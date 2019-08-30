Golar LNG - Selling Off After Q2 Results Raise Liquidity Concerns

The materially increased level of uncertainty at Golar LNG should keep investors sidelined for the time being. With elevated funding needs and substantial near-term headline risk, even a short position might yield decent results over the next couple of months.

On the conference call, management admitted to a challenging timetable for key power plant project in Brazil and little visibility into operator's plans regarding a potential near-term output increase on its flagship FLNG vessel "Hilli Episeyo".

Decision to finally unwind the derivative bet results in further, material cash outflows which the company intends to finance by suspending the dividend for two quarters.

The company's LNG carrier fleet has been facing a rather weak charter rate environment for the most part of 2019. Still no clarity on the proposed spin-off of this segment.

Elevated capex requirements and an ill-advised derivative bet on its own shares have put pressures on the company's liquidity position in recent months.

Golar LNG (GLNG) is a leading player in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of liquified natural gas ("LNG").

The company should be no stranger to Seeking Alpha members given that marketplace contributor J Mintzmyer has been pounding the table on the company several times over the past couple of quarters, even advertising Golar LNG as the "stock of the decade" roughly 12 months ago.

Unfortunately and quite similar to a couple of other Mintzmyer pitches like Teekay Corporation (TK), Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), DynaGas LNG Partners (DLNG) and Capital Product Partners (CPLP), the investment thesis hasn't played out.

After record-high dayrates for modern Trifuel Diesel Electric ("TFDE") LNG carriers in the latter part of 2018, the market has cooled down significantly in 2019 due to seasonal patterns and lower demand in parts of Asia (particularly Japan and South Korea) after a mild winter. The LNG carrier market is generally considered to be oversupplied at this point.

That said, the company has announced its intention to spin off its LNG carrier fleet and focus on its floating liquefied natural gas ("FLNG") operations and downstream assets albeit the proposed transaction remains subject to market conditions.

J Mintzmyer has provided an overview on the economics of the company's flagship FLNG projects "Hilli Episeyo" (in service) and "Gimi" (under construction) but several hundred million dollars in additional capex will likely be incurred to finish the Gimi conversion and put the unit into service.

Photo: Floating Liquefaction Vessel "Hilli Episeyo" - Source: OffshoreEnergyToday.com

Golar LNG faces additional near term capex requirements, particularly in its Golar Power unit, a 50:50 joint venture with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. The company's key project remains the Sergipe Power Plant in Brazil, currently scheduled to commence commercial operations in January 2020. On Thursday's conference call, management stated the overall timetable to be "challenging" which usually is an almost perfect indicator for an upcoming delay.

Photo: Construction Site of the Sergipe Power Plant in early 2019 - Source: IFC.org

In addition, management admitted to having little visibility into the plans of the Hilli Episeyo's operator to potentially increase near-term output which has actually been a key assumption in J Mintzmeyer's valuation of the company. At this point, the unit only operates two out of four potential LNG trains.

With elevated capex requirements and lower contributions from the shipping segment, the company's liquidity position has deteriorated materially quarter-over-quarter with unrestricted cash down almost 35% to just $140 million at the end of Q2. Remember, the company is subject to debt covenants that require it to hold a minimum of $50 million in unrestricted cash on a consolidated basis at all time.

That said, after quarter end the company secured additional financing commitments, resulting in an aggregate $180 million increase in the company's unrestricted cash position but, as discussed above already, the funds have mostly been earmarked for upcoming capex requirements at Golar Power and the Gimi project.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the Q2 earnings release was the company's decision to finally end an ill-advised derivative bet on its own shares, a so-called "Total Return Swap" or "TRS". Originally entered into as part of a share buyback program in 2014, the TRS has been extended multiple times over the past five years. The lower the company's share price, the higher Golar LNG's loss under the TRS:

Slide: Total Return Swap Overview - Source: Company Presentation

Keep in mind that after Thursday's sell-off, the company's share price has decreased to $11.51, resulting in an additional $4.1 million loss for Golar LNG. At the current stock price, the remaining maximum loss under the TRS calculates to $34.5 million after the company already having incurred more than $100 million in losses since inception.

Despite most of the damage being already done, management decided to put an end to the misery and unwind the TRS by repurchasing 3 million shares from DNB Bank, the counterparty to the equity swap. To finance the calculated final cash settlement of $30.9 million, Golar LNG will suspend its $0.15 quarterly dividend for two quarters.

Given the above discussed additional $4.1 million loss caused by Thursday's sell-off and the potential for further stock , material price deterioration, the company might very well end up paying considerably more than the $30.9 million shown in the slide above.

Frankly speaking, given the company's elevated capex requirements and lack of material contribution from the shipping business, investors should prepare for the dividend to remain suspended for the time being.

With the Total Return Swap finally unwound, further stock price declines caused by a potential, indefinite dividend suspension announcement would not result in additional cash losses to the company.

Canceling the dividend entirely would actually save the company $60 million in valuable cash on an annual basis. In fact, I firmly support such a move but in this case management should have communicated the issue more clearly.

Despite being part of a legacy share buyback program, I consider the Total Return Swap an irresponsible gamble by management that has severely hurt (and continues to hurt) the company's liquidity at the worst possible time.

Bottom Line:

Expect Golar LNG's stock to remain under severe pressure given increasing liquidity concerns, a likely indefinite dividend suspension and the potential for further losses under the Total Return Swap until this ill-advised derivative bet will finally be unwound.

In addition, the company could be facing additional headline risk should the Sergipe Power Station not achieve commercial operation status in January 2020.

At this point, there's way too much uncertainty to the story to commit new money to Golar LNG. I could easily envision the shares to trading in the single digits next week and potentially much lower going forward should my assumptions regarding the dividend suspension and the delay at Sergipe prove true. Speculative investors might even consider a short position here.

A great recent example for a company having been crippled by elevated capex requirements and a number of project-related issues is Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) which even after a major bailout by Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) two years ago still hasn't regained firm financial footing and might very well end up being taken private in a takeunder offer for $1.05 in cash per share after the units have been losing approximately 97% in market value over the past five years.

Investors should avoid Golar LNG shares until there will be more clarity about the proposed spin-off of the company's LNG carrier fleet, a potential delay at Sergipe and particularly the company's ability to fund its growth projects going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.