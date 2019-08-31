Precious Metals Are All The Rage - Platinum Starts To Move

With all hell breaking loose in markets across all asset classes, the quest for a safe harbor has a select group of assets higher over the past months. The escalating trade and currency war between the US and China have been the most significant factor when it comes to increased price volatility in markets across all asset classes over the past month. Falling interest rates around the world have been the central bank's response to the fear and uncertainty that is periodically gripping markets. US government bonds have attracted capital. The prices of many digital currencies had also moved higher in response to declining faith in governments and monetary authorities around the globe. Gold has been shining, and it has taken silver higher over the recent weeks and months. When it comes to the platinum group metals, palladium and rhodium have been in runaway bull markets since early 2016, and both have made new highs in 2019.

Meanwhile, the leader of the group had not done all that much, until last week. Even though the price of platinum moved higher over recent sessions, it continues to lag the other members of the precious metals sector. For many years, the price of platinum was appreciably higher than gold, palladium, and rhodium, but these days the rarest of the precious metals continue to trade at discounts to three of the other precious metals.

The next leg of the bull market in precious metals began in June 2019 when the price of gold broke above its critical level of technical resistance at the July 2017 peak. The other members of the sector have all responded to the strength in gold. Platinum has been the last to move higher.

The most direct route for investment in the platinum market is via either the physical market for bars and coins or the futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The most liquid ETF product in the platinum market is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares product (PPLT).

Gold and silver are making new highs

Gold and silver have been making new highs since the yellow metal broke out to the upside in June. Gold took out its level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce and kept on going.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that after trading to a low for 2019 at $1266 per ounce during the week of April 22, the precious metal rose to its latest high on the continuous futures contract at $1553.40 on August 26. Gold has moved 22.79% higher over the past four months and was trading at above the $1530 on the active month December futures contract on Friday, August 30.

Source: CQG

The chart of nearby COMEX silver futures shows that the price of the metal appreciated from a low for 2019 at $14.245 per ounce in late May to a high at $18.615 on August 29. Silver has moved 30.7% higher in only three months and was trading at above $18.40 per ounce on the December futures contract on August 30.

Gold and silver futures market have been on fire.

Gold and silver have come a long way since their respective lows in late 2015 when gold traded to a low at $1046.20 and silver to $13.635 per ounce. At the most recent highs, the metals have gained 48.5% and 36.5% respectively.

Palladium and rhodium continue to be on fire

Palladium and rhodium are platinum group metals that have been rallying steadily since 2016.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX palladium futures illustrates the industrial precious metal moved from a low at $1256.50 in early May of this year to a high at $1600.50 in early July, a move of 27.4%. At $1539 on August 30, palladium was moving towards the recent peak. In early 2016, the metal found a bottom at $451.50 per ounce and has more than tripled in value since the low.

Rhodium does not trade on any exchange, as it is a byproduct of South African platinum production. The rare metal was below $600 per ounce in early 2016, and on August 30, the price was trading at a midpoint value of $4900 or over eight times the price at the low. Some analysts project that rhodium could move to the $10,000 per ounce level or higher.

The platinum group metals have been on fire since early 2016, but the leader of the pack has lagged the rallies in palladium and rhodium. Even the recent rallies in gold and silver have not lit an explosive bullish fuse under the metal that is the rarest and has a myriad of industrial applications. However, platinum may have begun to wake up during the final week of August

Platinum has been the weakest link

Of the group of five precious metals including gold and silver and the three platinum group metals, four of them never returned to the late 2015 or early 2016 lows. Meanwhile, platinum's low in January 2016 was at $812.20 per ounce, and in August 2018 the price fell to a lower low at $755.70, the lowest price since late 2003. Platinum has posted a gain so far in 2019, but the price action has not matched the other four precious metals.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of nearby NYMEX platinum futures displays the move from the lows for the year at $780.90 in January to a high at $944.20 on the final trading day of August, a move of 20.9%. Since the 2016 low, platinum was 16.3% higher on August 30 and 24.9% higher from the 2018 lower low. Platinum's performance has paled compared to palladium and rhodium, which have both more than tripled in value. Compared to gold and silver, platinum has been a laggard, but that could be changing.

