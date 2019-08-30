Beyond Meat Options Offer Lower Risk For A Cheaper Price Than Shares

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) have been on a roller coaster since the company IPO'ed its shares on May 2, 2019 at $25 per share. Shares hit a high of $239.71 about a month ago before dropping back down to the current $165/share. Investors, long and short, can't seem to get enough of the company.

Beyond Meat has been around since 2009 but only recently seemed to get a burst in traction. The company is signing up restaurants to sell their Beyond branded veggie burger almost weekly. Both Beyond bulls and bears can make a case for buying or selling BYND stock but it may be too early to really know whether plant-based meats are here to stay or merely a fad. The one thing which is almost certain is that Beyond's stock will continue to be volatile. Undoubtedly adding to the volatility is that there are currently only around 14M shares in the float, at least until the share lockup ends. The lockup agreement currently prevents officers, directors and other holders of the remaining 46M BYND shares outstanding from selling their shares until October 29th, two months from today.

For short sellers, there are too few shares available to borrow and the borrow rates are sky high. Those high borrow fees affect both the put options as well as the call options as short sellers look for cheaper alternatives to directly shorting. The put options tend to be more expensive while the calls tend to be much cheaper. As a result for the bulls, the cheaper calls can provide a much better alternative than simply being long the stock. The options have some of those exorbitant short seller fees effectively embedded into the option prices, creating cheap call options and expensive puts. Most shareholders who own BYND shares directly won't receive any of the nosebleed 110% rate on their shares which short sellers are paying. Their brokers who loan out their customers' shares keep all of those fees. As a result, for those who believe Beyond's stock is worth holding long-term, the options can offer a much more attractive alternative.

As an example, currently the Jan 2021 $130 call options are trading at $39.50 at the midpoint. With the current price of BYND at $165, it would only cost $4.50/share extra ($130 + $39.50 - $165) for a shareholder to eliminate any downside risk below $130 for the next year and four months.

Alternatively, the Jan 2021 $130 puts are trading at $33.75 at the midpoint. That makes owning a synthetic long position in BYND, by buying a Jan 2021 $130 call and selling a Jan 2021 $130 put, over $29 cheaper per share than simply owning the shares outright as the following example delineates.

- Buy Jan 2021 $130 calls at the midpoint for $39.50 (cost $39.50)

- Sell short the Jan $130 puts at the midpoint for $33.75 (receive $33.75)

The investor pays a net $5.75 now and then is effectively long BYND shares at $130 with that $130 to be paid by the investor at a much later date.

In the example above, if BYND is over $135.75 in January of 2021, the investor will make money. The synthetic position is almost identical to being long directly...but at over $29 cheaper per share! There are some minor tax considerations in that any gains from selling a put option will be short-term gains regardless of duration and that the put option will be exercised at some point if BYND does drop below $130. Investors should certainly consider how a synthetic long position will affect them but the $29 per share premium would almost certainly be a superior position than owning BYND shares outright.

Beyond Meat shareholders holding long-term should strongly consider buying call options or building a synthetic long position instead of buying shares directly. There's little reason for regular shareholders to own BYND shares directly while their broker is paid the steep borrow fees which shorts are paying. By using options, an investor can receive some of those steep fees which short sellers are paying as those fees are effectively baked into the option prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short position hedged with call options.