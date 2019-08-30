Suit Up For Profits With Tailored Brands

TLRD has been repaying debt with its significant free cash flow and will continue to do so. Its bonds trade at par, and its stock should increase in price significantly.

The extremely pessimistic narrative is not borne out in sales numbers but resulted in over 40% of shares sold short. In the meantime, retail sales are growing.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) stock has declined to levels not justified by any metric of value. The decline has been driven by a strong negative narrative mostly consisting of "nobody wears suits anymore" with serious trepidation about retail, in general, and over-leveraged retailers in particular. As I will demonstrate, not only the sales and profit numbers do not justify the extreme sentiment, the sales of the retail product are actually increasing. The suit is far from dead. As TLRD continues repaying debt and returning capital to shareholders via dividends and, hopefully, share buybacks, shares will recover.

A Little History

TLRD's difficulties began when Men's Wearhouse bought Jos A. Bank for $1.8 billion in 2014. The merger didn't quite work out as expected. As discounts were reduced, comparable sales at Jos A. Bank promptly declined by double digits and write-downs began. The share price collapsed too, from over $65 in June 2015 to $11 in January 2016.

Nonetheless, having significant free cash flow, TLRD so far managed to pay down the debt from about $1.7B to $1.15B. Their bond prices recovered and trade at par, interest expense shrank about 30% and write-downs lopped off more than $1.3B in goodwill and intangibles off the balance sheet. Yet, their shares visited the low of $4.21 earlier this month and the short interest stands at 44% as of 8/15/19.

The Suit Is Dead, Long Live the Suit?

There is a strong negative narrative that casual work dress code is killing suit sales. On top of that, physical retail is out of favor, especially retail employing significant leverage. Witness the shares of Macy's (M), the poster child of this trend in action. On top of that, we have tariffs and the sentiment that most apparel is made in China and, therefore, either margins or sales will be impacted.

In some ways, TLRD is similar in this regard to another favorite of mine that I covered recently: GameStop (GME). It too fell victim to negative narrative, with extreme pessimism not borne out by facts. There are differences between these two. GameStop has an excellent balance sheet and tangible book value while Tailored Brands has plenty of debt and negative book value.

Source: TLRD Form 10-Q

The problem with the negative narratives is they are anecdotal. Viscerally, we likely all agree that fewer people wear suits to work than in the past. But is this something that is a trend that will continue, or it has played itself out? Humans tend to be trend-seeking. We see a couple data point and try to project a trend that goes into infinity.

Source: TLRD Form 10-K

If you look at the historical sales numbers, sales did decline for the last 3 years, now equaling 2015, but they were increasing before that at 5-10% a year. Was that previous increase due to suits becoming more popular? Are there definite trends at play here, based on consumer preferences, or are there mere fluctuations that do not portend a trend? Perhaps suits have been going out of style for decades.

The Problem Is Not in Suits at All

Below is the annual breakdown from the Form 10-K. Even a cursory look reveals that sales of retail clothing product and corresponding gross profit margin amounts increased! What has been dragging down sales? Rentals, alteration services, and corporate apparel. At this point, we know that the narrative of "the suit is dead" is false.

Source: TLRD Form 10-K

It appears that neither the assumption that every day now is a "casual Friday" nor "you don't need a suit even for interviews" resulted in retail product sales declines at Tailored Brands. Some eagle-eyed readers might protest that sales of retail product did decline YoY for the previous quarter. Two explanations for that: Easter shift and one data point doesn't make a trend. And the recent preannouncement of quarterly earnings was a positive surprise.

From Pessimism to Optimism

Not only are retail clothing product sales increasing, but they are also increasing in the more profitable tailored category. Overall, the product mix is improving, and the sale of the corporate apparel business is a step in the right direction.

Source: TLRD Form 10-K

Let's look at profit margins as well as what the company did with SG&A.

Source: TLRD Form 10-K

What is not to like in the above? SG&A is reduced, total gross margin barely moved, advertising expense is down and net margin is up comparing to 2 years ago. While the decline in revenue of rental business is unpleasant at its gross margin of over 85%, alteration and corporate apparel are lower-margin businesses and sales declines there are nobody's problem. And management just sold the latter.

Corporate Apparel Business Sale

Due to a recent sale of the lower-margin corporate apparel business, we will assume that about $62M will go to debt repayment, even though I would prefer share buybacks at the current prices. Reducing debt by $62M results in reducing interest expense by approximately $4.5M, or $0.07 a share taking into account taxes.

Tariffs

On the last earnings call, it was stated that whatever limited number of merchandise that is coming from China, discounts were already negotiated and tariffs will largely be borne by suppliers.

Valuing Tailored Brands

The suit isn't dead, it is very much alive. Perhaps that is the reason TLRD's debt trades at par despite the negative book value of the company. Normally I would run some numbers using most pessimistic assumptions. But in this case, it is simply not necessary. Therefore, let's look at the current numbers to see how much the margin of safety is.

Last FY, the GAAP diluted EPS was $1.64 with $25M of noncash impairments. Adjusted for taxes, adding that back results in EPS of approximately $2. A year before, GAAP EPS of $1.95 with noncash impairments of $5M results in $2.02. For this year, analysts project $1.63 and $1.80 for next year. Let's take their numbers since they are worse than the historical trend. The result is P/E of 3.12x and 2.83x respectively. Let's now look at cash flows.

Source: TLRD Form 10-K

We can see that CapEx is declining, interest payments are declining and the OCF isn't. Levered FCF for FY2018 was $240.4M, which is $4.8 per share, greater than the share price of just a week ago! The year prior it was $255.8M and $143M in FY 2016. By either earnings or free cash flow the shares are severely underpriced and the dividend that is yielding close to 14% is easily sustainable.

A Case for Buybacks

Since the intrinsic value of shares is much higher than the current price, share buybacks at these depressed prices would reward shareholders much more than the dividend. Therefore Dr. Michael Burry, one of the main characters in Michael Lewis's book "The Big Short" and the movie based on it, wrote a letter to Tailored Brands' management urging a buyback. Unlike shorting subprime mortgages in a big way prior to the Great Recession, Dr. Burry is now long a few stocks. And he is long Tailored Brands, in a big way. His letter to TLRD's management, in which he urges a share buyback at presently-depressed prices, revealed that his Scion Asset Management currently owns 2.375M shares or 4.7% of the company.

Bottom Line

As we saw, the suit is far from dead. The narrative is simply wrong. TLRD stock is an excellent value and even if the shares remain depressed, the easily-sustainable dividend gives investors a way to get income while they wait for shares to recover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.