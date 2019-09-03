Fastest Marketplace Climbers For August 2019

New authors make the list as well as several veterans who are familiar faces on our fastest climbers posts.

We saw many authors grow their business, even amidst a renewed bout of market volatility (or in some cases, because of said bout).

By Daniel Shvartsman

I had some concerns that August might be a slower month for the market and thus the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. I live in Europe, which is known to shut down for most of the month (I do not, alas, get European vacation time). Investors often expect lower volume and quieter trading. August is obviously a big month for vacation in the U.S. too, before the school year starts again.

But I should have been more thoughtful. We all remember 2015, where a market correction began in late August, triggered by, if I recall correctly, a Chinese yuan revaluation (sound familiar?). And there's 2011, where the debt limit debate in the U.S. federal government sent investors fleeing, worried about the rationality of our national government. And we've seen the Marketplace shine when the temperature is hottest before.

And so here we are, wrapping up another month that topped the previous. August is our fourth straight 'best month of 2019,' and it's the third straight that saw a meaningful increase in growth from the previous month. I'll share the list below, but I also want to call out the breadth of growth - as of August 30th, 26 authors added more than $200 in gross MRR over the past 28 days, and 84 authors grew MRR vs. 49 authors whose MRR declined over that period. I don't always report these numbers, but they are higher than they usually are and a testament to the fact that it's not just a few big names driving growth.

That said, I'm sharing our top 20 authors as usual to highlight their efforts. They are ranked by net monthly recurring revenue (MRR) added in the 28 days leading up to August 30th, which catches most of the month.

The top three jockeyed quite a bit, with Avi Gilburt's The Market Pinball Wizard coming out on top, perhaps boosted by some of the market volatility at the beginning of the month. Still, The Dividend Kings shone in its second month and is approaching the top 10 overall, a very quick climb, and Rida Morwa continues to add subscribers and MRR at an impressive pace, crossing the 3,000 paying subscribers mark in August.

Eric Basmajian continues to prove macro services can have a home on Marketplace with a very strong month and a move into our top 15 services. Fear & Greed Trader also had his best month of the year, with a savvy promotional campaign pushing the service into our top 10 climbers.

A couple of gold services sparked up as the price of gold climbed, with both SomaBull and Gold Mining Bull capitalizing on the move to break into this list.

Bill Gunderson and Thomas Lott are both new authors on the Marketplace platform, though among our better-known authors overall, and they had a good start, cracking this list easily. I should also mention Julian Lin, who launched High Probability Investments in mid-July and was on this list for much of the month, before finishing just off the top 20.

All in all, an impressive month across the board. Congrats to everyone and good luck in September, and thank you to all our members and readers for your support!

