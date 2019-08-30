Palo Alto Networks Hitting Key Support Ahead Of Earnings Report

Sentiment toward the stock is skewed to the pessimistic side and it has been growing more bearish.

The company has seen strong earnings and sales growth over the last few years.

Cyber security provider Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is set to release fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, September 4. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.42 per share on revenue of $802.16 million. The company earned $1.28 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the revenue came in at $658.1 million. This means the projections are for earnings growth of 10.9% and revenue growth of 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The growth rates expected on Wednesday would actually represent slowing growth if they are accurate. Over the last three years, Palo Alto Networks has averaged earnings growth of 49% and sales growth of 29% on an annualized basis. The third-quarter results showed earnings growth of 26% and sales growth of 28%. For the fiscal year, analysts expect the company to show earnings growth of 31% and revenue growth of 27.4%.

In addition to the strong earnings and sales growth, Palo Alto has really solid management efficiency measurements. The return on equity is at 45.7% and the profit margin is at 22.7%.

Trend Line Connects Lows from Last Three Years

Palo Alto Networks has been doing well as a company as evidenced by the fundamental statistics listed above. Over the last three years, the stock has doubled in price*from September of 2017 through September of 2018. The stock did pullback in the fourth quarter of 2018 as the overall market dropped as well.

If you connect the low from 2017 with the low from 2018, you get a trend line that also connects the recent low.

The recent low dipped just below the 104-week moving average. I know using such a moving average is a little unorthodox, but it measures the last two years worth of data and I prefer to look at that rather than some random round number. The 104-week also came in to play last November when the stock bottomed from that pullback. The stock hasn’t closed a week below the 104-week since September 2017.

Looking at the overbought/oversold indicators for Palo Alto we see that the weekly stochastic readings are down near oversold territory. The stock hasn’t been in oversold territory too much in the last few years, but we see that it was there in May and also in the fourth quarter of last year. In both of those instances, when the stochastic readings made a bullish crossover, it was a good buying opportunity.

The 10-week RSI isn’t in oversold territory, but it is below the 50 level after the recent pullback. This indicator has only been in oversold territory on two occasions over the last three and a half years.

The Sentiment Toward Palo Alto is Slightly Skewed to the Pessimistic Side

The sentiment for Palo Alto shows a mix of optimism and pessimism from the different indicators. There are 37 analysts following the stock with 31 “buy” ratings, five “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. This puts the overall buy percentage at 83.8% and that is above the average buy percentage. This indicates slight optimism from the analysts.

The short interest ratio is at 4.3 currently and that is slightly above average. I also wrote about Palo Alto back in November ahead of the earnings report and the short interest ratio back then was at 2.8. This means that pessimism toward the stock is higher than the average stock and investors have been getting more bearish over the last nine months.

The put/call ratio for Palo Alto is currently at 1.35 and that is higher than the average stock and is indicative of pessimism. There are 42,170 puts open at this time and 31,241 calls open. The average daily trading volume for the stock is 1.33 million, so the overall open interest represents five and a half days of average trading volume. This could be a factor in the days following the earnings report as investors could be forced to close out positions on a big move. With more puts than calls open, a move to the upside would have more pressure from the closeouts and that could add fuel to the rally.

My Overall Take on Palo Alto Networks

I am bullish on Palo Alto and it is a holding in the Hedged Alpha Strategy. I recommended the stock in early June when the stock was oversold based on the weekly stochastic readings. The stock did rally after it was recommended and it was up close to 15% before this recent pullback.

The fundamentals for the company are still strong with great earnings and sales growth as well as a great return on equity and profit margin. Part of the reason for the recent selloff came as a result of some executive level changes. Personally, I felt that it was a bit of an overreaction.

The technical picture still looks good in my opinion and as long as the stock remains above the trend line and the 104-week moving average, the long-term trend will be to the upside in my view. If the stock were to drop significantly below the trend line or below the 104-week, that would be a concern.

The sentiment indicators are slightly skewed toward a pessimistic view, thanks to the high short interest ratio and the high put/call ratio. As a contrarian, I like seeing pessimism toward a stock, especially ahead of an earnings report. This tells me that the expectations are lower and that makes it easier for the company to clear the hurdle.

Palo Alto has a history of beating its earnings estimates as it has done so in each of the last eight quarters. When the company reported in May, the stock gapped lower and then moved higher over the following two months.

When the company reported in February, the stock gapped higher after the report, but then it pulled back down over a few days and filled the gap. The stock rallied after the November earnings report and the stock topped shortly after the earnings report last September. What we see from the last four earnings reports is that there isn’t a discernible pattern.

Based on the fundamentals, the sentiment, and the technical analysis, I think Palo Alto is still a good long-term investment. With the earnings report history and the growing pessimism, I look for the stock to move higher after the earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.