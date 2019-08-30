International Container Terminal Services: Still Delivering Growth Despite Macro Headwinds

The overhang relating to the South Port Container Terminal in Sudan has been removed substantially with the partial repayment of the upfront fee.

Mandatory tariff rate hikes for several of ICTS's terminals in 2H2019 should continue to drive yield per TEU and revenue growth.

ICTS is still guiding for a positive 5.0%-5.5% volume growth for full year FY2019 despite macro headwinds, with its portfolio of gateway terminals in high-growth emerging markets sustaining growth.

Philippines-listed International Container Terminal Services, Inc (OTCPK:ICTEF) (OTC:ICTEY) [ICT:PM] trades at 22.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E based on its share price of PHP130 as of August 29, 2019. This represents a premium to the forward P/E multiples of Asian port operators.

The market has recognized the value of ICTS's portfolio of gateway terminals in high-growth emerging markets and its future growth drivers in the form of tariff hikes and new acquisitions. I suggest an entry price of PHP114.80 pegged to 20 times forward FY2019 P/E, capitalizing on any weakness in the company's share price resulting from either trade tensions or a slowdown in global economic growth.

International Container Terminal Services, or ICTS, is an international operator of container terminals serving the global container shipping industry. ICTS operates 32 terminal concessions and port development projects in 18 countries globally as of August 13, 2019. Asia, Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) accounted for 53%, 30% and 17% of ICTS' 1H2019 revenue respectively. ICTS handled consolidated throughput of 5,041,916 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) in 1H2019.

Solid Growth Despite Trade Tensions And Slowing Economic Growth

As an operator of container terminals, ICTS should have seen weaker results from ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing global economic growth. But that has not been the case, with the company still delivering solid growth in 1H2019.

ICTS's gross revenue from port operations was up 14% YoY in 1H2019, with organic revenue growth (excluding impact of acquisitions) still decent at 12%. There was a slight slowdown for 2Q2019 with YoY revenue growth of 9%. But volume growth increased 7% YoY for both 1H2019 and 2Q2019, suggesting that growth momentum is still intact.

Notably, all three regions, Asia, Americas and EMEA, achieved growth in both volumes and revenue for 1H2019 and 2Q2019 on a YoY basis. The only weak spot was Americas which delivered a 0.3% YoY volume growth in 2Q2019 versus a 7% YoY volume growth for 1Q2019.

ICTS's 1H2019 net income increased 42% YoY to $129 million, while 2Q2019 net income grew 14% YoY to $56 million. This was attributable to port revenue growth, positive operating leverage and the narrowing of losses at the company's port in Columbia.

Looking ahead, ICTS seems likely to be able to continue its revenue and volume barring unforeseen circumstances. The company indicated at its 2Q2019 earnings call on August 13, 2019 that volume growth has remained positive in July and the first two weeks of August despite an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.

The company elaborated further on the impact of macro headwinds on its business at the 2Q2019 earnings call:

Yes. Well, I mean there's certainly going to be an impact. I mean, if you just look at what happened in the Philippines in March and April, when people had uncertainty over the budget, you did see some of the big corporates kind of hold back on spending. And obviously, that has an impact on us. Given the global climate, I think that reduction in confidence will certainly create the potential for less-than-ideal growth. But if you do look, nevertheless, at when a lot of this uncertainty was, I mean this already started in March and April. And nevertheless, we've been able to outpace global container growth in the second quarter on an organic basis... But yes, there will be headwinds. But I think the type of market we have and the type of places we're in, we will still be able to exceed global container growth.

ICTS is able to maintain revenue and volume growth in a difficult market environment, due to the company's focus on having a portfolio of gateway terminals in high-growth emerging markets. This is evidenced by ICTS' confidence in guiding for a positive 5.0%-5.5% volume growth for full year FY2019.

Rate Hikes At Multiple terminals

Apart from volume growth, tariff rates as measured by yield per TEU are another key revenue growth driver.

ICTS's yield per TEU increased 6.2% YoY to $149.1 in 1H2019 driven by higher tariff rates and an increase in ancillary service revenues. Going forward, ICTS should continue to benefit from mandatory tariff rate hikes in several of its terminals.

At the company's 2Q2019 earnings call, ICTS highlighted that its Manila North Harbour Port and Subic Bay International Terminal in the Philippines, and its Port of Motukea and Port of Lae in Papua New Guinea are among the terminals benefiting from higher tariffs in 2H2019:

Just starting off on the yields, I think we were fairly bullish in Q1 looking at the general mandatory cargo handling yields. And those have remained very positive despite a highly competitive environment in places like Australia, Ecuador...So I think the underlying mandatory charges are looking quite positive in certain terminals, including Manila North Harbor. We have had approved and announced rate increases. So we're looking forward to those hitting the revenue line. We're also very positive about how it's looking for other increases that we've applied for in frankly very high-growth terminals...We, again as mentioned earlier, have a tariff increase that has come into effect at the end of July in North Harbor. So we'll see further benefit from that...Subic also has-- tied into your question on yields, also has a further tariff increase coming in October...When we go to PNG (Papua New Guinea) specifically, the name of the game now in PNG is really cost management and introducing more ancillary services and new tariffs. The latter is ongoing. And we see -- we expect those new tariffs to come in, in the earlier part of 2020

