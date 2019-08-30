Ultimately, Bill Ackman was mostly right about Herbalife, just early. Herbalife is not going to zero, but it could be back at $15 within the net year.

Analysts seem to be oblivious to the depth of the problems the company faces and have outrageous price targets and EPS estimates on the stock.

Herbalife is down by about 45% since early 2019 and for good reason.

Herbalife: A "Company" In Terminal Decline

It has been a while since I wrote about Herbalife (HLF), my "favorite multi-level marketing company". The company's stock did quite well for a while, as shares appreciated by roughly 316% from early 2015 to early 2019.

HLF 5 Years

However, since reaching its all-time highs, the stock has been a disaster. HLF has cratered by about 45% and is now trading at around $34, a level not seen since late 2017.

HLF 1-Year

There is an apparent problem with Herbalife, as the company's business model continues to function as a kind of modern-day legalized "pyramid scheme". Moreover, the company has missed its last two EPS estimates, showed a 35% YoY decline in sales in China (one of its "most promising markets"), and it may be facing a continuous decline in revenues and profits going forward.

The Truth About Herbalife

Herbalife is a "nutritional company" that specializes in household and personal products. However, instead of selling products directly to consumers, Herbalife sells its products to its "distributors", many of whom are aspiring entrepreneurs trying to build their own businesses.

The problem is that most of Herbalife distributors end up buying Herbalife products that they find quite difficult to sell. They then try to recruit new distributors so that they can climb the Herbalife ladder to the top. I know, this may sound a little confusing, so I would like to share a video with you. This should both entertain you and provide some additional information about Herbalife. Trust me, you'll want to watch this, especially if you are or are considering becoming a Herbalife distributor.

The bottom line is that fewer than 1% of Herbalife distributors ever make any "real money", the remaining 99% earn less than minimum wage. Many of whom end up spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on Herbalife products they will probably never sell or use.

This is while Michael Johnson, Herbalife's "former" CEO was the highest-paid CEO in America in 2011. Johnson was also appointed interim CEO earlier this year after Richard P. Goudis left the company's top post after just 1.5 years on the job.

Here is The Cause for Concern

Herbalife's recent earnings results suggest that the company is entering a prolonged or possibly even a permanent period of decline. Its sales and earnings are declining, many of its markets are highly saturated, and HLF's top, as well as bottom line projections, appear unattainable in my view.

HLF's deteriorating earnings:

On August 1, 2019, Herbalife reported a Q2 profit of $76.5 million or 54 cents per share. This was down from $94.4 million in profit and 62 cents in EPS income in Q2 2018. The revenue decrease is significant, 19%. The EPS decline is less severe, 13%, but that is likely due to stock buybacks, not improving profitability or business operations. Sales also dropped on a YoY basis, from $1.29 billion to $1.24 billion, a 3.5% decrease.

Furthermore, consensus estimates for Q2 were for revenues of $1.29 billion, which the company missed by 3.5%, and adjusted EPS estimates were for 77 cents per share, which the company missed by 6.67%, a 12.5% YoY decline.

China is a Problem for Herbalife

Remember the millions of Chinese citizens Herbalife was going to convert into distributors? Well, that does not look like it is going to happen any time soon. Sales in China dropped off a cliff by 35% on a YoY basis.

Moreover, it is not just China. Sales in South and Central America cratered by more than 13% YoY. Sales in Mexico and EMEA region were essentially stagnant. However, North America grew by 6%, and the Asia Pacific region outperformed with sales growth of about 18% over last year.

The Takeaway

Overall sales unexpectedly declined by 3.5% YoY, and profitability essentially deteriorated relative to analysts' estimates. Moreover, this trend is likely to continue due to HLF's questionable business practices and extremely high levels of saturation in many regions. Thus, the company is likely to miss future revenue and earnings estimates as well.

Analysts Appear Oblivious on Herbalife

Right now, consensus EPS estimates are for $3.18 for 2020, about an 18% increase over this year's $2.70 full-year estimate. Consensus revenue estimates are for $5.07 billion, a 6.2% increase over this year's estimates.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

This makes the stock appear cheap, as its forward P/E ratio going by consensus estimates is around 10.7. However, given the recent downtrend in revenues and EPS growth, it is highly unlikely that the company will come close to meeting such optimistic estimates in my view.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Additionally, the company is currently trading at around $34 per share. Per Nasdaq, analysts' HLF's 12-month price target range is from $50 to $65, with a consensus figure of $57 per share.

Why this company's stock price would rise by 50-90% over the next 12 months is unclear to me. In fact, evidence points to the contrary; in that Herbalife's business is in decline, revenues and EPS are starting to miss estimates, and the stock price is likely to go lower than higher in the intermediate and long term.

Would I Short the Stock Here?

The short answer is no; primarily because shares are down by nearly 45% over the 7 months, there is likely to be a relief/short covering rally, and the stock looks cheap relative to 2020 estimates.

However, I do believe that the company is in a stage of an irreversible decline and will continue to show worsening revenue and profitability results going forward. Therefore, I would consider shorting the stock after a moderate to substantial (15-25%) rebound from current levels.

The Bottom Line: When it Stinks, there is Usually Garbage Around

Herbalife's multilevel marketing business model, where about 99% of the company's distributors earn less than minimum wage, and many get stuck with useless inventory is essentially a legalized version of a pyramid scheme.

However, the problem with such "businesses" is that they cannot grow forever. Eventually, many people begin to understand that participating in such a scheme is essentially financially useless, and oftentimes detrimental, not just to individuals, but to whole families, and communities even.

Herbalife is struggling to keep its business model running at a high profitability margin; probably because its costs are rising due to heavy advertising campaigns and other factors, and it literally has fewer and fewer distributors to recruit from around the globe.

The company is starting to miss revenue and EPS estimates by rather wide margins. Last quarter's EPS missed by about 7%. This is the company's second miss in a row and suggests that the company is likely entering a stage of an irreversible terminal decline.

Analysts' seem to be oblivious to the fact that the company's problems are likely much deeper than they appear and have outrageous price targets and unrealistic EPS and revenue estimates on HLF in my view.

Although now does not appear to be an optimal time to short the stock (after a 45% drop over the past 7 months). I will consider shorting Herbalife if it has a moderate to a significant relief rally going forward.

Ultimately, I believe the stock could be trading back at around $15 within the next year. Bill Ackman was mostly right concerning Herbalife, just early. Unfortunately, for Mr. Ackman, when you are early in our business, you are essentially wrong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.