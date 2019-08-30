Crash Protection For Eldorado Gold

For Eldorado Gold longs who want to stay long but lock in some of their gains with downside protection, I present two ways they can do so.

Eldorado Gold Goes Shines

As Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart pointed out in a recent article, shares of Eldorado Gold (EGO) have been on a tear over the last few months.

Dart argued that Eldorado Gold longs should take profits here because he believes the positive news relating to the companies mines has been largely priced into the stock, and the shares are facing resistance here. Dart also characterized Eldorado Gold as inferior to other gold stocks based on fundamentals. My site doesn't use fundamentals to analyze stocks (instead, it analyzes past returns and forward-looking options market sentiment), but it agrees with Dart that there better gold mining stocks to consider here. I mention one below. Before that, though, I present a couple of ways Eldorado Gold bulls who want to stay long can strictly limit their risk.

Locking In Some Eldorado Gold Gains

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 5,000 shares of EGO and can tolerate a decline of 25% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. In both cases, I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value, to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 5,000 shares of EGO against a greater-than-25% decline by mid-January.

The cost here was $4,500 or 9.76% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the put options. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask. This hedging cost is fairly high, but perhaps it's worth considering given recent gains in the stock. For those who don't want to pay that much to hedge, the next one may be of interest.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 30% between now and mid-January, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect you against the same, greater-than-25% decline as above over the same time frame.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $250 or 0.54% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades (buying the put options and selling the call options) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up - Another Gold Name To Consider

As I mentioned above, EGO is not my site's top gold name. Currently, its highest-ranked gold name is Royal Gold (RGLD). Of the 1,453 securities that passed both of my site's two preliminary screens on Thursday, RGLD was ranked #100, as you can see below.

In contrast, EGO is currently ranked #483 on the site. One note of caution here is that neither RGLD nor EGO passed the site's "AHP" test. "AHP" is short for "also hedgeable with puts" against a greater-than-9% decline. Securities that pass this test tend to outperform those that don't, and this is true during periods of negative performance as well, as I explained in a recent article (When Strategy Meets Reality). For example, during a several-month period when our top ten names had generated negative returns, the average return for AHP names was about -2% while the average return for non-AHP names was about -12%. So, if you do decide to replace EGO with RGLD, I would consider hedging it too.

Transparent And Accountable To be transparent and accountable, I post the performance of everything I present in my Marketplace service six months later. The most recent cohort to hit the six-month mark didn't do so well. You can see its performance here: Performance Update - Week 92.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.