. While Germany is expected to remain the dominant market, Vonovia wants to grow its footprint in Europe even further. Vonovia currently owns and manages around 394,000 residential units in attractive cities and regions predominantly across Germany and manages around 58,000 units for third parties. But the Footprint is also growing internationally. 10% of the portfolio is located outside Germany, especially in Sweden and Austria.

5. The rent income is safe

Now frightened investors seem to forget that the European and especially the German rental market is generally characterized by regulations. I like that the German market is highly regulated via rent indices is. This may limit the growth but in the end, the rent growth is not dependent to economic growth or GDP. Therefore, the rent growth is quite less volatile than in the USA. Accordingly, in Germany rents are expected to continue to rise steadily:

(Source: High degree of stability)

6. Interest environment

As a housing company, Vonovia reacts sensitively to interest rate hikes. Usually the rent is higher than the interest you have to pay for a credit or bond. The higher the difference, the more lucrative is the business with debt financing. If the interest rates increase faster than the rent, the difference shrinks. And therefore, the earnings decrease. The greatest risk is that the financing costs may even exceed the rental income. This would result in a company incurring debts.

Fortunately, rising interest rates are no longer expected, especially after the Fed also lowered interest rates. The interest rate in Europe is already negative for banks. Negative interest affect Vonovia's business, but in a good way. The ECB's negative interest rate for banks has created a mass of super-cheap mortgages that have driven up property prices. That's good for Vonovia, of course. On the one hand it sells real estate itself, and on the other hand higher rents can be enforced.

Although the risk of rising interest rates continues to exist, it would only be really dangerous if interest rates were to rise extremely sharply extremely quickly. In all other cases, the real estate market would also adjust to the increased interest rates. This would be possible by lowering purchase prices, which would result in higher rental yields for new purchases. This would compensate for rising interest rates. In addition, the central banks have for decades been reluctant to raise key interest rates by leaps and bounds. If at all, only a slight and hesitant increase can be expected in the future.

7. Shareholder-friendly dividend policy

Since the IPO, Vonovia has returned many dividends to its shareholders. The dividend has more than doubled in the last 5 years. In 2019, the payout was EUR 1.44, an increase of 8.3% from the previous year. The company's aim is to distribute around 70% of the Group FFO to the shareholders. Given that the FFO were EUR 2.25 /share in 2018, the actual dividend payout ratio is at reasonable 70%. In 2018, the dividend yield was a reasonable 3.6%. In addition, Vonovia had a pretty good start in 2019 with a rising Group FFO of 20 % due to acquisitions. The group FFO is expected to increase by EUR 1.17-1.22 billion. In this respect, dividends are expected to rise further in 2019:

Note, however, that - as is customary in German companies - the payment is made only once a year (usually June) and not quarterly.

Upside potential

I see a very concrete upward potential here. This is supported by a five-year upward phase, which seems to come from the textbook:

Vonovia shares have been moving within a narrow band since 2014. This band is characterized by ever higher highs and ever higher lows. At the moment such a low has been reached again. I expect that the shares will bounce off this as before and reach a new high that I see conservatively at 50 euros.

(Source: Vonovia offers 20 percent upside potential)

This corresponds to an upward potential of 20 percent. This opportunity sees to arise every few months. But if there had previously been fears of interest rate hikes, this fear no longer exists. Accordingly, the current situation with all the circumstances is extremely rare. In this respect, this is a situation with an excellent opportunity-risk ratio.