Recent Acquisitions In Cameroon and Brazil To Provide A New Leg Of Growth

ICTS recently announced new acquisitions in the ports of Kribi, Cameroon and Libra Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In June 2019, ICTS was named the preferred bidder for the concession at the Port of Kribi multi-purpose terminal in Cameroon. The concession is expected to have a term of 25 years till 2045. Port of Kribi is expected to serve as a gateway terminal for landlocked African countries in the vicinity and allow ICTS to capitalize on growing trade in Africa. ICTS expects to pay $25 million and $30 million in FY2019 and FY2020 respectively relating to the acquisition of the Port of Kribi.

In July 2019, ICTS announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Libra Terminal Rio's shares. ICTS is expected to take over the terminal facilities and the concession (which lasts till 2048) in late-2019 when the conditions precedent have been fulfilled and the relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained.

ICTS explained why it acquired Libra Terminal Rio at the company's 2Q2019 results briefing:

We're very excited by Libra Rio. We believe that this is going to be a cash-accretive business with very, very high upside, given that there's existing capacity in place and that the terminal has just been deepened, which gives us an opportunity to maximize more of the existing capacity that's there by taking cargo away from terminals that cannot handle the bigger ships that are demanding to come into Rio. So it's a highly competitive asset, which given the situation that they were in, in the first place, we believe we've been able to acquire at a very attractive price.

Libra Terminal Rio in Brazil is a significantly larger acquisition than the Port of Kribi, with the company expecting to spend $195 million on this acquisition.

Overhang Regarding South Port Container Terminal In Sudan Removed

On August 7, 2019, ICTS received a letter from the Sudanese government regarding the payment of EUR195.2 million as partial repayment of the EUR410 million upfront down payment for the South Port Container Terminal, with the balance to repaid to ICTS as soon as possible. In January 2019, ICTS signed a concession agreement with Sea Ports Corporation of Sudan to operate the South Port Container Terminal at the Port of Sudan. ICTS was unable to take over the operations of the South Port Container Terminal in April 2019 as earlier agreed due to political instability in Sudan.

The company expressed hopes of the eventual resolution of the Sudan situation in future at its 2Q2019 earnings call:

So we are in continuous discussion with the Sudanese government. And we expect them to -- the Sudanese civilians and the Transitional Military Council is expected to sign an agreement on August 17. And that would lay out the government for the next 3 years. Hopefully, once an official government is appointed, then we can engage in official discussions with them as to the status of our concession contract.

Earlier, there were concerns that ICTS will not be able to recover the EUR410 million upfront down payment for the South Port Container Terminal. Such concerns have been addressed with the partial repayment and the letter from the Sudanese government assuring payment of the balance. The Port of Sudan is the Republic of the Sudan's sole major modern port handling over 95% of the country’s cargo flows. There is potential upside from the situation, if ICTS can eventually secure the concession for the South Port Container Terminal again in future.

Effects Of Deleveraging To Be Seen Starting 2021

ICTS's debt-to-equity ratio increased from 0.69 as at end-2018 to 1.13 as at end-June 2019, while its debt-to-EBITDA grew from 2.16 to 2.52 times over the same period. With debt covenant at 4 times debt-to-EBITDA, ICTS still has debt headroom for future acquisitions if opportunities such arise.

With the company moving from greenfield acquisitions to optimizing existing terminals and brownfield opportunities which are immediately accretive, ICTS is guiding that its gearing should come down from 2021 onwards.

Valuation

ICTS trades at 22.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 19.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of PHP130.0 as of August 29, 2019. The stock offers a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 3.6%.

ICTS is valued by the market at a premium to its Asian peers on a forward P/E basis as per the peer comparison table below.

Forward P/E Multiples Of Asian Port Operators

Stock Forward P/E Qinhuangdao Port Co. Ltd. [3369:HK] 7.0 Qingdao Port International Co. Ltd. [6198:HK] 7.4 COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd. (OTCPK:CSPKF) [1199:HK] 7.7 Xiamen International Port Co. Ltd. [3378:HK] 8.9 Namyong Terminal PCL [NYT:TB] 11.6 MMC Corporation Berhad (OTC:MCPNF) [MMC:MK] 14.3 Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (OTCPK:HCTPF) (OTC:HUPHY) [HPHT:SP] 19.6 Westports Holdings Bhd (OTC:WSTTF) [WPRTS:MK] 22.3

Variant View

The key risk factors for ICTS are economic slowdown and political instability in the various emerging markets it operates in, changes in trade policies and foreign exchange volatility.

