Retail Woes And Economic Uncertainty Continue To Hurt Canada Goose

Canada Goose is a fundamentally sound company, but could struggle in the near future due to the broader macro environment.

Intro

Even though Canada Goose (GOOS) beat on both their top and bottom lines during their Q1 earnings, this stock has continued to fall over 15%. This now makes three earnings reports in a row that Canada Goose has seen a substantial decline with little indication as to why.

Canada Goose has posted growth in every region and has maintained exceptional margins of almost 60% in its most recent quarter. Even with this, I believe the current economic uncertainty is punishing both the retail sector and high growth stocks who deliver results that are anything less than perfect.

Retail Sector

Due to the massive popularity of ETFs, stocks in the same sectors now tend to trade with a high degree of correlation. Unfortunately, for Canada Goose, retail giants such as Nordstrom’s (NYSE:JWN) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) that have fallen to lows not seen since 2009. This puts downward pressure on all retail stocks and makes investors incredibly wary of investing in a space that is falling at an alarming pace.

On the bright side, this does create buying opportunities for fundamentally sound companies that have been deflated due to no fault of their own.

As for the exact correlation between Canada Goose and the retail sector, I have used the XRT ETF to act as a proxy for the broader retail sector and compared it with Canada Goose’s stock over the past 1000 days.

Think or Swim

Just as a refresher to intro stats, the closer to +1, the higher the positive correlation, meaning they tend to trade closer together. The opposite stands for a correlation of -1, meaning a one-point move in one stock would most likely create a negative one point move in the other. Then, of course, a correlation of zero means they move on completely separate terms.

Starting at the beginning of 2019, Canada Goose began to become increasingly correlated with the movements in the XRT ETF. This conveys that Canada Goose is starting to trade as less of a stand-alone entity and more as a high volatility vehicle to trade the broader struggling retail sector.

Economic Uncertainty

On top of the disdain for the retail market, the overall uncertainty of the economy is punishing high-growth stocks that do not report next to perfect earnings.

As many know there is the increasing trade war tensions, flow of capital to safer assets, and the inversion of the yield curve that have all led to skittish investors in rapid growth industries.

Canada Goose is currently showing no slowing of growth, but unfortunately, for their industry, sales in luxury goods significantly decline as consumers shift their focus towards basic necessities.

Q1 Earnings

All things considered, Canada Goose actually posted a very positive earnings beating on both their top and bottom line. I believe concern came when management restated their 2020 full-year guidance instead of increasing estimates.

They have a strong history of under-promising and over-delivering and I believe this could still be the case for full-year earnings. They posted an EPS beat of -$.16 compared to analysts’ predictions of -$.17. They also had revenues of $71.1 million compared to $44.7 million quarter over quarter representing a growth of 59%.

Adding to their growth was a strong performance in Asia which grew at 274%. Revenues in this area were much smaller as Canada Goose is creating a strategic approach to entering the largest luxury goods market in the world. The went from $6.6 million during Q1 2019 to $18.1 million during Q1 2020 conveying that there is demand for their luxury products.

As for the other regions, revenues grew by 40.4% in Canada, 15.8% in the United States, and 79.7% in their Europe and Rest of World category.

One of the most exciting highlights from this report was that they saw non-parka revenue growth double in their most recent quarter and accounted for 1/3 of their DTC revenue. This is important as Canada Goose is starting to become much more of an all-inclusive outdoor brand selling high-quality knitwear gear.

Final Thoughts

In all, Canada Goose posted good results that saw organic growth in all of their regions which was still not enough to boost their stock price. After they reported, this stock did see a 2% increase after hours but was soon sucked back into the sphere of retail stocks and proceeded to fall as XRT declined.

I still believe that Canada Goose is a well-managed company that will experience success in years to come, but the overall atmosphere of the retail sector and broader uncertainty of the economy are both preventing Canada Goose from trading much higher. With this said, I will be keeping an eye on consumer spending reports and macroeconomic news and may begin to start adding this stock to my portfolio in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.