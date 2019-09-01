Gold - Another Week, Another New High

In June, gold broke out of the $331.30 trading range that had contained the price action since 2014. For more than half a decade the precious metal consolidated after its decline from the all-time peak in 2011 at $1920.70 to what turned out to be a bottom in December 2015 at $1046.20. The 50% retracement of the move from the high to the low stood at $1483.45 per ounce, which remained elusive for years.

The US Federal Reserve began signaling that short-term interest rates would begin the rise long before the FOMC pulled the trigger for liftoff from zero percent in December 2015. Rates rose steadily until the end of 2018 when the Fed tightened for the final time in the cycle, which put the Fed Funds rate at 2.25-2.50%.

When it became clear that the central bank had gone too far in 2018 with four 25 basis point rate hikes, gold began to creep higher. In June 2019, news that rate cuts were coming sooner rather than later pushed the price of the yellow metal above the top end of the five-year trading range. The period of consolidation ended, and gold broke higher. The bull market in gold is not a new phenomenon as the bull market started back in the early 2000s. Gold had been rallying in all currency terms, but after failing at less than $80 below the $2000 level in US dollar terms, a period of consolidation turned out to be healthy for the precious metal.

The gold market continues to move to higher highs, with the last coming on Monday, August 26. Gold mining stocks typically outperform the price action in the yellow metal on the upside, and the junior gold miners can be the most volatile shares. Junior minors often have the most leverage as they explore for new reserves and perform best in a rising price environment. Junior mining stocks can be a highly risky adventure as speculating in specific shares is often a hit or miss exercise. However, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) holds a portfolio of junior gold mining shares that diversifies risk and often turbocharges performance when the price of gold is moving to the upside.

Gold keeps on moving higher

The rally in the gold market continues to take the price of the yellow metal to new highs.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the active month December futures shows, the price was trading at just above the $1530 per ounce level on August 30, not far below the most recent peak at $1565 from August 26. The consecutive futures contract reached a peak at $1553.40 last week, the highest price for gold since April 2013. Gold could be steaming towards the high from that month at $1602.60 with the ultimate target at the 2011 all-time high at $1920.70 per ounce. The trajectory of the rally in gold could take the precious metal to $2000 or higher in the current environment.

From a technical perspective, the open interest metric has risen to a new record high in mid-July and was not far below at 618,946 contracts as of August 269 Rising open interest and increasing price is a technical validation of the bullish trend in the gold futures market. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are in the lower region of overbought territory on the short-term chart which could point to more room on the upside. Daily historical volatility at 14.58% is elevated, reflecting the wider daily trading ranges.

The trade war is bullish

On Friday, August 23, both the US and China escalated the trade war. The Chinese government slapped tariffs on $75 billion of US exports to China in retaliation for recent US protectionist measures. President Trump immediately responded hiking tariff rates later in the day.

The trade and currency war between the countries with the world's leading GDPs has been bullish for the price of gold. Rising fear and uncertainty over the potential for a global recession is weighing on interest rates in the US and around the world.

President Trump pledged to level the playing field on trade with China during his campaign for the presidency in 2016. The hardline policies on trade have received bipartisan support in the US. While President Trump could lose the 2020 election to the opposition party, the US position on trade is no likely to change until China agrees to a change in the former status quo. The US and the rest of the world treated China as an emerging market when it comes to international commerce. However, with the world's second-leading economy and economic growth at over 6%, China is far from an emerging market that needs trade assistance and benefits. The ongoing trade war that distorts prices and weighs on the global economy will continue to put pressure on short and long-term interest rates.

Falling rates are fuel for the yellow metal

Since the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, the world's central banks have become addicted to low interest rates. In Europe and Japan, rates remained in negative territory even while the US Fed was tightening credit from December 2015 through the end of 2018. Over that period, gold remained in its consolidation range, above the 2015 low and below the 2016 high. When the Federal Reserve told markets that the Fed Funds rate would decline before the end of 2019 in June, gold took off on the upside.

