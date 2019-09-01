Silver Is Getting There - Endeavour Silver Is Getting There Faster

Silver has spent more than enough time underperforming gold. As gold broke out to the upside, the silver-gold ratio probed around the modern-day record high. The long-term average for the silver-gold ratio is around the 55:1 level or 55 ounces of silver in each ounce of gold value. In early June, the ratio rose to well above the 90:1 level. Gold broke out above its 2016 high at $1377.50 in June, while silver has come nowhere near its peak from 2016, which stands at $21.095.

Over recent days, silver has begun to show signs of bullish life and has been slowly playing catchup with its precious cousin. Most recently the ratio was near the 83:1 level, and it has been trending lower as silver has been making higher highs. In mid-July, I wrote a piece for Seeking Alpha suggesting that Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is a leveraged play on the precious metal on the upside. When I wrote the article, the stock was trading at $1.84 per share, and September silver futures were trading at $15.14 per ounce. On August 30, September silver was trading at $18.29 and EXK at $2.65 per share. Silver was 20.8% higher EXK has rallied by more than twice that amount on a percentage basis with a gain of over 44%.

Gold's magnetic pull - another pair of new highs

Gold may not have magnetic properties, but when it comes to precious metals, silver is gold's little brother. A bull market in gold is hard for silver to ignore.

The monthly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights that the yellow metal broke out of a $331.30 trading range that had been in place since 2014. After gold reached a peak at $1920.70 in 2011, the price fell to $1046.20 in late 2015. After a rise to $1377.50 in July 2016 in the aftermath of the shock of the Brexit referendum, gold continued to consolidate. In June 2019, the price broke through the top end of the trading band and has steadily been making higher highs.

Silver is a more speculative metal than gold. Central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign currency reserves, but silver's role as a reserve asset ended years ago. However, silver has attracted speculative buying and selling since the 1970s, and before, because the price tends to move more on a percentage basis in both bull and bear markets. The chart shows that monthly historical volatility in gold is at the 12.31% level.

The monthly silver chart illustrates that the metric stood at the 19.30% level as of August 30. Silver volatility tends to trade at higher levels than in gold, reflecting the speculative nature of the metal.

Silver moved higher with the price of gold since June; the price had not caught fire until recently. It is possible that silver needed to give gold time to make sure that the rally was for real before the magnetic pull of the yellow metal took effect.

Closing in on the next level of technical resistance

The first level of technical resistance in the silver market was at the 2019 peak at $16.20 per ounce.

The weekly chart shows that silver moved above the 2019 high in July, a few weeks after gold broke above its 2016 peak. On August 29, silver traded to a high at $18.615, which was above the next level of resistance that stood at the 2018 high at $17.705. The next target on the upside is at the high from 2017 at $18.655. From a technical perspective, silver has risen into overbought territory when it comes to both price momentum and relative strength indices. However, open interest at 224,177 contracts as of August 29 was falling from the recent record high. Over the recent weeks, rising price and increasing open interest have been a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

The July 2016 peak looms large

While the 2017 high at $18.655 per ounce is the next critical technical level for the silver futures market, the crucial line in the sand on the upside stands at the July 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce.

The monthly chart shows that if silver can conquer the 2016 high, the technical resistance levels widen. The next level on the upside is at the August 2013 high at $25.12. Above there, silver will face previous peaks at $35.445 and $37.48 from 2012, and $44.275 and $49.82 from 2011. The ultimate target for the silver market is always the 1980 Hunt Brothers era peak at $50.36 per ounce.

The gateway to a significant rally in the silver market is the 2016 high. If gold is heading to $2000 per ounce, the magnetic pull of the precious metal could cause silver speculation to reach a frenzy.

How will the conspiracy crowd explain a break to the upside?

I have written more than a few pieces challenging the conspiracy theorists who believe a big hand sits over the silver market. That crowd blames a cabal including governments and the world's leading financial institutions for silver's inability to move higher over the past years. If gold is headed for a new record level and silver follows, how will they explain the move? If they are correct and there is manipulation to depress the price of silver, why is the price rallying? What has changed to remove the big hand from over the market?

The answer is nothing. Silver is a metal and a commodity. Silver moves higher and lower when the market dictates that buying outpaces selling or vice versa. I began trading in the silver and gold markets in the early 1980s, right after the Hunts took the price to over $50. The Hunt Brothers attempted to corner the silver market by pyramiding futures positions. They purchased futures and used margin credits to buy more. In what became a speculative house of cards, the collapse came when the COMEX decided that the price action was the result of manipulative activities by a dominant market player with a long position.

In the current environment, if silver is going to make a run for higher prices or even new record highs, the buying is likely to be ubiquitous. Gold is moving higher because the value of fiat currencies is declining across the board. Years of accommodative central bank policies and a new wave of falling interest rates is eating away at the public's faith and credit worthiness of governments that issue legal tender. Therefore, speculative and investment buying that is widespread has the potential to push the price of silver substantially higher. JP Morgan, HSBC, and others who have been the targets of those who espouse conspiracy theories in the silver market only care about the silver market in a wider sense where the rise of precious metals prices reflects the fall of currency values and interest rates. The conspiracy crowd will likely say that buying overwhelmed the manipulative activity of the banks or they were forced to stop out of short positions. However, the financial institutions are not likely to take any losses in a runaway bull market in silver because the shorts on the exchange and their other market positions are matched off against longs or arbitrage structures.

The one thing I have in common with the conspiracy crowd is that I am bullish for the price of silver. If the metal takes off on the upside, I wonder what they will complain about in the future. I am sure they will find something.

Watch those mining stocks - Endeavour is looking good

I continue to believe silver will make gains, and shares of silver producing companies will likely outperform the price action in the metal on a percentage basis.

The chart shows that Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have rallied from the 2019 low at $1.68 per share to $2.86 in August, a rise of over 70% from the lows to the highs this year. In 2011, when the price of silver rose to almost $50 per ounce, EXK reached its high at $13.10, nearly five times more than the most recent peak. EXK had a market cap of $359.091 as of August 30 and trades an average of over 2.55 million shares each day. The company recently reported positive exploration results for its Parral Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. Bradford Cooke, Endeavour's CEO said:

With the success of our ongoing drilling and sampling exploration programs so far this year, management views the Parral Project as having good potential to develop another new high-grade silver mine. The Parral Project is our largest exploration expenditure this year and represents an important part of our growth strategy. We have re-conceptualized the development of the Parral Project as a potential two stage mine project due to the readily accessible high-grade mineralized blocks we have delineated underground. Given there are several toll mills operating in the Parral district, and we have already applied for a mining permit requiring minimal new surface disturbance, we envisage a first stage, small scale, high grade toll mine averaging around 200-250 tonnes per day to generate cash flow while we evaluate the possibility of a second stage, larger scale, 1,000-2,000 tpd high grade mine that could become a new core asset. We plan to mine a bulk sample and process it at a local toll mill in Q3, 2019 so that we can prepare a preliminary economic assessment for the stage one mine by year-end.

Endeavor has the potential to soar with the price of silver. The company does not have an excessive debt load compared to other junior silver miners.

Silver's latest move above the $18 level means that gold magnetic powers are rubbing off on the silver market. Silver is getting there when it comes to catching up with the yellow metal. On a percentage basis, EXK shares are getting there even faster in the current market environment.