Some signs that platinum could surprise on the upside

Platinum continues to offer the best value proposition in a sector of the commodities market that is in bullish mode. When it comes to platinum's position as an industrial metal, the metal is denser and has a higher resistance to heat than any of the other precious metals. Platinum can serve as a substitute for palladium and rhodium for industrial applications. Platinum's price is a fraction of the other two metals, which makes the industrial value proposition compelling.

From an investment and financial standpoint, for many years, platinum's nickname was "rich person's gold." In the past, platinum typically traded at a $100 to $200 per ounce premium to the price of the yellow metal. Before 2015, platinum had not traded at over a $200 discount to the price of gold. In 2008, platinum moved to a price that made it over $1140 more expensive than the yellow metal. On August 30, platinum was trading at an almost a $600 discount to gold. Both gold and platinum are metals used to make jewelry. At the same time, both have long histories as stores of value or financial assets. Platinum is more than ten times rarer than gold when it comes to annual mine output. The bottom line is that, at its current price compared to gold, platinum is historically cheap.

Source: CQG

The semi-annual chart shows that price momentum in the platinum market is sitting in oversold territory while the rest of the precious metals are experiencing bull market conditions. Relative strength at the 44.7 level is below neutral. And, historical volatility on the long-term chart at 15.44% is closer to the lows than the highs dating back to 1977.

Platinum is a thinly traded metal compared to gold. While each gold futures contract represents 100 ounces of metal, each platinum contract is half the size as it contains 50 ounces. As of the end of last week, total open interest in the gold futures market stood at 618,946 contracts representing 61,894,600 ounces of the metal. In the NYMEX futures market, the metric stood at 82,829 contracts reflecting 4,141,450 ounces of platinum. In the future arena, the gold market is almost fifteen times larger than the platinum market. Futures are a microcosm of the over-the-count and physical markets. Substantial buying or selling in platinum can move the market price dramatically. As the price of the other precious metals rise, it may be only a matter of time before a herd of buying creates an explosive move in platinum.

Last week, the platinum futures market moved above the 2019 high at $907.90 per ounce. The $1000 to $1030 band is the next target on the upside. The critical level of technical resistance stands at the 2016 high at $1199.50 per ounce. Gold recently broke above its 2016 peak, and the price has moved almost $200 higher over the past three months at the high. Given the lower level of liquidity in platinum, a change in the market's sentiment and realization of the compelling value proposition for the metal could foster to an incredible rally.

PPLT - buy on any weakness

I continue to believe platinum is a sleeping bullish giant, and that every dip or period of price weakness is a buying opportunity. The most direct route for investment in platinum is via the physical market for coins and bars or the futures market that trades on the NYMEX division of the CME. Futures compare with the physical because of the delivery mechanism that allows those with long futures positions to stand for the delivery of bars.

For those who do not wish to hold platinum metal or deal in the leveraged and volatile futures market, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares product provides an alternative. The top holdings of PPLT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PPLT holds 100% of its $642.86 million in net assets in platinum bullion. The ETF trades an average of 94,038 shares each day, and each share reflects the price action in one-tenth of an ounce of the metal. PPLT charges an expense ratio of 0.60%.

The price of active month platinum futures on NYMEX moved from $788.30 in late May to a high at $944.20 in late July, or 19.8% higher.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the PPLT ETF appreciated by 18.84% from $74.61 to $88.67 per share.

Platinum plays for the same team as the rest of the precious metals. The bull market in the metals that have both financial and industrial applications could lead the coach to finally send in platinum as the metal is long overdue for a significant upside correction. The price action during the final month of August could be the early days of a rally that could send the price of the metal flying on the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long platinum