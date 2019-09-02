Crude Oil - Going Nowhere Fast

Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. The price of oil tends to rise during periods of economic expansion and fall when the global economy contracts. The United States is the wealthiest nation on the earth, and China is the most populous country. Therefore, the trade war between the US and China has weighed on the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity.

The path of least resistance for the price of crude oil is a complicated equation that takes supply, demand, economics, and geopolitics into account. Over recent months, bullish and bearish factors have been pulling the price of oil in opposite directions. The trade war is bearish. A petulant Iran suffering under US sanctions because of its support of terrorism and desire to expand its sphere of influence throughout the Middle East and the world is bullish for the price of crude oil. Since over half the world's reserves are located in the Middle East, any hostilities that impact production, refining, or logistical routes runs the risk of stoking supply concerns that would push the price higher.

Crude oil has been trading in a range between $50 and $60 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract for much of 2019. It started the year below the $50 level and in April rose to a high of $66.60. However, for most of the year, it has traded in a $10 per barrel range. Trading rather than investing has been the optimal approach to the oil market. Buying dips below $55 and selling rallies over the level has been a profitable strategy. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (SCO) are double-leveraged tools that can enhance trading the range in the energy commodity.

Recession is bearish

On Thursday, August 29, the US Commerce Department revised second-quarter growth to 2%. The downward revision was not unexpected. The economy grew at 3.1% in Q1, and 2.6% for the first half of 2019. While the economic expansion is now in its eleventh year, the trade war between the US and China is having an impact on business investment and manufacturing in the United States.

Recent stock market volatility and an inversion of the US Treasury yield curve have increased concerns that the economy is heading for a recession. Meanwhile, sluggish growth in the Chinese and European economies continue to weigh on global conditions. Demand for crude oil is a function of economic growth around the world. Since April, the price of oil has been trending lower.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the price of NYMEX crude oil futures has been making lower highs since reaching a peak at $66.60 per barrel during the week of April 22. The most recent low came in early August at $50.52. From a technical perspective, open interest or the total number of open long and short positions in the oil futures market has hovered around two million contracts throughout 2019. Price momentum and relative strength are sitting just below neutral territory. Weekly historical volatility declined from over 40% in July to the 22.95% level. The technical state of the crude oil reflects the bullish and bearish factors pulling the price of the energy commodity in opposite directions these days. However, the fears of a recession continue to weigh on the price of oil.

Iran remains supportive

At the G7 meeting, French President Macron attempted to act as a mediator between the US and Iran. He invited the Iranian foreign minister to France while the members of the G7 met. President Trump has always left the door open for discussions with the Iranians but has made it clear that a nuclear Iran is a non-negotiable issue. In the aftermath of the G7 meeting at the start of last week, Iran rejected any talks with the US. Iran requires the US to lift all sanction before they agree to any negotiations to discuss a new nuclear nonproliferation agreement. Therefore, the two nations remain at a standoff. Sanctions continue to take a toll on the Iranian economy. With Washington and Teheran at odds, the potential for provocative actions in the Middle East in and around the Straits of Hormuz and other areas remain a clear and present danger. Any hostilities that give rise to supply concerns around the world could cause a spike to the upside in the price of crude oil. Iran remains a bullish factor for the oil market.

Inventories were supportive

The most recent reports from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration were bullish for the price of crude oil. The API reported a far larger than expected decline in oil inventories of 11.1 million barrels for the week ending on August 23. The EIA followed by saying they declined by 10 million barrels for the same period. Both the API and EIA said that gasoline and distillate stocks fell in their weekly reports.

At the same time, Baker Hughes reported that the number of rigs in operation in North America declined by 28 over the past two weeks to 742. Last year at the same time, 862 rigs were extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth. The drop of 120 rigs on a year-on-year basis is supportive for the price of oil.

Meanwhile, the EIA also told the market that daily production jumped to 12.5 million barrels, a new record high and 200,000 barrels higher than the prior week. The increase in output at a time when the rig count is dropping is a sign of technological efficiency in the oil market in the United States. While output was not a supportive factor, the inventory data was bullish and lifted the price to almost $57 per barrel level last week before falling to under $55 on Friday, August 30.

Weakness in processing spreads

Crack spreads can be an indicator of the demand for oil. Cracks spreads represent the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into gasoline and distillate products like heating oil, jet and diesel fuels. When the processing spreads move lower, it can weigh on the price of crude oil, which is the primary input into the cracking process.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the gasoline crack spread declined from $24.75 in early July to just over $9.00 per barrel level at the end of last week. The drop in the gasoline processing spread displays weakness for demand but can be a bit of a mirage at this time of the year. The futures market now reflect the time of the year when the peak season has come to an end as the summer is the time of the year when drivers put the most mileage on their cars. The distillate crack spread has less seasonality than the gasoline spread.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the heating oil crack spread, which is a proxy for distillate fuels, shows that the spread has made lower highs and lower lows throughout 2019. The price trend in the heating oil crack spread reflects demand weakness for distillate products, which is not bullish for the price of the main ingredient in the refining process, crude oil.

UCO and SCO to trade the range

The price of crude oil has been going nowhere fast. At around $55 per barrel, it is just a bit below the midpoint of the year, which stands at $55.475 per barrel. Crude oil traded to a low at $44.35 in early January and a high at $66.60 in April.

I continue to favor trading the range in the crude oil futures market, buying when it looks like it will crash through the $50 level and selling when it seems like it is going to the moon. The two caveats are that I would close positions if hostilities break out in the Middle East or if the price falls below technical support at the $50 per barrel level. While crude oil remains in its trading range, the most direct route for long and short risk positions is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME futures market. For those who do not venture into the volatile and leveraged work of futures, UCO and its bearish counterpart SCO provide an alternative. UCO and SCO offer double leverage when it comes to the daily price movements in NYMEX oil futures. The products create the leverage via futures and swap positions. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO creates leverage through the same instruments on the bearish side of the market. The latest top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO has net assets of $384.73 million, trades an average of over 3.9 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.95%. SCO's net assets are $69.67 million, and over 2.35 million shares change hand on average each day. SCO charges the same expense ratio as UCO.

The price of October NYMEX crude oil futures rallied from $50.50 on August 7 to a high at $57.40 on August 13, a rise of 13.66%. The price then dropped to a low at $52.96 on August 26, a decline of 7.74%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that UCO moved from $14.36 on August 7 to a high at $18.47 per share on August 13 or 28.62%, which was more than double the move in the October NYMEX futures on the upside.

Source: Barchart

The SCO tool rose from $16.39 on August 13 to a high at $18.78 when the price of crude oil fell, or 14.58%, just under double the percentage move.

Crude oil remains in its current range. In the absence of any exogenous factors that push the price below $50 or above the highs for the year on the back of events in the Middle East, trading the range is likely to yield optimal results in the energy commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.