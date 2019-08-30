Best Buy: Overstated Fears

The stock is buoyed by strong capital return plans backed by only trading at 11x EPS estimates.

The key story was the company hiking EPS estimates and laying out a successful plan to mitigate tariffs.

Best Buy (BBY) remains the best example of how to survive and thrive in the age of Amazon (AMZN). The retailer even appears poised to survive the Trump tariffs while the market dumps the stock in fear. The net payout yield confirms the stock is a buy on weakness.

Mitigating Tariffs

The electronics retailers stock ended down about 8% following FQ2 results where revenues missed estimates, yet the company raised EPS guidance for the FY. Considering these estimates factor in the new tariffs going into place on key consumer electronics products on September 1 and December 15, the market should've been impressed with the numbers provided by Best Buy.

Understanding why Best Buy wasn't up on the day is perplexing as the company appears poised to navigate the tariff headwinds without much of a problem. The reality is that the market is looking for a problem where one doesn't really exist.

CNBC placed this spin on why the stock was down on the day:

The issue was placed on the sales miss and impending tariff impact. But wait, Best Buy provided updated guidance on the tariff impact with the FY20 updated EPS guidance. The electronics retailer upped FY20 EPS to $5.60 to $5.75, up from $5.45 to $5.65 provided after FQ1 results.

So, the low-end results were hiked $0.15, and the market didn't like those numbers due to sales weakness. The reality is the market was just looking for excuses to dump the retailer.

CFO Corie Barry was very clear that the tariff impact is mostly mitigated for these 3 reasons:

Some major vendors will likely be exempted. Many vendors are migrating their manufacturing out of China. The part of the business impacted by tariffs is actually substantially smaller than the overall quantity of SKUs hit with tariffs.

This trifecta of reasons provides all the indication the market is too pessimistic.

Next Step

While the market is irrationally fearful over tariffs that either won't last or will be replaced by non-tariff products or, at the very least, lapse the tariff impact in the financials after a year, the company will continue generating massive cash flows and returning the capital to shareholders. Best Buy already offers a 3% dividend yield after the sell-off and a strong stock buyback program.

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield with the net stock buyback yield remains a healthy 9%. The yield was a great signal to buy the December weakness in the stock.

Best Buy forecasted spending up to $1 billion on share buybacks this fiscal year. The selloff in the stock could ramp up the share buybacks again. Either way, just reaching a $1 billion target places the stock buyback yield near 6.0% and leaves the net payout yield near 9.0%.

The yield isn't the strong support signal from the December lows, but a 9% yield is very strong in this low rate environment. Any further weakness that pushes the yield up to 10% is an ultimate buy signal.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the net payout yield is a great indicator of where a company sees value. Best Buy has aggressively bought shares at or above the current price going on a couple of years now.

Any time the stock dips due to feared tariff impacts, investors should load up on Best Buy alongside the company. At about 11x current FY EPS estimates, the stock is very cheap for the prospects of a services-focused retailer.

