VC Deals: Tableau Rival Gets $248M

Tableau (NYSE:CRM) competitor ThoughtSpot raised $248M at a $1.95B valuation in a Series E that included Silver Lake Waterman, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sapphire Ventures. The company’s tech uses natural language processing to analyze data without the user knowing how to formulate an SQL query. AI helps understand the question’s intent for the best answer pulled from a variety of sources, including HR, CRM, and ERP. ThoughtSpot has nearly 250 large enterprise clients, a nearly $100M run rate, and vague plans for an IPO in the near future.

Hilton (NYSE:HLT), Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) participated in a $50M funding and will join the board of Groups360, an online marketplace for meetings. The startup’s GroupSync search engine uses algorithms to help meeting and event planners source and book across over 170K properties in 225 countries. The funds will help enhance the platform, which will include space availability, pricing, and an “instant book” option.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Point72 joined the $42M round for Mexican online lender Credijusto.com. Founded in 2015, the startup has originated $90M in loans and equipment leases to small businesses in the region. Credijusto targets the small- and mid-sized enterprises that comprise 99% of Mexico’s businesses but get just 15% of major bank loans. The funding will be used, in part, to launch a credit card offering.

HPE Pathfinder (NYSE:HPE) joined a NGP Capital-led, $25M Series D for SaaS-managed hybrid cloud Platform9. The tech turns existing infrastructure into a cloud, which happens instantly for Kubernetes and VM-based environments. Current customers include Cadence, Nanometrics, and S&P Global. The new capital will help expand the global sales, product, and marketing teams plus adding new capabilities.