Monmouth: A Solid 6.2% Preferred Stock From This Proven Survivor

Introduction

It has been an interesting August, to put it mildly.

Data by YCharts

After the Federal Reserve cut the target rates by 25 bps, the general market has had several rough days. Heavily influenced by uncertainty over the trade war with China, presidential tweets, and the yield curve inverting (again), we have seen large gains and losses, sometimes within a single day.

We continue to believe that a recession is not imminent, but we do see signs of fear. While our common equity picks have experienced the wild swings along with everyone else's, this is exactly the type of situation that we have been preparing for by moving a larger portion of our portfolio into fixed-income choices like preferred equity and bonds. The fixed-income portion of our portfolio continues to provide a bedrock of stability, even as common equities have had significant volatility, allowing us to see some green during some very red days.

Our priority at High Dividend Opportunities is to find options that will allow investors to receive a high level of current income that will continue no matter what the President tweets, through trade war, cold war, recession, depression or whatever else the macro-economy decides to throw at us.

We have chosen 2019 as the time to start moving heavily into fixed-income, even though we are bullish on equities for the rest of 2019 and 2020. The main reason is that we want to be in fixed-income before the "flight to safety" occurs. These are often illiquid positions that take time to build and as interest rates continue to decline, demand for high-yielding fixed income is only going to increase.

Today we look at adding a new option to our portfolio. This is a company that was founded in 1962, went public in 1991, and has proven that it can weather a recession.

Source: MNR

Monmouth (MNR) is an industrial REIT that focuses on warehouses and distribution centers. Their primary tenant is FedEx (FDX) accounts for almost 60% of their annual rent. They use "triple-net" leases which make the majority of property level expenses the responsibility of the tenant. This allows for MNR to be a passive landlord that does not have to put a lot of effort or expense into maintaining the properties.

Source: MNR

MNR's current portfolio is 114 buildings that span 30 states. They maintain an occupancy rate of 99.4%, well above their industrial peers. Their average building age is only 9.1 years, meaning that most of their buildings were constructed for modern logistical practices. Their weighted average remaining lease term is 7.8 years, meaning their revenue is locked in long-term.

These assets are strategically located close to airports, transportation hubs, and factories.

The result has been consistently rising AFFO, with AFFO/share up over 50% over the past 5-years.

That includes a projection for flat AFFO/share in 2019 due primarily to the timing of new common shares issued.

MNR has been in business since 1962, and since they went public in 1990, they have consistently provided strong returns for shareholders with below-average volatility.

Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com

With a straight-forward business, limited expenses and solid tenants, MNR is well-positioned to produce significant cash-flow regardless of economic conditions. MNR has not cut their dividend since 1992, they even maintained it through 2009 when many other REITs were cutting their dividends.

Securities

One thing that sets MNR apart from most property REITs, is that they devote a substantial portion of their balance sheet to investing in common and preferred equity in other REITs.

Instead of just storing excess cash on the balance sheet, MNR invests in common and preferred equity. MNR collects regular dividends, and from time to time, MNR has sold securities to generate liquidity.

Source: MNR Supplement

This has become controversial recently as MNR has large unrealized losses in several of their holdings in 2018 and so far in 2019. Looking at their holdings, we can see that they are heavily exposed to malls, which have significantly under-performed the last two years.

Source: MNR 10-K

While there are several investments that we are very confident will rebound and we hold at HDO, we have discussed Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) preferreds yielding over 7%, Dynex Capital (DX) yielding 11%, and Washington Prime Group (WPG) yielding over 30%, there are others that they hold that we have less confidence in.

When we are analyzing MNR, we need to keep a few things in mind. First, the unrealized loss or gain on their holdings is recognized on the income statement, so it can cause large swings in their net income. Those gains/losses are backed out for FFO and AFFO calculations.

What is included in FFO and AFFO are the dividends received, so when CBL cut and then suspended their common dividend, that has a negative impact on MNR's FFO.

The positive is that they have over $100 million that can easily be converted to cash in a relatively short amount of time.

Common/Preferred

The common dividend for MNR is $0.68/year for a current yield in excess of 5%. That is an AFFO payout ratio of 78%, providing MNR adequate cushion to continue paying even if economic conditions take a turn for the worse. As AFFO/share resumes growth next year, we believe that MNR could be looking at another dividend raise in 2020.

However, we prefer the 6.20% yielding preferred shares -

Monmouth Real Estate Investment, 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (MNR.PC)

These preferred shares are callable in September of 2021, since they trade below par, their yield-to-call is 6.77%.

The preferred shares offer the benefit of higher income and more secure income. Preferred dividends have to be paid in full before the common dividends can receive a penny. With its large cash-flow and excellent history of maintaining even the common dividend through recessions, we can rest easily knowing that our dividend is secure.

Coverage

Source: MNR Supplement

MNR uses a slightly different debt structure than we typically see with REITs. MNR primarily relies on mortgages, with a relatively small revolving line of credit with a capacity of only $200 million. Most REITs we discuss use non-recourse mortgages, which require interest-only payments have a balloon payment at maturity. MNR uses fully amortizing mortgages, this means that each payment includes both principal and interest.

This means that each payment MNR makes on their mortgages deleverages the balance sheet. This makes MNR's balance sheet extremely conservative and completely avoids the large balloon payments that might create liquidity problems. Where many REITs talk about deleveraging, for MNR it is systematic, built into their mortgages.

Source: MNR Supplement

When we look at MNR's balance sheet, we can see that their mortgages are under 40% of their undepreciated real estate costs. If we use book value, MNR preferred shares enjoy asset coverage of over 3.05x. We believe book value is a poor proxy for real estate values, as their $1.6 billion in carrying value on real estate suggests a cap-rate of over 8%, while industrial properties routinely trade for cap rates of 5-6%.

If we assume what we believe is a conservative cap-rate of 6.5% for MNR's portfolio, their real estate value is $2 billion. We believe that asset coverage is actually over 4.3x. A retreat to book value would indicate a substantial drop in industrial property values and still mean that the preferred shares are well covered.

Additionally, MNR currently has 53 properties which are unencumbered that they could mortgage if they needed liquidity.

Source: MNR Supplement

When we look at cash-flow coverage, we see a lot of cushion there as well with Fixed Charge Coverage of 2.4x. Remember, with MNR, fixed-charge coverage includes payments of the principal of their mortgages.

Conclusion

Industrial REITs have enjoyed significant tailwinds from the rise of e-commerce. This is likely a long-term increase in demand for warehouse space. MNR has run into some recent headwinds due to the under-performance of their securities portfolio, but they have a long history of growing AFFO and maintaining their dividend through recessions.

At current prices, we see the attraction of the common equity. With a 5% dividend, and a strong possibility of price growth as their core properties continue to perform, we like the common equity. However, this is a case where we like the common, but love the preferred.

With MNR.PC we have a preferred that,

Offers a higher yield than the common.

than the common. Enjoys asset coverage of 3.05x by book value and over 4.3x by our estimate of actual property values.

by our estimate of actual property values. Has a debt structure that is very favorable to preferred shares with no significant balloon payments and forces constant deleveraging.

to preferred shares with no significant balloon payments and forces constant deleveraging. Strong cash-flow coverage with fixed charge coverage of 2.4x .

. A common dividend that has not been cut in 27 years.

Trading slightly below par, MNR.PC is a preferred offering that we are happy to add to our fixed income portfolio, with the utmost confidence that the dividend will be maintained whatever curve balls the economy decides to throw at us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.