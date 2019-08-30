Looking For A Breakout In LKQ Corporation

When we look at any long-term prospect, we like to get a feel for what the company has achieved in terms of growth over the past decade at least. LKQ Corporation (LKQ), for example, has an enviable record with respect to its 10-year financials. With revenues currently coming in at $12.47 billion over a trailing twelve-month average, this means that the 10-year top-line growth average comes in at almost 20%. Operating profit over the same time frame has a growth average of close to 16.5%. These are very impressive numbers, to say the least.

With respect to the firm's sales at present, we are looking at a sales multiple of 0.7 which is well beneath what LKQ usually trades at. For example, this firm's average price to sales ratio over the past decade comes in at 1.35.

When we revisit the long-term financials, we can see that profitability has been on the wane. For example, over the past 3 years when we look at growth rates, top-line growth has remained elevated at 18% whereas operating profit comes in at just over 9%. We can see this decline in profitability in the company's return on equity metric which currently comes in at 8.76%.

Irrespective of the slowdown, we like that shareholder equity has continued to increase on the balance sheet. When we have setups such as this, we invariably go to the technical charts to try and see if anything has changed technically. Being chartists, we believe that any fundamental that could possibly affect the technical chart has already been embedded into the share price. Let's see how they shape up at present.

As we can see from the long-term chart above, price has printed higher lows and higher highs for more than a decade. The monthly MACD and slow stochastics are at their lowest points over the past 14 years. In saying this, we have some divergence on the MACD indicator and money flow has recently dropped into negative territory. Nevertheless, the share price has already dropped close to 40% since the 2018 high, so a number like this could easily be sufficient for the slight divergences we are seeing on the monthly chart.

If we go to the weekly chart, we have strong support close to the $23 level. The stock is trading at around $26.40 as I write. Furthermore, we also have a possible inverse head and shoulders pattern (bullish) playing out. We will not have confirmation of this though until the share price closes above the downward trending neckline. Again, we would need shares to close above around the $29 level (depending on the time-line) before we could call that bottom.

In order to close above that weekly neckline, we can see on the daily chart that price looks like it is going to make an attempt to close above that daily downward trend-line (close to the $27 level) which would be a feat in itself. The RSI momentum indicator is definitely illustrating that selling momentum is slowing down. We use this technical indicator to predict where prices will go over the short term. As stated, if we can get comfortably above $27, then that multi-month inverse head and shoulders pattern will continue to be in play.

To sum up, we believe there is no rush in getting long LKQ Corporation at this present moment in time. Price remains trapped between support and resistance. In essence, we do not know how long the share price will be trapped within these boundaries. Until we see a successful breakout, LKQ remains firmly on our watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.