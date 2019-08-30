American Airlines: Buy The Free Cash Flow Inflection Point

Data by YCharts

When analyzing companies, I’ve always had a particular fondness for cash flow. It’s the lifeblood of the company. You can’t fake it, and it’s difficult to manipulate it for any lengthy period of time. Does anyone remember Enron? In the years leading up to their bankruptcy, Enron consistently reported positive earnings, yet they also consistently reported negative free cash flow. In Enron’s final 10-Q filing with the SEC, you can see that in spite of reporting positive earnings, Enron was actually burning billions of dollars of cash.

And while negative cash flow doesn’t necessarily indicate fraud, it does mean that if you were the sole owner of a cash-flow-negative company, it would be impossible to take cash out of the business without selling something, borrowing, or depleting your cash on hand. Hardly a business worth investing in, unless the cash burn is setting the company up for a bright future.

The best businesses are the ones that don’t require large amounts of new capital to consistently generate cash for its owners. Think Coca-Cola (KO). Coke sells hundreds of millions of servings of soda each and every day. To the extent that Coke can charge an extra penny for each of those servings, they can generate a massive windfall for shareholders with no incremental capital outlay. This sounds great until you realize that Coca-Cola consistently trades north of 20 times earnings (25 times earnings at the time of this writing).

Airlines on the other hand, have a difficult time growing revenue without adding new airplanes to their fleet. And at a cost that can reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars per plane, it can get really expensive to add capacity if you are an airline. Most investors know this, and as a result they tend to give airlines low valuations. All this is understandable, but American Airlines (AAL) has gotten so cheap that it’s almost hard to believe.

Free cash flow is nearing an inflection point

Source: American Airlines

For several years now, American Airlines has been aggressively expanding and upgrading its fleet, as well as its on the ground facilities. This aggressive spending has led to American having the youngest fleet in the industry, but it has also led to negative free cash flow in each year since 2017, as well as an investor base that has grown weary of further spending. This should all be resolved in the very near future, however, as capital spending is set to decline by half between now and 2021. New aircraft have a useful life of up to 30 years, and with the most modern fleet in the industry, American Airlines’ need for large capital spending going forward should stay relatively low for many years to come.

Source: American Airlines

All else being equal, as American Airlines’ capital spending declines, its free cash flow will increase in proportion, meaning by 2021, free cash flow should be well north of $3 billion per year.

30%+ free cash flow yields on the horizon?

Today, American Airlines trades with an $11 billion valuation. Merrill Lynch analysts are currently projecting $7.20/share of earnings by 2021. If we multiply $7.20 of EPS by 445 million shares outstanding, we arrive at $3.2 billion of net income. Add back $2.5 billion of depreciation and subtract $2.2 billion of capex and we have a rough estimate for $3.5 billion of free cash flow in 2021. In its most recent investor update, American hinted at the possibility of just $1.9 billion of capital expenditures by 2021, which could bring free cash flow up to $3.8 billion.

For a company with an $11 billion market cap, we are talking about free cash flow yields north of 30% for a calendar year that is just 16 months away. Yes, it’s an airline. No it’s not Coca-Cola, but at three times estimated 2021 free cash flow, do we even need to have that discussion?

Why are airlines so unloved by investors?

Sometimes stocks are so out of favor, so hated, or simply so unloved that they get ridiculously cheap. American Airlines may not be hated, but it’s an economically sensitive company at a time when there are worries about the economy. Its balance sheet scares investors, and it’s an airline, which is quite possibly the most consistently unloved sector I know of.

If you think about it rationally, however, what’s really so bad about airlines? Given the choice between investing in a high-tech stock that faces obsolescence every four or five years if it doesn’t spend massively to fend off competitors with newer products, or investing in an airline that will never face obsolescence, yet must spend heavily to grow, I’ll choose the airline eight days a week. It certainly doesn’t hurt that most tech stocks trade at 20-30 times earnings either.

At the end of the day, is American Airlines going anywhere? No. The fundamental need to move people and things very quickly requires the industry to continue to exist. There are far fewer players in the industry today, and the industry is far more rational with regards to pricing and capacity than ever before, meaning the boom/bust cycles of last century appear to be gone forever. On top of this, airline loyalty programs generate gobs of cash for airlines day after day, a trend that shows no sign of reversing, or even slowing. Yet airlines are still unloved by investors. So unloved that they can trade, in American’s case, at just three times estimated 2021 free cash flow.

American Airlines' stock could triple and still be at a single-digit valuation

Over the long term, rational investing wins. Meanwhile, market timing is a crapshoot. I have no idea whether American Airlines will trade higher, lower, or flat over the near term, but I do know that if forward earnings estimates are even close to accurate, this stock is unbelievably cheap. What other stock do you know of that could triple in price between now and 2021 and still trade at less than ten times free cash flow?

And what’s the downside? If you take analysts' 2021 estimates and reduce them by half, you’d still have a stock with a 15% free cash flow yield. In other words, even if a recession is imminent, American Airlines could still trade higher. And this doesn’t even begin to consider what American Airlines will do with all of their free cash flow in the meantime.

For example, American has at least $1 billion of debt reaching maturity in each of the next five years. Simply repaying debt would result in significant interest savings, as well as allow American the opportunity to borrow more cheaply going forward as their balance sheet improves. Should their share price not improve, American could choose to repurchase stock with their free cash flow, buying back a massive amount of shares. They could, and probably will, do a combination of debt reduction and share repurchases. Rest assured though, whichever route American chooses will be good for shareholders, and once the free cash flow starts pouring in, investors will likely warm up to the stock, leaving many wondering how they ever let this one get so cheap in the first place.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.