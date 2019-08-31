The Top 3 Defensive Dividend Aristocrats

There are also three high yield trades for them with breakevens below their average target prices.

These three dividend aristocrats have beaten the market during the three most recent pullbacks.

Looking for defensive dividend stocks? It may be a good idea, as we're entering September, the worst performing month for the S&P 500. The S&P lost an average of -1.1% in September, from 1928 - 2017.

Many income investors follow the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks which have all increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

We found three of these stocks which have performed the best during the past three market pullbacks. Not surprisingly, they're all household names, non-cyclical companies which do better than most others during a recession.

We've got burgers, soap, and herbs. McCormick (MKC) doesn't produce the kind of herb that's grabbing lots of headlines lately, but rather, it sells those little containers of spices that you may find yourself weeding through at your local supermarket, the next time you find a recipe that calls for smoked paprika. It's the smallest large cap of the group, at $21.8B, and has been around since 1889.

Procter & Gamble (PG), has the largest market cap of the trio, at $308.6B, and is also the oldest. They've been helping consumers get clean with their soaps and potions since 1837.

McDonald's (MCD), with a $171B market cap, is the newcomer of the group - they started slinging burgers in 1940, just over a century after P&G was founded.

If you're leery of the market's behavior this fall, you may want to take a look at this table. As our recent articles have detailed, with the recent turbulence, many investors have been looking to add more defensive dividend stocks and other income vehicles to their portfolios.

All three of these aristocrats have risen to the occasion by outperforming the market during the most recent pullbacks. In fact, excepting PG's -1.93% decline in May, which still beat the market, all three stocks have actually risen during all three pullbacks.

MCD rose 11.55% in the big Q4 '18 pullback, vs. 9.43% for PG, and 3.2% for MKC, vs. the S&P's -20.34% decline.

PG has done the best since the late July market highs, having gained 5.62%, while MCD is up 2.3% and MKC is up .32%, vs. the S&P's -3.3% decline. It also gained the most since the September '18 market highs, but all three stocks have made good gains, which handily outperformed the market's flat performance of -0.51%:

They've also outperformed year to date, with PG rising 31.8%, MCD up 24.2%, and MKC up 17.2%. Excepting MKC's 4.54% gain over the past quarter, all three stocks have outperformed the S&P in all of these time periods. Like the S&P, they're all close to their 52-week highs:

Financials:

MCD has negative equity, hence the -89.3% ROE figure and the lack of a debt/equity ratio. Its ROA and levered FCF margin are both much higher than its sector's median figures.

Both MKC and PG have better ROA, ROE, and levered FCF margin metrics than their sector's median figures. MKC carries much more debt than P&G, whose .63 debt/equity figure is in line with the sector median.

Valuations:

The market has certainly paid up for these dividend aristocrats - they're all sporting premium valuations vs. their sector medians for price/book, price/sales, and EV/EBITDA. PG is the only one of the group whose dividend yield is in line with the sector median yield.

Dividends:

MKC has the best five-year dividend growth rate of 8.91% tops the group, followed by MCD, at 6.07%, and PG, at 3.72%. PG also has the highest yield, 2.46%, vs. 2.10% for MCD, and 1.40% for MKC, while MKC has the lowest dividend payout ratio, of 43.78%:

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $163.13, MKC has already surpassed analysts' $151.90 average price target, while MCD and PG are just 5.04% and 2.06% below their respective average price targets.

Options:

If you want to hedge your MKC position on a short term basis, there's an October $165.00 call strike which pays $4.80, giving you a 24.03% annualized static yield.

Conversely, if want to buy MKC, but at a lower price, its December $160.00 put pays $6.60, over 11X MKC's $.57 quarterly dividend. The annualized yield is 13.44%.

Your breakeven would be $153.40, which is ~1% above MKC's average target price.

MCD has a November $210.00 put strike which pays $3.70, for a breakeven of $206.30, which is 12.6% below its average target price:

You also can find options-selling trades for PG on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Add’l Disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service focuses on options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.