The European Canary In The Coal Mine

The ‘debt brake’ signed into the constitution in 2009 prevents borrowing to finance a structural deficit beyond 0.35% of GDP which doesn’t give it much flexibility.

Germany is a very trade-dependent economy, and the trade conflict between the U.S. (SPY) and China (FXI) and the Brexit debacle have affected global growth rates.

The anchor for the Eurozone has been Germany (EWG) which has been the poster child for a well-run economy; low unemployment, trade surpluses, and budget surpluses.

Conduct is three-fourths of our life and its largest concern. - Matthew Arnold

The anchor for the Eurozone has been Germany (EWG) which has been the poster child for a well-run economy; low unemployment, trade surpluses, and budget surpluses. Germany's place in the world exporting stage is primarily due to Angela Merkel's leadership. Since her appointment, German unemployment has been at record levels, and Germany has been operating a trade surplus. Germany also overcame the 2008 crisis much quicker than other countries, but will it trigger the next?

A recession is defined as two or more quarters of negative growth and usually when a number of economic variables such as GDP, employment, and industrial production switch from an expansion to a contraction. It's difficult for investors to consider a recession may be looming when most of these variables are in positive territory in Germany and the U.S., and there hasn't been a random shock jolting the economy in the opposite way. However, on August 19th, The Bundesbank announced that Germany, the fourth-biggest economy, shrank for the second quarter this year and may continue into the third quarter.

After poor survey and industrial output numbers over the last several weeks in Germany, its GDP contraction of 0.1% was expected. Industrial production was 5.2% lower than a year earlier.

Germany is a very trade-dependent economy, and the trade conflict between the U.S. (SPY) and China (FXI) and the Brexit debacle have affected global growth rates and subsequently German exports. German wage growth has been improving in the last few years, but it's not enough to encourage more domestic spending in an economy heavily reliant on exports. Most of the impact has been in the manufacturing sector which makes up over one-fifth of output in Germany. A slew of economic data is expected this week, which would indicate whether consumer sentiment has been damaged. As a heavily embedded trade partner with its European neighbors, any negative sentiment would be felt across the continent.

To prevent a potential recession in Germany, the government could use fiscal stimulus to regenerate the economy despite some rising opposition from members of the government. However, the 'debt brake' signed into the constitution in 2009, prevents borrowing to finance a structural deficit beyond 0.35% of GDP which doesn't give it much flexibility.

As a response to the negative sentiment in the Eurozone, the European Central Bank has indicated that a monetary stimulus package of additional rate cuts and bond purchases may be on its way in September, to provide a buffer to the economy and cushion it against the implications of a prolonged trade war. These expectations have driven yields on 10-year German government bonds even further into negative territory.

As I noted in this week's Lead-Lag Report, volatility remains high, and as a result of this, investors tend to transfer capital from foreign assets to domestic assets when there are fears of an impending recession. However, emerging markets (EEM) are still a long-term viable alternative with relatively low valuations. As investors search for yield, short-term responses and capital flight from certain asset classes reduce diversification and can be detrimental in the long run.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions. You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections. Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.