Gold broke out of its trading range in June. When the Fed pulled the trigger to cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at the July 31 meeting, gold proceeded to move to over the $1500 per ounce level for the first time since 2013. Falling interest rates around the world and economic weakness in China and Europe that are pushing rates lower will continue to keep the pressure on the Fed to cut short-term rates in the US. As of August 27, the Fed Funds rate stood at the 2.00%-2.25% level, and the path of least resistance is lower. Even a rising dollar cannot keep gold down these days as it just means record highs for the yellow metal in other currencies.

At the July meeting, the US central bank also ended its program of balance sheet normalization earlier than they had previously guided. As the legacy of quantitative easing stopped rolling off the Fed's at the rate of $50 billion per month, the upward pressure on rates further out along the yield curve ended. The end of what amounted to quantitative tightening together with the concerns over recessionary pressures unleashed significant buying in the US bond market.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the 30-Year Treasury Bond futures contract shows that the long bond has exploded to the upside. The futures moved from 136-16 at the end of 2018 when the Fed was still tightening credit to the most recent high at 167-18 this week. On August 30, the long bond futures were trading just under the high at the 165-19 level.

Falling interest rates make gold more attractive compared to other assets around the world. Gold has become a fixed income instrument for central banks given negative rates in Europe and Japan.

New highs in the dollar index

Rates are falling in the US, but they are declining quicker and to lower levels around the world. While a dovish Fed is typically bearish for the US dollar against other world currencies, the dollar's yield makes it the most attractive foreign exchange instrument compared to the euro, yen, and most other's around the globe. Therefore, the dollar index, which reflects a 57% exposure to the euro, is sitting near the recent highs and the trend remains bullish despite the dovish shift by the US Federal Reserve.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the dollar index shows that the trend has been bullish since February low at 88.15. The pivot to a dovish approach to monetary policy has not stopped the trend. The dollar index rose to its most recent high at 98.80 on August 30, surpassing the August 1 high at 98.70 the day after the FOMC cut the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points. The index put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart during the final week of August meaning more gains could be coming in September. The dollar remains strong compared to other world currency instruments.

Gold typically has an inverse relationship with the US dollar. A strong dollar tends to weigh on the price of the yellow metal. However, in the current environment, the price action in gold reflects that the precious metal is moving higher in all currency terms, which is a commentary on the value of all fiat currencies. Last week, the price of gold in euro currency terms rose to a new record high surpassing the 2012 peak at 1376.88. Gold in euros has followed the many other world currencies that have declined to new record lows versus gold over the past weeks and months. The positive yield of the dollar is a reason why the price of gold is below the 2011 record level at $1920.70, but it is heading in that direction. A continuation of lower rates in the US would support a new all-time high in gold at over the $2000 per ounce level even if the dollar continues to display strength against other world currencies.

Those junior gold mining stocks could take off to the upside

Gold reached its most recent high at $1565 on the December futures contract on August 26. The price moved from a low at $1285.10 in early May. At the peak, gold had appreciated by 21.8% over the past four months. During bull market periods in gold, gold mining stocks tend to outperform the yellow metal on a percentage basis.

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product holds a diversified portfolio of junior gold mining shares which often provide leverage when the price of gold rises. The most recent top holdings of GDXJ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDXJ has net assets of $4.38 billion and trades an average of over 17.9 million shares each day, making the ETF product highly liquid. The expense ratio of the product is 0.54%.

Source: CQG

While the price of gold has rallied by 21.8% between May and late August, GDXJ has done even better. The ETF moved from $27.80 to a high at $43.10 per share or 55% over the period. GDXJ was sitting near the high at $41.18 per share on August 30.

Falling interest rates around the world and in the US are likely to continue to support the ascent of the price of gold. The junior gold mining shares should continue to outperform the yellow metal on the upside, making GDXJ a leveraged play on the long side in the bullish gold market.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold