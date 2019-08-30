Anaplan Acquires Mintigo For Predictive Planning Tech

With the deal, PLAN hopes to accelerate the predictive planning capabilities of its business planning software.

Mintigo has developed machine learning software for sales & marketing functions in the enterprise.

Anaplan has acquired Mintigo for an undisclosed sum.

Anaplan (PLAN) announced that it has acquired Mintigo for an undisclosed amount.

Mintigo has developed an ‘intelligent’ machine learning-based customer engagement software system for enterprises.

PLAN acquired Mintigo to integrate its machine learning technologies across its broader portfolio of planning and enhance its system-wide predictive capabilities.

Israel-based Mintigo was founded in 2009 to combine machine learning and predictive analytics with customer engagement software to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of enterprise marketing and sales functions.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Dr. Jacob Shama, who was previously VP Product at modu and head of a big data research center for the government of Israel.

Mintigo’s primary offerings include:

Account based marketing

New pipeline generation

Predictive lead scoring

Sales enablement

Customer marketing upsell & cross sell

Investors have invested at least $51 million and include JAL Ventures, Glilot Capital Partners, La Maison ITF, Sequoia Capital Israel, Maverick Ventures Israel, Giza Venture Capital, and Adams Street Partners.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global customer engagement solutions market is expected to reach $29.5 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecasted CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.6% from 2018 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth include increasing adoption of smart and other consumer electronic devices and the integration of Internet of Things [IoT] technologies into customer engagement processes.

Major vendors that provide customer engagement software include:

Avaya (AVYA)

Aspect Software

Pegasystems (PEGA)

Genesys

OpenText

SAP (SAP)

Zendesk (ZEN)

Oracle (ORCL)

Microsoft (MSFT)

IBM (IBM)

Salesforce (CRM)

Numerous smaller players

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the highest rate during the period, due to increasing adoption of cloud solutions by enterprises of all sizes.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Anaplan didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of April 30, 2019, PLAN had $332.7 million in cash and equivalents and $278.1 million in total liabilities, with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended April 30, 2019, was $978,000.

Since PLAN’s IPO in October 2018, its stock price has risen 115% vs. the broader S&P 500 Index’ rise of 1.37%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have all been positive as compared to consensus estimates:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has returned to approximately equal weight, per a linguistic analysis chart shown here:

Commentary

PLAN acquired Mintigo to integrate its machine learning and predictive analytics technology as part of a push to develop an ‘AI-enabled platform.’

As Anaplan CEO Frank Calderoni stated in the deal announcement,

Mintigo's exceptional talent will strengthen our position as a leader in the category of connected planning by augmenting and elevating the predictive capabilities of our solutions, while accelerating toward our vision for an AI-enabled platform.

The deal for Mintigo is likely to be integrated to help PLAN’s customer model and predict the future, to enhance their forecasting and planning capabilities.

Additionally, PLAN hopes to broaden Mintigo’s technology application beyond sales & marketing to the other functional areas of business operations and planning.

PLAN management is still in ‘investment mode,’ so I expect to see additional deals as they seek to tuck in technologies that can speed their winning proof of concept initiatives to market and continue their rapid growth trajectory.

