Digital Turbine: A Rare Find And A Parallel Google Play

Digital Turbine (APPS) is expected to deliver robust revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing enviously in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a sheltered risk-reward proposition with ideal downside and substantial upside potential, for a slightly high price.

Digital Turbine is a small-cap company with a market cap of about $540 Million and excellent financials. The increase in smartphone usage could significantly impact the stock; if the company can take full advantage of this, it will perform on the higher end of the spectrum.

Kai Os and Android will bring the stock higher

Digital Turbine makes money by pre-installing apps in new android devices. App developers pay the company to install their apps in target demographics, and the company shares the profits with OEMs and operators. It is important to note that the company does not bypass Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) from making money on apps.

Source: Investor relations

While the company will grow as it adds more operators and OEMs, there are more prominent trends that will help the company become much bigger. The three significant changes coming to the technology world in the next decades are AI, IoT, and the other half of the population getting Internet, and each one will help the company in different ways.

The most significant trend for Digital Turbine is the other half of the population getting internet. Android and Kai OS are expanding its user base significantly across the globe, and as they do, the potential market for Digital Turbine will grow.

Source: Statista

The majority of the smartphone growth is coming from Kai OS, and Android as Apple's (AAPL) iPhones are priced for the population that already has smartphones and internet. Kai OS will significantly increase this tendency, and the platform runs mostly in Jio phones, which is why the partnership between Jio and Digital Turbine is so essential.

Android's significant improvements like Lens, Duplex, Night Sight, and the upcoming Soli Chip might increase its share of the market in high-end devices, bad news for Apple but an excellent opportunity for Digital Turbine.

The company has shown interest in expanding its market to other devices. As the number of smart devices grows and their adoption becomes more popular, this could become a significant source of revenue for the company.

And then as it relates to other devices, absolutely, we look at smartphones today as just the fastest-growing biggest opportunity. There is roughly a billion of them that get sold per year in Android. You can stack that up though against televisions, IoT, automobiles, tablets, anything with a screen on it and there's nothing preventing us from exporting that platforms. Bill Stone - CEOQ3 2018 Earnings call

Finally, the analytics the company is developing to recommend apps better will grow as their AI capabilities improve, and the amount of data they have increases.

Valuation

Considering revenue growth is in the range of 22.5% and 24.8%, estimating that gross margin is in the range of 39.1% and 40.4%, taking the assumption that R&D as a percentage of revenue could range between 9.3% and 8.3%, with G&A as a percentage of revenue could range between 18.5% and 17.5%, we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Digital Turbine in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the assessment is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 59% and at best undervalued by 7%. So the stock is likely overvalued

Source: Author's Charts

Building an adjusted Beta PERT risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is a 92.29% probability that Digital Turbine will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of -22.7%

Constructing an adjusted Beta PERT risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that Digital Turbine will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 38%.

Conclusions

Given the spectacular growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, the strong financials and the excellent level of debt, it could be an excellent opportunity to get a high-performing stock at a reasonable price.

The downside potential is a dream come true, the level of risk is ideal, the risk-reward is astonishing, and the expected performance for the foreseeable future is marvelous, the company is not without problems, the price is higher than the likely fair price and the environment it needs to navigate is complex and filled with risks, but overall it is worth investing in the company.

It is rare to find a company that is so well-positioned in their field with so much room to grow at a relatively good price. The stock would make a lovely addition to any portfolio.

