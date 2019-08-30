VGT: Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook, But Trading At A Premium Valuation Already

VGT will benefit from several growth trends in the IT industry in the next few years.

ETF Overview

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) owns a portfolio of large and giant-cap technology stocks in the United States. The fund tracks the information technology sector of the MSCI US Investable Market 25/50 Index. Most of these large and giant-cap stocks in VGT’s portfolio have competitive positions over its smaller peers. The fund should benefit from growing IT spending in the next few years. However, its shares are trading at a premium already. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Large and giant-cap tech companies with competitive positions

As the table below shows, about 84% of VGT's portfolio consists of large-cap or giant-cap stocks. These are companies that are well-established and have the cash to spend on R&D to maintain its competitive advantage over its small peers.

Source: Morningstar

Indeed, VGT’s top-10 holdings are companies with moats. As can be seen from the table below, All of the top-10 holdings in VGT’s portfolio receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar’s research. These top 10 stocks represent nearly 55% of its total portfolio. Most of these stocks have products or services that are needed by its customers. Therefore, it is very difficult for its customers to switch to their competitors. For example, Apple (AAPL) has an ecosystem with multiple services (iTunes, cloud, etc.) that attract its customers to use its services and devices. Similarly, Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have networks of millions of merchants and customers that are difficult for its smaller competitors to replicate.

as of 08/27/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Apple Narrow 15.56% Microsoft (MSFT) Wide 15.38% Visa Wide 4.45% Mastercard Wide 3.85% Cisco (CSCO) Narrow 3.78% Intel (INTC) Wide 3.52% Adobe (ADBE) Wide 2.26% Oracle (ORCL) Wide 2.19% IBM (IBM) Narrow 2.04% PayPal (PYPL) Narrow 1.91% Total: 54.93%

Source: Created by author

VGT is a good way to participate in several technology trends

According to IDC, global information communication and technology spending is expected to reach over $6 trillion by 2022 (see chart below). IDC expects that these platforms such as cloud, mobile, social and big data will help drive growth in the next few years. Looking forward to longer term, stocks in VGT’s portfolio should also benefit from several technology trends such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, etc.

Source: IDC Website

VGT is trading at a premium already

VGT has delivered an excellent total return of 389% in the past 10 years. This is much better than the S&P 500 Index’s total return of 240%. VGT’s forward P/E ratio of 21.28x is nearly 3 multiples higher than the ratio of 18.32x of the S&P 500 Index. Similarly, VGT’s price to cash flow ratio of 13.93x is also much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 9.55x. The difference is likely due to VGT’s better average sales and cash flow growth of 9.97% and 18.62% respectively. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Index’s sales and cash flow growth of 7.10% and 13.25% are less stellar.

As of 08/28/2019 VGT S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 21.28x 18.32x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 13.93x 9.55x Sales Growth (%) 9.97% 7.10% Cash Flow Growth (%) 18.62% 13.25%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

The weighted-average forward P/E ratio of VGT’s top 10 holdings is 21.66x. This is 3 multiples higher than its 5-year weighted-average P/E ratio of 18.67x. Therefore, we think VGT is richly valued right now.

as of 08/27/2019 Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Apple 16.13 13.82 15.56% Microsoft 25.77 20.76 15.38% Visa 28.41 25.55 4.45% Mastercard 36.63 26.56 3.85% Cisco 14.08 13.68 3.78% Intel 10.80 12.74 3.52% Adobe 29.59 30.88 2.26% Oracle 13.40 14.63 2.19% IBM 10.15 10.32 2.04% PayPal 34.97 29.23 1.91% Weighted Average 21.66 18.67

Source: Created by author

Risks And Challenges

A concentrated portfolio

VGT has a concentrated portfolio. In fact, Apple and Microsoft accounts for about 15.56% and 15.38% of the portfolio respectively. This concentration can introduce considerable risk especially if one of these two stocks performs poorly.

Economic recession

Stocks in VGT’s portfolio may experience declining revenues in an economic recession. In an economic recession, consumers typically will reduce their spending. For example, VGT's largest holding Apple may experience a decline in revenue as consumers delay upgrading their phones, tablets, or computers. Companies such as Visa and MasterCard may experience declining revenue due to lower transaction volumes.

Since VGT's average P/E is significantly higher than its historical average, when market sentiment turns negative in an economic downturn, we will likely also see a pullback in VGT's fund price.

Investor Takeaway

VGT is a good choice for investors seeking to invest in large and giant-cap technology stocks with competitive positions. However, these stocks are trading at a premium valuation already. The risk and reward profile is not particularly attractive right now. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.