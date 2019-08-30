Grandpa Is Picking 2 New Preferred Stocks For His Retirement Portfolio, Both Yielding 6%+

On Monday, I published the first article in my new series called "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio." I was surprised to see how much attention it got, as well as how many Seeking Alpha readers followed me as a result. Many of you commented expressing your interest in the series, and few even messaged me about it. I appreciate it, and I thank you for it.

The more articles I publish on a Seeking Alpha, one thing becomes more apparent every time for me. Readers are passionate about their stocks. Many of them have been holding their shares for years, if not decades, have a spectacular understanding of their companies and are extremely updated on them. On the one hand, I am pleased about it because these commenters will often add invaluable insight, which is impressive to read. On the other hand, I have come to realize how important it is that the article is of excellent quality. This is the only way to ensure that everyone can extract some value out of it - even the "experts" of each stock. I will attempt to provide that kind of quality and I appreciate all of your comments and insights.

Introduction

In Monday's article, which I suggest you read if you haven't already, I selected the first stock for the "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio." The stock was Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), which I think is a pretty solid start. Today, I am going to pick two more stocks for our portfolio. But first, I will remind everybody of the "rules." I have selected those rules so that we ensure our picks are aligned with the portfolio's goals. We have to make sure substantial income will be generated, with low volatility, while we don't overpay for each stock.

Every stock that is selected for the portfolio must have the following characteristics:

A dividend yield ≥ 4%

A payout ratio < 80%

A PE ratio < 20

A beta < 1

Remember that our fictional grandpa doesn't aim to beat the market. Rather, a stable portfolio of safe income-generating assets is what he is looking for. Capital appreciation is not a priority here.

Today, I have selected two preferred stocks for grandpa's portfolio. In terms of our "rules," I believe that we are covered. Both preferred shares yield north of 4% and are relatively lower in volatility, than the common shares. The payout ratio won't matter, because the rate is fixed, and we will ensure financially strong issuers. Lastly, we can ignore the P/E ratio, because we aim for fixed income, and therefore don't need to worry whether the issuer is overvalued or not.

The newest grandpa picks

The first stock picked for this article is Gladstone Investment Corporation's 6.25% Series D Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINM). The preferred shares are an alternative to BDC's common stock (GAIN). Investors can enjoy the secure dividend income, whose great advantage is that it's also monthly while avoiding the volatility of the common shares.

The past 18 months have been extremely volatile. The trade war, as well as the fear that the market has been approaching into a late-cycle stage, has fueled much of the uncertainty. Below the graph illustrates the difference in volatility between the common and the preferred share. GAIN's stock saw a 20% decline within the month last December. In the meantime, the preferred shares have seen absolutely no change at all since their issuance, almost three years ago.

The shares currently yield ~6.12% at a price of $25.38. The shares were initially issued at $25. Investors are, therefore paying for a 1.52% premium.

Preferred shares are always prioritized when it comes to distributing capital. However, the safety and reliability they provide come at a price. The most significant disadvantage of the preferred shares is that their capital appreciation is limited. Sure, in times of uncertainty, investors may rush to fixed income equities, which will inflate the preferred stocks' prices, and that will benefit earlier stockholders. But, overall, capital appreciation is nonexistent, if not very limited. This should not be a problem for our grandpa, though. I have already mentioned that capital appreciation doesn't come first. Secure income is what we are looking for.

The second drawback I should mention is the lack of dividend growth. When GAIN cut its dividend during the last great financial crisis, the new dividend payout was $0.04/month. Almost ten years later, the stock pays $0.068/month. The preferred shares don't take advantage of any of the performance of the common ones.

Keep in mind that Gladstone has also issued another series of preferred shares, with the ticker (GOODO), initially yielding 7.50%. It's an excellent example for those interested in seeing how the preferred shares behaved during 2007-08. The shares suffered a temporary loss in share price, but their dividend was safe and sound. Again, the pros/cons of preferred shares are definite. Investors choose to ignore the company's future potential but enjoy the stability of the, in this case monthly, dividend payments.

In my opinion, the 6.2% yield on Gladstone Investment's Series D preferred stock is still attractive even without any future growth. While other investments may yield higher returns long term, our grandpa is buying for income.

The second pick of today's article of grandpa's retirement portfolio is Oxford Lane Capital's two series of preferred shares. Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) currently yields ~15%. The company's business model is considered too risky for our grandpa, who seeks safer and less volatile returns. OXLC's portfolio consists mostly of CLO equity investments, which are close to the bottom of the CLO repayment schedule. While such assets may end up being extremely profitable, we cannot take the risk of capital depreciation. Capital appreciation is not the primary concern of our grandpa, but we shouldn't have it decline in value either.

Investors have suffered significant loss of capital, holding OXLC shares in the past. The stock's yield is attractive, but I believe that the preferred shares offer a better risk/reward profile.

Oxford Lane has two classes of term preferred stock currently outstanding (OXLCO) (OXLCM). Both are trading approximately close to their issue price of $25 per share. The older, OXLCO, is currently trading past its call date, resulting in a price that is about 1% above the liquidation preference. This issue matures in roughly four years in 2023.

Symbol Price Coupon Rate Current Yield Call Date Maturity Date OXLCO $25.48 7.50% 7.36% 06/30/2016 06/30/2023 OXLCM $25.50 6.75% 6.6% 06/30/2020 06/30/2024

Our grandpa will be safe and assured by investing in these term preferred stocks vs. other preferred issues with no mandatory redemption date (also known as "perpetual" preferred stock). He is guaranteed to receive his principal back at the end of the specified period, assuming that the issuer does not default. As per fellow SA author DGI Journeyman:

Oxford Lane's preferred issues also benefit from the asset coverage rules which many closed-end investment companies are required to follow. OXLC must secure asset coverage of at least 200% on its preferred issues or else buy back enough of its preferred shares to regain compliance with the 200% coverage ratio.

As for which of these our grandpa is buying, I would go with OXLCO, purely because of the higher income potential. Both are great, though.

Conclusion

Our "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio" is just getting started. As more equities and securities are added, a more precise image will appear, in regards to a complete portfolio. I believe that these preferred shares are fantastic instruments of stable and reliable income generation. Since our portfolio is fictional, as I mentioned in my previous article, investors should be aware and do their due diligence before initiating a position. I am not personally buying any of these stocks; neither is my actual grandpa.

When there are enough securities selected, I will provide graphs, pies, and statistical information, regarding "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio," which I believe you will find useful. I hope these articles help you build your retirement portfolio, or at least provide you with enough value to be worth your reading time. I am looking forward to your comments and your suggestions regarding our next picks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.