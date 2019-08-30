After The Dust Has Settled, Key Sarepta Therapeutics Insiders Are Still Buying Shares And So Should Investors

Sarepta has the cash to withstand minor setbacks in the timing of its pipeline as it will now go the extra mile to gain FDA approvals from here on out.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s (SRPT) share price decline looks to be finding a resting place after the FDA sent the company a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for its golodirsen candidate instead of the expected approval. Open market buys from Sarepta insiders continue as leadership continues to believe in the long-term prospects of the company even in the face of adversity. Extending the timeline for potential candidate approvals for golodirsen as well as the company's gene therapy SRP-9001 study just means that the company will have to work even harder from now on to get the FDA approvals that Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy kids and parents are waiting for. Sarepta's cash hoard is more than enough to see it through the extended timelines as the company's products continue to be highly promising and leaders in their specific areas of efficacy.

Here are the open market buys and sells from Sarepta insiders in the month of August before and after the FDA sent the company a CRL concerning golodirsen on August 19th.

Sarepta Insiders Position Date Transaction Shares Traded Shares Held Barry Richard Board Member 8/20 Buy 5,000 3,182,065 Barry Richard Board Member 8/14 Buy 3,700 3,177,065 Douglas Ingram President/CEO 8/12 Buy 16,252 432,197 Barry Richard Board Member 8/12 Buy 1,300 3,173,365

Table by Trent Welsh from Nasdaq data

Notice that Sarepta's CEO bought ~$2 million in stock right before golodirsen's PDUFA date speaking volumes of how he viewed the company moving forward, especially after what he thought was going to be a long-awaited approval. Fellow board member Barry Richard owns about ~4.5% of the company with an outstanding float currently of ~70.44 million shares. What is interesting about his recent buys is that they have been steadily increasing as Sarepta's share price has fallen off of a cliff even after the FDA's CRL as he is steadily accumulating more shares without causing any big bumps in price action with overzealous moves.

Data by YCharts

Insider buying continues to show that those who know Sarepta best and have a long-term view of the company continue to see it as a tremendous opportunity to buy the bad news even after the current bumps in the road.

The FDA's CRL for golodirsen is mostly a bump in the road for investors of Sarepta as it was previously approved by the FDA for an accelerated approval pathway. The CRL mostly pushes the potential approval of golodirsen back to more of a normal approval timeline with still many of the benefits of the accelerated track. FDA approval seems to be only a matter of time since the FDA failed to raise any objections concerning the non-approvability of the candidate such as efficacy concerns or actual safety concerns due to the candidate itself. Risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports should be a minor issue to resolve as this has nothing at all to do with golodirsen itself and Sarepta and the FDA should be able to work out equipment safety issues that should further protect patients that the FDA is concerned about. Finally, renal toxicity observed in pre-clinical models of golodirsen at ~10X the current dosage levels currently used in human patients should also be a simple issue to address that may be just needs another study done, or promised in the future, to increase the power of previous studies and to re-emphasize the safety profile of golodirsen seen in current patients. I would venture to say that a significant number of drugs currently on the market would exhibit major safety concerns if taken at 10X their prescribed dosage levels. If this were an actual basis for approvability of drugs in the future, far fewer candidates would ever see the light of day.

Golodirsen was a key current catalyst for the company, but it is a minor step for the company in the big picture as its gene therapy candidates and Exondys 51 commercialization is currently the main drivers of value for Sarepta moving forward. Because there were no efficacy issues brought up with golodirsen, it has no read-through effects for Exondys 51, casimersen, additional follow-on candidates, nor gene therapy products currently in the company's pipeline. Exondys 51 currently serves ~13% of the DMD community with golodirsen and casimersen each projected to serve ~8% of the community, which means that additional follow-on candidates will potentially serve less and less of the DMD community. This effect might become even more exaggerated once gene therapies are potentially approved in the space either by Sarepta, Pfizer Inc. (PFE), or Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) in the following years.

Sarepta ended Q2 2019 with ~$1.1B in cash and equivalents according to the company's earnings call. This means that Sarepta has plenty of firepower to last an extended timeline for both golodirsen as well as the company's expanded micro-dystrophin gene therapy study. Sarepta already has the commercial infrastructure in place for its FDA approved drug Exondys 51 and was fully prepared for expansive golodirsen commercialization from day 1 if the FDA had approved the drug which is to be called Vyondys 53 if and when approval is secured. Sarepta has also already heavily invested in getting its commercialization set up for its gene therapy candidates as well including its partnership with Aldevron and others for GMP-grade Plasmid to support its own in-house production capabilities. The FDA's CRL for golodirsen, while unfortunate, ultimately should not be a reason for additional shareholder dilution over 2020 unless Sarepta expressly wants to keep its cash hoard over $1B as a safety net.

The FDA's issuance of a CRL instead of a golodirsen approval is an unfortunate event, but not one that completely explains the drop in value of Sarepta shares over the following days. With no efficacy or safety concerns specifically tied to the candidate, it should be only a matter of time until Sarepta secures FDA approval for golodirsen and other potential follow-on candidates. As most of the company's value now comes from Exondys 51's commercialization along with the company's promising gene therapy candidates, shareholders might be inclined to buy into the long-term story for the company as Sarepta's CEO Douglas Ingram and fellow board member Barry Richard continue to do. Sarepta has plenty of cash to weather the FDA storm, so Sarepta continues to be a long-term story worth looking into for investors especially now as shares have entered oversold territory. I continue to be long Sarepta as one of the largest positions in my portfolio. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.