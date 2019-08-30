Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Grab Back Early Gains - Still Plenty Of Intraday Volatility

VVIX made it below 100 this morning. There's room for VX futures to hold their own while VVIX drops.

I think that investor sentiment can act as an important signal of a turning point, but there often needs to be an outside catalyst.

Market Intro

Risk assets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are wrapping up a week that has surprised many, as one week ago the other shoe looked set to drop after trade discussions turned unproductive.

Spot VIX is posting around the lows of the week. For context, in the prior week the index made it down to around 15.50.

The USD (UUP) made near three-year highs vs. the Euro (FXE) earlier.... that's what I was going to say!

Stocks are still showing that they've got some vim and vigor as we close out what's been a heck of an August.

Thoughts on Volatility

StockCats always combines humor with insight. From a technical standpoint, it sure doesn't look like a good time to buy here, based on what August has dished up.

But we should keep in mind that August really hasn't been - that - different from May in certain respects. Markets were able to get past that period of market chop, and if the narrative cleans up I believe risk assets can do so again.

Not Urban Carmel per se, but many believe that investor sentiment is the ultimate contrarian indicator. My take is that there is plenty of scope for extreme sentiment to act as a powerful reversal or turning point, but left to its own it tends to act as a point of momentum: real good (bad) sentiment drives markets even higher (lower), as in blow-off tops or points of capitulation.

There often needs to be some external signal that reverses sentiment. It can happen on its own, and often does for short periods ("bear traps", "profit taking"). For instance, in late 2018, the Fed backed off its stance of more tightening. That turned out to be a watershed moment for risk assets. Sentiment reversed course in a big hurry, but there was a catalyst.

New Deal Democrat has an interesting economic analysis on the recently released corporate profits data. His take: the likelihood of a near-term recession is pretty low upon comparing the current trajectory to profits with that of prior pre-recession periods.

I wonder the extent to which the recent tax cuts muffle this signal. No two periods are ever quite the same. I'm not calling for recession here, but there just seems to be a good bit of sour data, especially at the global level. It seems reasonable that stocks could continue to hang on, but take on higher levels of periodic chop.

Term Structure

There was some discussion yesterday on the volatility risk premium. Alan248 was kind to share a link to a very recent SA post covering the theoretical underpinnings of the VRP. For those who trade vol in any form, it's a worthwhile read. Alan mentions that he believes that the VRP has connections to the market cycle.

The term structure had a small dip below yesterday's closing futures curve (in grey above), only to swiftly reverse as the SPX session has encountered bumps in the road.

Anything could happen... stocks could even calm down and return to the highs of the week! The larger point is that, while equities are applauding the new shape of trade discussions, we need to be mindful that we are still in a period of quick reversals. That's why I am hesitant to believe in a big sustained downturn in VX futures here.

At least for a little while, the VIX of VIX made it below 100. Trading around 101 at present. If the market chops around in a pretty well-defined channel, I think you'll see VX futures hold onto their existing values, while VVIX dials down.

Wrap Up

I penned a rebuttal to the Bill Dudley op ed piece on Bloomberg. SA believed it was not actionable, and I respect that. I hope you'll find it a worthwhile read.

