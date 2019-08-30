Simulations Plus - A Simulated Identity

The confluence of misleading optics has caused investors to unwittingly assign 20x revenue to an old-model, low-growth software business in a small niche. A realistic valuation suggests 70% downside.

Its software heritage causes well-known services to categorize it as a SaaS business despite its services business now representing 43% (andgrowing) of its overall mix.

The incremental buyer of Simulations Plus likely believes he or she is purchasing shares of a growing SaaS business.

Summary

The incremental buyer of Simulations Plus today likely believes he or she is purchasing shares of a growing SaaS business. Simulations Plus is not a high-growth SaaS business. It is instead a decades-old, non-subscription software company that has expanded primarily via bolt-on low margin professional services acquisitions. Unfortunately for unsuspecting investors, its software heritage causes SLP to be bucketed by Bloomberg and other well-known services as a SaaS business. Meanwhile its services acquisitions are the primary contributor to its headline growth. This confluence of misleading optics has resulted in one of the highest valuations in the software industry, and across all industries. SLP trades at 20x revenue and 53x EBITDA; a valuation we find difficult to justify.

Unless one spends the time to peel the layers and understand what this business is and where its growth is coming from, he or she will fall into an unintended trap. A realistic valuation for this business implies 70% downside.

The Company

Founded in 1996, Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software. It licenses to pharmaceutical, biotech, agrochemical, and food industry participants worldwide. In recent years The Company has expanded into consulting services for early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis. Clients use SLP’s software and services to enhance their understanding of the properties of potential new medicines and to use emerging data to improve formulations, select dosing regimens, and simulate outcomes.

Software

SLP offers ten (10) software products for pharmaceutical R&D. It’s flagship product, GastroPlus, was originally introduced in 1998. GastroPlus remains the Company’s largest source of software revenue and enjoys dominant marketshare. GastroPlus is currently on version 9.7.

Our curiosity around the facts in the four immediately preceding sentences were the impetus behind our interest in Simulations Plus:

SLP offers 10 software products

SLP’s annualized R&D expenditure is $2.5m. At an all-in cost of $150k for an engineer, that implies a 16-person development team. How can a 16-person development team maintain - let alone advance - 10 software products?

Medidata Solutions (MDSO), a provider of clinical development software and consulting services, will spend more on R&D this week than SLP will spend all year. In fact, Simulation’s Plus has spent less than $12m of R&D in the last 10 years.

In addition, we searched the Patent and Trademark Office and could not find Simulations Plus on any patents in the Applicant, Assignee, or Inventor names fields.

How valuable can this software be?

SLP’s flagship GastroPlus was introduced in 1998 and commands dominant market share

Having dominant market share in a large or potentially large market is generally a positive.

SLP’s flagship software has been shipping (literally) for over 20 years. Meanwhile, SLP’s overall software revenue is on a <$20m runrate and has grown by only $7m over the last five years. That’s an average of $1.4m of incremental software revenue per year for a player that is dominating its chosen vertical.

How large can this opportunity be?

GastroPlus is currently on version 9.7

Having grown up covering technology and software businesses before Benioff founded Salesforce.com, I’m no stranger to software versioning. I just haven’t seen it in awhile, and so naturally I was curious.

As it turns out, Simulations Plus delivers software that is locally installed on a point-in-time business model. Up until a few years ago, SLP was still shipping software CD-ROMs with paper instruction manuals to customers. The only enhancement is that they now allow the software to be downloaded.

We dug in further to find that Simulations Plus generates around $1m of annualized software revenue to be recognized over time; the vast majority of Company software revenue is from one-time license fees.

How can a company with installed software that has grown to only ~$17m of software in the last 23 years command a multiple higher than most software companies?

Services

SLP’s acquisitions of Cognigen in 2015 and DILIsym in 2017 have introduced a meaningful consulting component through the establishment of a Contract Research Organization (CRO) segment. Since 2015, consulting revenue has gone from a negligible contribution to over 40% of revenue.

68% of SLP’s growth over the last four years is from acquiring services businesses that generate a fraction of its software margin.

While the acquisitions and growth in this area have continued to drive SLP’s topline growth optics, profitability is struggling to follow suit. As an example, in the 9 months of SLP’s fiscal 2019, its overall topline grew by $3m while its operating income grew by only $300k. The implication is a 10% incremental operating margin vs. a nearly 40% overall margin. This is unsurprising given that the average CRO commands an 10.7% average operating margin.

The CRO outsourcing industry is mature and roughly half of biopharmaceutical R&D in 2020 will be outsourced to independent service providers according to Credit Suisse. In order to grow, CROs have to hire more humans and then lease them out to clients to conduct research. This runs counter to the promise of scalability that underpins lofty valuations of SaaS software companies. As a result, CROs tend to trade at more reasonable multiples. As illustrated in the chart below, SLP trades at a significant premium to the CRO space.

Valuation and Conclusion

SLP has a $652m market value and net cash of $7m for an enterprise value of $645m. We model $34m of revenue, $13m of EBITDA, and $0.47 of EPS. The resulting multiples are 19x forward sales, 49x EBITDA, and 77x earnings.

Few would argue that SLP is outwardly expensive. However, peeling back the layers of this business reveals a number of salient reasons why SLP is grossly overvalued. I find it difficult to envision a scenario where SLP can ever grow into its current valuation, let alone provide any business-driven upside for the incremental buyer of the stock. Its legacy-model software business is growing at about the rate of GDP.

When the easy-money fueling the biotech craze dries up, the world economy shows signs of cracking, or the fundamentals of the CRO business catch up with SLP, I believe the stock will experience a hard landing. Based on a sum-of-the-parts analysis, SLP is worth precipitously less. If we assume that its Perpetual Software business is worth 6.0x sales (twice the 3.0x typically assigned to legacy software models) and an inline multiple on its Consulting business the stock would be worth 70% less than today’s price.

With expectations anchored so heavily to a $30 handle on the stock, the thought of a mid-single digit share price may be gasp inducing; however, hopefully it also causes the casual investor to spend 20 minutes perusing the 10-K. Passing this proverbial hot potato onto the next buyer could prove to be a prophetic move.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SLP.