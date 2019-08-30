Costco: Be Cautious About The Exuberant Scene In Shanghai

Costco's low-margin business model won't work out in China, as the customers are mostly price-sensitive and will drive down the margin even more.

Our finding, though, is that the customers were mostly driven by the welcoming deals offered by the retailer.

Investment Thesis

On August 27th, Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) opened its first store in Shanghai, China. The huge crowds forced the wholesale retailer to close its new store early after officials warned on the impact on local traffic. The share price of COST rose 5% on a single trading day Tuesday, August 27th, reflecting investors' optimism for its future in China. However, we recommend the investors to be cautious as the exuberant scene in Shanghai does not necessarily represent a profitable business outlook for COST in China. The 34x price over forward earnings is clearly overvalued.

Costco's First Day in China

Exactly as stated in Costco's Q3 Earnings Call, the wholesale retailer opened its first physical outlet in Shanghai on Tuesday morning, August 27th. It soon became so crowded that Costco had to suspend the business in the afternoon. We don't think this kind of exuberant scene has ever happened with any retailer in the US before.

This is probably better than the best result Costco management ever imagined for their grand opening in China, especially given the concerns of trade war tension between China and US. The market has reacted very positively to this exciting achievement, sending COST's share price up 5% on a single trading day on Tuesday, to its all-time high of over $292.

However, we want to remind investors not to be blinded by the exuberant scene in Shanghai and the over-optimism in the China Story.

The Crowd Is Coming Only For Bargains

We don't disagree that Chinese customers embraced Costco warmly, but there is a reason for that. The major driver of the craze on the first day was the discounts offered to customers. Customers were lured to Costco despite the long queue time, as they can get better deals on some daily grocery products such as meat and dairy.

Another group of customers were attracted by some premium products offered at fair prices. A good example could be the most prestigious alcohol brand in China, Maotai, priced at ￥1,500 per bottle (which is the official sales price but much lower than market price due to scarcity) with limited supplies:

As we have reviewed most of the reports on the shopping craze for Costco in Shanghai, we realized that it's more like a branding event rather than a normal operation for the retailer. We believe most of the crowds were brought in by the great deals on the first day, which means the margin for the retailer will be really bad or even loss-suffering when they operate like this.

Based on COST's revenue structure, the membership fees take almost 100% of the total net income. In other words, COST's business model is built almost entirely on service, making no profit from selling products.

Source: COST's Most Recent 10-Q

So, the question is, will Costco be able to make a profit in China when it comes to normal operations? We think the answer will be no, at least not in the short term. In China, small local stores and big online platforms (such as Taobao (BABA) and Pinduoduo (PDD)) have squeezed the space for global retailers who have been working hard to survive in China:

In June 2019, Carrefour SA (OTCPK:CRERF) agreed to sell an 80 percent stake in its China business to local retailer Suning.com for 4.8 billion yuan ($698 million), as the French company reconsiders its exploration of the Chinese market after years of decline;

German wholesaler Metro is reportedly looking to sell its China operations;

South Korean firm Lotte Mart has sold 93 of its retail stores to Chinese supermarket chain Wumei Holdings Inc. and Liqun Commercial Group in 2018;

Although Walmart (WMT) has been expanding its operations in China, their future here is highly dependent on another e-commerce giant JD.com (JD) now.

Chinese customers are known to be price sensitive (the rise of PDD is a good evidence), especially when it comes to grocery shopping. Of course, Costco offers $5 roasted chicken and $1 hot dog in all US locations, but that's meant to be a supplementary for other higher margin items. If majority of the customers come only for the roasted chicken and the hot dog, Costco will definitely not keep their prices so low for years.

Costco Is Clearly In The Over-valued Range

We understand that US people love Costco, and maybe Chinese people too. But, on the other hand, Costco is clearly in the over-valued range. Trading at 34x forward P/E, Costco is valued not only higher than its US peers such as Walmart but even more aggressively than BABA which constantly delivered way better growth numbers than Costco.

Conclusion

The shopping craze on Costco's first day in China is obviously something exciting to the management. However, we recommend investors to be cautious when making investment decisions based on the optimism over the Chinese market. Costco's share price is obviously in the over-valued range, and the retailer won't benefit from the numbers coming out of the Chinese market any time soon.

