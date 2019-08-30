Aurora Cannabis: Trying To Make The Case For $5

The company has a large disconnect between revenue targets and pricing forecasts to support a 10-fold quarterly increase in capacity output to 150K kg per quarter.

A big key to any investment opinion is to change when the facts are different. Such is the case with Aurora Cannabis (ACB) down nearly 50% from the highs earlier this year. The clear case of staying ultra bearish doesn't exist at $5 like when the Canadian cannabis company traded above $10 with a market valuation topping $10 billion. The clear case to turn bullish at $5 needs a shift in mindset from the management team.

What we do know is that Aurora Cannabis will have a market cap around $5.5 billion on a dip to $5. The company just preannounced that June quarter sales will top C$100 million or $75 million. A wide gap still exists between quarterly sales and the stock valuation.

Aurora Cannabis hasn't announced the official FQ4 earnings release date, but the company will release the numbers by September 15. A big key to the investment story is the actual EBITDA number for the quarter and the expectations for the September quarter. The ability to maintain average prices while ramping up production is a big part of the story for whether to buy the stock at $5.

The average analyst isn't forecasting for quarterly revenues to top $250 million for a $1 billion annual run rate by the end of FY21. The problem here with a big rally off of $5 is paying over $5.5 billion for a stock that won't enter FY22 with $1 billion in annual revenues.

For investors buying Aurora Cannabis above $10, these metrics are a killer to investor sentiment.

As the stock reaches these levels, Aurora Cannabis does start trading favorably compared to the likes of Altria Group (MO) and Phillip Morris (PM). The cigarette companies looking to merge only trade at roughly 4x forward sales targets.

The major difference here is that Aurora Cannabis has faster growth while Altria Group and Phillip Morris are highly profitable. One can imagine some cannabis companies ending up in this highly profitable and valuable position, but for now the competition in the cannabis space is a killer and over capacity remains a major concern.

Capacity Rationalization

The biggest threat to the story remains that large profits aren't certain in a market where capacity is doubling in sequential quarters while sales grew a meager 6% in June. Per Stats Canada, sales grew the following amounts since recreational legalization in October:

October 2018: C$53.7 million

November 2018: C$53.7 million

December 2018: C$57.3 million

January 2019: C$54.9 million

February 2019: C$51.7 million

March 2019: C$60.9 million

April 2019: C$74.6 million

May 2019: C$85.8 million

June 2019: C$91.1 million

Sales clearly took another step higher following the opening of 25 stores in Ontario starting April 1. The problem is that Aurora Cannabis and just about all to the other players are doubling capacity sequentially and in the midst of 10 fold production gains over the course of 1-2 years.

For the June quarter, Aurora Cannabis has already forecasted up to 30,000 kg were available for sale while my estimate calculates the company likely sold only 15,000 kg in the quarter. The large cannabis company only produced 15,590 kg in the March quarter. Even with Cannabis 2.0 doubling the usage of kgs per quarter, the company only has annual production of 120,000 kg accounted for and capacity quickly going to over 625,000 kg next year.

Source: Aurora Cannabis August 2019 presentation

The recreational market in Canada is already at a normalized level with slow and steady growth ahead as provinces add more retail locations is more the norm going forward. The market isn't going to just absorb 500,000 additional kg from one company in under a year.

The issue is where all of this additional capacity goes in a very short term. The company needs to spend more time on the coming up FQ2 earnings call in the next couple of weeks discussing where all of the capacity will go while avoiding discussions about the outdoor grow spaces and any additional capacity. The stock won't hold $5 with Aurora Cannabis planing further expansion with no logical near-term place to sell the current capacity targets at a reasonable price.

The FQ1 average net selling price per gram was C$6.40. Even a selling price of C$6.00 per gram would lead to FY21 sales of C$3.75 billion based on the 625,000 kg available for sale in the FY starting next July 1. Analysts aren't expecting sales to reach a third of that total suggesting an average net selling price of only C$2.00 per gram.

CFO Glen Ibbott made the wild claim that cannabis selling prices would grow from the FQ2 (December quarter) levels of C$6.80 per gram. He made the following statement on the earnings call:

In the future, we expect the average selling price to begin to increase the gain as the larger percentage of our products are sold in international markets, temporary oil extract constraint we faced is removed and as we start the shipment of oil based products to Europe. Also as new product forms are launched and if the government removes the excise tax at medical cannabis.

The disconnect here is where the stock market is going to have a problem with buying Aurora Cannabis at $5. The company keeps building capacity like prices are going to rise to C$7 to C$8 per gram while the real market expects prices to crash based on all the capacity that the likes of Aurora Cannabis is building.

Any signs that the company won't keep growing more and more cannabis in a declining pricing environment would be bullish for the stock finding a bottom. The market knows that more and more people are going to switch to legal cannabis, but the big question and debate remains the pricing environment in such a scenario when the largest competitor in Canopy Growth (CGC) already reported a quarterly EBITDA loss of C$92 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis isn't a clear bargain when the stock dips to $5. For a more bullish view on the stock and the sector, the management team needs to rationalize capacity growth and move away from irrational growth between now and mid-2020.

