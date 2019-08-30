Iamgold: African Assets Come Into The Limelight

Thesis

Iamgold (IAG) has recently been in the news due to the restart of its Rosebel mine in Suriname, Africa. In this article, we will analyze the significance of IAG's African assets and the key considerations that will impact the company's mining profile. This will help us evaluate how the stock would perform, keeping in view the recent bullish gold run.

The analysis also highlights the major headwinds/ tailwinds affecting the company. Based on the analysis, I believe that IAG's expansion of its Canadian footprint will cast favorably for the company over the long-term. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

Mining risks in Africa

Here's my one-liner risk statement for African miners:

The prevailing poverty and economic uncertainty in many African economies lead to a temptation (for multiple stakeholders) to try and squeeze more and more resources out of the miners.

Now let's explore the African mining risk in more detail.African gold mines are often categorized with rich-resource potential but also termed risky due to the prevailing geopolitical uncertainty in many countries. This condition often precludes the mining operations from being low-cost (as against the claims of gold miners). On that note, another African PM producer namely Sibanye Gold (SBGL) witnessed significant H1 losses due to a prolonged strike carried by mineworkers' union at its South African operations.

While IAG's case is not directly linkable with the above, it's pertinent to mention that its Rosebel mine in Suriname (an African country) has been beaten with security issues stemming from illegal/ artisanal mining within the mine's premises (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Mining-Journal)

In a recent incident, an unauthorized artisanal miner died in a clash with the police, at IAG's Rosebel mine. Consequently, the protesters set certain heavy-haul equipment on fire, and this situation led to the suspension of mining operations. IAG recently announced the restart of Rosebel operations, but at a heavy cost, and I believe that it needs to find a permanent solution to such issues. Although the country's government is backing IAG (due to a 5% government stake in the mine) but the thing is, operational disruptions bring production downside and eventually hamper IAG's ability to leverage from a rising gold market. The cost to the company is further explained by the need to replace the heavy-haul equipment. [Note: If the equipment was purchased by IAG, then the situation would call for increased CAPEX, and thus a cash drain. If the equipment was leased out/insured, still it would take time and administrative hassle to get a replacement].

Nevertheless, a greater impact was caused in terms of lost production. During the suspension period, the Rosebel mill continued to produce from the ore stockpiles but the active mining operations were halted. This has led IAG to shred the annual production guidance from ~810-870 Koz of gold to ~765-810 Koz of gold (Figure-3). Plus, the revised costs (as in, AISC) have been upped from the range of ~$1,030-1,080/oz to ~$1,090-1,130/oz and this explains how suspended mining operations reflect negatively on overall mining costs.

Figure-3 (Source: Q2 News Release)

At this point, I'd like to highlight a worst-case scenario. Less than a year ago, gold was trading at $1,180/oz (Figure-4). Had gold remained within those levels (that is, ignoring the recent bullish run for a while), IAG's mining operations would have clearly become cost-ineffective at the projected AISC range between ~$1,030-1,080/oz. Gold's technical price chart shows that the PM has gradually gained momentum from $1,180/oz to $1,280/oz before staging a continued rally towards ~$1,550/oz. If gold moves south from here, it may find support at or near $1,400/oz and at such prices, IAG's mining economics would be adversely affected. The company's CEO Steve Letwin also acknowledges these risks (Figure-5).

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-5 (Source: Q2 News Release, emphasis added by Author)

Let's look at the African mining risks from a different angle. The recently introduced mining code in Mali ends the VAT-exemption previously available to the miners, and shortens the 'stability period' from 30 years to somewhere around 10 years. IAG owns 41% stake in the Sadiola gold mine in Mali and has significantly increased its annual production guidance attributable to the mine (refer to Figure-2). Nevertheless, this risk is softened by the fact that by the end of Q4 2019, Sadiola mine may go into care and maintenance if IAG and AngloGold (AU) fail to agree the terms of investment in Sadiola Sulphide Project, with the Government of Mali.

[Note: The term 'stability period' refers to the time span during which the country's miners are protected from adverse changes in fiscal policy].

The bright side to IAG's mining portfolio

That said, let's evaluate the bright side to IAG's mining portfolio from a geopolitical perspective. The Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, and the Westwood mine in Canada are two of the flagship assets of IAG. Although a part of Africa, Burkina Faso is considered one of the safest countries in West Africa, and this adds to the operational stability of Essakane. The mine also accounts for the largest proportion of IAG's current gold production (refer to Figure-2) and has the lowest AISC (at ~$1,043/oz) among IAG's owner-operated asset portfolio.

The other mine, Westwood, is located in one of the safest mining jurisdictions (Canada). The good thing is, IAG is going for expansion of its Canadian footprint with the current de-risking activities at its Côté Gold Project (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: Q2 News Release, emphasis added by Author)

Plus, the company maintains a strong balance sheet. At the end of Q2, IAG's LTD stood at ~$410 MM while the cash assets were ~$610 MM ($200 MM cash in excess of LTD requirements). The company's planned CAPEX for FY 2019 are also well covered by its existing cash position (Table-1) and indicate that IAG doesn't need to enhance its debt for funding CAPEX. As for the long term debt, I believe it will be well-served through the increased cash flows stemming from higher gold prices. In the given scenario, stability in gold prices at these higher levels will be key.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have discussed the risks faced by IAG in Africa. The company's production guidance has been revised downwards which partially limits the opportunity to leverage from rising gold prices. Nevertheless, IAG's Canadian asset-base provides a cushion against the geopolitical risks faced in Africa.

In my view, based on a stronger operational outlook for H2 2019 (compared with H1 2019) together with strength in gold prices, IAG would maintain its upward trajectory. However, if either gold prices witness a correction or we see more operational hurdles at Rosebel, the share price will take a hit as these situations will simultaneously impact IAG's operating margins as well as affect production levels. Otherwise, IAG is set to continue its gradual upward trajectory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.