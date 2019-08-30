Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Business Restructuring Provides Investment Opportunities

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is in the final stages of a massive restructuring program spanning the last couple of years. The REIT is now ready to yield the fruits of the whole exercise. Apart from showing steady performance in the stock market this year, the REIT also offers strong dividend yield of over 6 percent. With these metrics, Sabra Health Care comes across as a robust contender for a long-term, dividend-focused portfolio.

The Portfolio

Sabra Health Care is heavily invested in skilled nursing/transitional care sector with interests in senior housing-leased and special hospitals. As on the end of the June 2019 quarter, the REIT had 432 properties with skilled nursing and transitional care facilities accounting for nearly two-thirds of its portfolio. Rest of its interest is spread across senior housing, both leased and managed, and specialty hospital sector.

Source: Company Website

However, it should be noted that, while it may seem like that the REIT is highly concentrated in one sector, it is actually quite well diversified as it deals with a wide range of operators, ensuring that it is not unnecessarily dependent on one property or operator.

Source: Company Website

Sabra Health Care is also working towards increasing the depth of its portfolio as it reported selling 28 of its properties during the first quarter of the year. The REIT is in the process of selling a number of other properties as well, the proceeds of which are expected to be used by Sabra Health Care for acquiring new buildings and for servicing its debt. These transactions are expected to help Sabra Health Care in integrating the properties acquired through its CCP merger. Further, the company will also be able to restructure its balance sheet to lower the debt component, making its financial condition more robust.

The Macro Environment Analysis

For assessing the future prospects of a REIT, it is important to properly analyze the likely scenario in the segments it works in. While Sabra Health Care has interests in specialty hospitals and senior housing, it is mainly invested in skilled nursing and transitional care segment. Skilled nursing segment has been going through a dire situation in the past couple of years. However, with some upcoming changes, it is expected that the sector will be able to pull a turnaround in the coming future as the focus shifts towards providing high quality care to patients.

The healthcare REITs active in skilled nursing segment are likely to benefit from upcoming changes in the regulatory scene. From October 1, 2019, a new Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM) will come into being and will substantially change the reimburse system. Under the new system, healthcare REITs are expected to benefit by tweaking their operations since the new model will impact the classification of skilled nursing patients which are covered under Part A stay. The other major factor is regarding the reimbursements related to nursing care settlement which will help negating the likely reduction in reimbursement payments related to therapy services.

The new Patient Driven Payment Model will put a premium on the quality and type of services provided over the volume, which used to be the main metric under the old fee for service payment model. The new structure de-emphasizes other factors such as number of visits made and the time spent for providing the therapies for determining the amount to be reimbursed. The PDPM model will replace Resource Utilization Groups Version IV or RUG-IV and will bring around new model classifying residents into different categories, governed by different indices.

Overall, the new changes are expected to be mainly positive for the skilled nursing segment. In the coming months, the operators in the segment will likely adjust to these new guidelines and requirements. With emphasis on the types of therapies provided and other related factors, the operators are in a position to gain higher margins, thus easing pressure on REITs as well.

The Financials

Sabra Health Care recently reported its second quarter financial numbers and its normalized FFO and AFFO stood at $0.76 and $0.46, respectively. The company reaffirmed the guidance with minor updates.

Source: Company Website

Some of the most recent developments with Sabra Health Care involve deleveraging of its balance sheet. The REIT is looking to bring its leverage below 5.5x by the end of 2019 by adopting several measures, including issuance of equity and using structured products. As on June 30, 2019, the REIT had lowered the cost of its permanent debt by 19 basis points to 4.09 percent. Its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 5.76 times, while interest coverage showed 0.43x improvement to touch 4.62x. Stronger coverage ratios indicate that the REIT has better ability to service its liabilities and obligations, thus ensuring security of its dividend payments.

Investment Thesis

Sabra Health Care stock has provided consistent performance in the recent past. The REIT is mainly known for its impressive dividend yield ratio. Both these factors are suitable for investors looking for regular income in the form of dividends, and reasonable capital growth.

Source: Dividend.com

However, Sabra Health Care has been fighting many battles which included both internal and external issues. On the home front, the company has been carrying out major restructuring, and the process is almost complete. However, now is the time to see the results of the restructuring, adding an element of risk to investment in Sabra Health Care at this point. The REIT is mainly concentrated in the skilled nursing segment, which again has high risk due to its recent regulatory complications and upcoming changes. These changes will require operators and REITs to redesign their operations accordingly. Due to these factors, Sabra Health Care is mainly ideal for investors with a long-term investment horizon and higher-than-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.