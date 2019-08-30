The 'Wind' Appears To Be Behind Sunpower's Back

Continuing improvements in operating metrics and financial ratios could help Sunpower with one of its main concerns of refinancing its $400 million convertible debt due in 2020.

From a stock perspective, Sunpower (SPWR) continued to gain momentum after its second quarter 2019 earnings report. Although headline non-GAAP EPS loss of -$0.22 missed Wall Street expectations by three cents, revenues came in well ahead of estimates as shipments continued to accelerate to the upside. Perhaps more importantly as investors weigh solvency concerns, Sunpower's report included a couple of positive items that caused GAAP earnings to come in at $0.75 per share. Fortunately for Sunpower, additional financial events could further improve its second half 2019 earnings even beyond recently raised guidance.

Marketable Assets

The past year has been extremely bullish for most solar stocks. Sunpower's stock has almost doubled since August 2018 despite mounting losses that sparked bankruptcy concerns. It was also a year ago last August when Sunpower finalized the sale of its microinverter business to Enphase Energy (ENPH) for $25 million in cash and 7.5 million ENPH shares which traded below $5.00.

Fast forward to today and Sunpower's original Enphase stake is worth about a quarter of a billion dollars. Although Sunpower already divested 1 million shares, its remaining position is still worth over $200 million. For a company counting every single penny to improve its debt ratio, the surge in ENPH has been a huge windfall that could help refinance or directly pay a portion of its $400 million convertible debt due next year.

Since part of Enphase's business is linked to Sunpower as higher end modules have microinverter options, Sunpower should have good visibility and even control into this portion of Enphase's revenues. With increased demand in US residential solar due to California's solar requirement for new homes, microinverter shipments next year should increase further since its usage caters to the residential market.

Foreign Currency Translation

One aspect that should help Sunpower improve its operating metrics but hasn't been mentioned by any related articles I've read are currency effects on its business. I think most people overlook forex because they assume Sunpower isn't affected by currency since it is a US company that has most of its revenues in the US and Europe where the Euro has been stable. That would be the case if the company manufactured in the US but the vast majority of its manufacturing is in Asia.

Since tensions between US and China increased further on August 1 after President Trump essentially put tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports, the Chinese RMB has significantly depreciated relative to the USD. Just since the start of August 2019, the magnitude of RMB depreciation has surpassed 4%.

More importantly to Sunpower, China's currency depreciation has dragged neighboring Asian countries down with it. In the same period, the Philippine Peso [PHP] and the Malaysian Ringgit [MYR] have also depreciated relative to the USD by over 2%. Additionally, the Mexican Peso [MXN] has lost over 5% vs the USD just in the past four weeks.

Sunpower's Supply Chain

Based on Sunpower's second quarter supplementary metric sheet, 345 MW of its 845 MW quarterly capacity are in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Mexico where its core Maxeon variations are manufactured. Sunpower's IBC solar cells are made in the Philippines and Malaysia then assembled into modules in Mexico. I estimate over 70% of Maxeon module costs are denominated in these three currencies. The remaining portion are silicon wafer costs which are likely sourced in China, denominated in RMB.

The remaining 500 MW of quarterly capacity are lower efficiency P-Series modules that currently are almost entirely supplied by Sunpower's Chinese joint ventures. Once the company's Oregon plant ramps to full utilization, it could supply slightly over 10% of the company's P-Series modules but until then P-Series production costs will mostly be denominated in the Chinese RMB.

Thus with most of its sales in stable USD/Euro/Yen but most of its costs in RMB/PHP/MYR/MXN, Sunpower's margins should eventually incrementally increase by about 3% at current exchange rates. However based on the company's second quarter ending inventory levels and assuming FIFO inventory accounting, the margin boost from beneficial foreign exchange wouldn't be felt until the fourth quarter. It's important to keep in mind these currency moves occurred entirely in August, after the company's July 31st earnings report which included the updated annual guidance.

Final Thoughts

Based on the company's $315 million SPT segment revenues in the second quarter, a 3% margin boost would only translate to about $10 million to the bottom line. That's just a drop in the bucket compared to the company's ENPH marketable gains and even less so relative to the $400 million in convertible notes due in 2020. Yes the fourth quarter is typically the strongest quarter for solar companies so the absolute level of dollar impact would be higher than $10 million at current currency exchange rates, but it still wouldn't be large enough to meaningfully impact the company's financial ratios.

Where I think incremental margin improvements could help is with the refinancing of the convertible debt due next year. As noted in my previous Sunpower article, the most important factor for the company is its operating metrics. If the company can show improving metrics as it has so far with its second quarter report, the case for the company's long term viability becomes stronger. A strong fourth quarter report with increasing gross margin on higher shipments at the very least could make it appear to the average investor that the company's turnaround is real and sustainable.

Thus with potential proceeds from further ENPH divestment lowering financing requirements combined with improving operating results, Sunpower could find it easier to revolve its $400 million convertible debt to a smaller figure at rates that may not be as disadvantageous compared to months prior when solvency concerns were higher.

While the recent turn of events might effectively remove all bankruptcy concerns, Sunpower's earnings power as I estimated in my previous article wouldn't change by much even after factoring recent beneficial currency effects. At over 20x potential normalized earnings a couple years out, SPWR isn't really cheap relative to most solar stocks. However with a large portion of the stock's float previously shorted on bankruptcy concerns, the stock's movement might not be aligned with future valuations but the current realignment of investor sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.