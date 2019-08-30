SailPoint: Convince Me To Invest In This Cybersecurity Company

I believe that company management isn't willing to go all the way with a SaaS business model.

Businesses have a problem. The world is changing in ways that make it easier for cyber attackers to do damage. The world is more interconnected with businesses now interacting with partners, contractors, customers, suppliers, and employees working off-site. The number of apps and the amount of data to be managed keep growing in size and sophistication. IT operations are becoming more complex with hybrid configurations and networks. Cyber attackers have more ways than ever before to launch attacks against organizations.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) believes it holds a critical piece of technology that not only complements other cybersecurity solutions but is a "foundational layer of a modern cybersecurity strategy." The technology is called Identity Governance.

(Source: SailPoint)

SailPoint is a leader in this technology that is intended to govern who should have access, determine who actually has access, and detect how the access is being used. SailPoint is a leader in Identity Governance but not the biggest player. The company is up against large enterprises such as Oracle (ORCL), International Business Machines (IBM), and Broadcom (AVGO) subsidiary CA Technologies.

(Source: Gartner)

While I find Identity Governance to be an interesting area of cybersecurity, I have some doubts about SailPoint as an investment. For starters, I am not convinced that the company has enough SaaS experience at the executive management level to make it a success (more on this later). Second, cybersecurity is a very crowded market, and I'm not convinced that there is a huge market for Identity Governance outside of the large organizations.

(Source: SailPoint)

Apart from these issues, I find that the company is in reasonable shape, although fundamentally is somewhat shy of the Rule of 40, and the stock price is slightly overvalued relative to its peers, but not by much. All in all, I feel it's necessary to take a wait and see approach. I want to see how SailPoint performs in the next couple of quarters before giving the company anything higher than a neutral rating.

Digital Transformation

SailPoint is in process of attempting to transform into a SaaS company. But there are some issues going on with this process that I am writing off to lack of managerial experience. The first thing of note is that the ball was dropped with regards to sales execution. This was reflected in a downward adjustment in guidance after Q1 2019. Management warned:

We've seen some recent changes in our pipeline that are impacting our expectations for the second quarter and remainder of 2019. We believe we have identified the challenges and are making changes in our go-to-market initiatives. We believe these changes will address our execution shortfalls; however, it is too early to determine whether all of the shortfalls have been addressed.

Apparently, one of the changes made was Howard Greenfield, the Chief Revenue Officer who "resigned" at the end of April.

There are two issues with the transformation to SaaS that inexperienced management fails to recognize. One is the necessary ramp-up of sales staff and training of not only sales staff but partners in order to avoid "sales execution problems." The second issue is that significant customer churn should be expected and accepted. Accept the short-term pain for long-term gain.

It seems that management was caught off-guard with both issues. According to the Gartner report on Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration:

… customers report inconsistencies in the ability and level of knowledge of integration partners, so it is prudent to get firm resource commitments and check references when choosing a system integrator.

Management appears to be unwilling or unable to wind down the perpetual software licenses business for IdentityIQ, generally sold to large enterprises:

For our IdentityIQ solutions, our customers typically purchase a perpetual software license, which includes one year of maintenance.

Who can blame them? Large enterprises are where the money is. However, SaaS is a superior business model, but you can't get there without accepting that there will be substantial customer churn.

As it stands, subscription revenue is less than 55% of total revenue. It will be a few years before SaaS dominates the financials and we see higher revenue growth. I believe that management may not be prepared for or willing to accept the customer churn, even though SaaS makes it easier for cross and upselling.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 87 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, SailPoint is slightly above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that SailPoint is fairly valued to overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

SailPoint's revenue grew by 26.2% for the most recent 12 months, down from 47% in January 2019.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

SailPoint had a free cash flow margin of 8.2% for the most recent 12-month period, down from 18% in January 2019.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To SailPoint

SailPoint's YoY revenue growth was 26.2%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 8.2%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 26.2% + 8.2% = 34.4%

The Rule of 40 calculation comes out less than 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do to bring growth and profitability into balance. Note that SailPoint would have beat the Rule of 40 pretty handily nine months ago. More recently, the company has had sales execution issues. Also note that if I used subscription growth instead of total revenues, the company would fulfill the Rule of 40. The subscription revenue is than 55% of total revenue, however.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. The company is, in fact, burning cash, but the good news is that it is not as extreme as some companies I have analyzed.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of SailPoint, the SG&A expense is 76% of the total revenues. This means that SailPoint is spending three-fourths of revenue intake on SG&A expenses.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

SailPoint is sitting smack on the trend line, suggesting that cash burn is in line with its peers.

Summary

SailPoint provides a cybersecurity product in the area of Identity Governance. The company is in the middle of transforming into a SaaS business model but recently has had sales execution problems. It is my belief that company management has failed to prepare for the changing business model by ramping up sales staff and training both staff and partners in the new way of business. This has resulted in reduced guidance and the exit of the CRO.

In addition, I don't believe that management is prepared to accept the customer churn that invariably comes with conversion to SaaS. They would definitely take a short-term performance hit but would result in better long-term performance.

Company fundamentals appear to be reasonable although they come up shy on the Rule of 40. The stock price is slightly overvalued but not so much that the price would be a deciding factor in whether or not to invest.

The bottom line for me is that I want to see how SailPoint performs over the next couple of quarters, specifically whether growth plus profits are above 40%, and subscription revenue starting to dominate over perpetual licenses. Until then, I give SailPoint a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.