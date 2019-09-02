Petroleo Brasileiro - Shares Move Lower On Oil And Brazil

The recent price action in the crude oil market has been bearish. The price was approaching the $50 per barrel level on August 26, as the trade and currency war between the US and China continues to escalate. The threat of a global recession has weighed on the price of the energy commodity as an economic slowdown impedes demand. At the same time, with the US producing 12.5 million barrels per day, supplies are at elevated levels.

On the other side of the fundamental coin, the rising tensions between the US and Iran over sanctions is an issue that could spark supply concerns in the Middle East. Therefore, the path of least resistance for the price of the oil market is far from certain these days. However, French President Macron invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to the G7 meeting in France in an attempt to mediate between the US and Iran to find a solution and develop the framework for a new nuclear nonproliferation agreement. Iranian officials said they are not prepared to negotiate anything until the US lifts sanctions.

Of the top ten oil-producing countries in the world, Brazil ranked ninth in 2018, as the nation was sandwiched between two OPEC members; the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Shares of Brazil's oil-producing company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) have been sinking over the recent weeks under the weight of both the falling price of oil and declining value of the Brazilian real against the US dollar.

PBR shares have dropped

After trading to a high at $16.95 per share on July 12, PBR shares have declined.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that PBR shares have fallen to a low at $12.68 on August 26. The stock dropped below its first level of short-term technical support at $13.33, the May 20 low. The next level to watch on the downside is the late 2018 low at $11.89 per share. On Friday, August 30, PBR shares were back at the $13.49 level.

The price of crude oil and exchange rate between the Brazilian real and US dollar are both weighing on the price of PBR shares in the current environment. A risk-off period in markets across all asset classes could make things worse.

Crude oil weighs on the stock

The primary factor weighing on the price of PBR shares has come from the crude oil market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the nearby October NYMEX crude oil contract illustrates the pressure on the price of the oil commodity since April. Crude oil has been making lower highs with the most recent low coming in early August at $50.50 per barrel. Prince momentum and relative strength metrics are sitting in neutral territory. Open interest has been at either side of two million contracts. At around $55 per barrel on August 30, the price of the energy commodity has made a series of lower highs which has weighed on PBR shares.

The Brazilian real added to the selling

The Brazilian real versus US dollar currency relationship has also been declining since mid-July when PBR hit its last peak at almost $17 per share.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the Brazilian real has fallen from a high at $0.26775 against the US currency in mid-July to its latest low at $0.23750 on August 29, a drop of over 11% over the past six weeks. The decrease in the price of oil together with the decline in the value of the Brazilian real helped push the price of PBR shares from $16.95 to $12.68, or over 25% lower.

Emerging market contagion and a populist and bombastic leadership

The price of oil fell on the back of rising global supplies and demand concerns because of the trade war between the US and China that could lead to a worldwide recession. The drop in the value of the Brazilian real has added insult to injury for PBR shares.

The recent crisis in Argentina that took the value of the Argentine peso over 30% lower in one week was a reminder of the delicate nature of emerging market economies. The impact of Argentina crossed the border into Brazil as contagion caused selling in Brazilian stocks and its currency.

Source: Barchart

Since July, the ETF that reflects the price action in large-cap Brazilian shares (EWZ) has moved from $47.19 to a low at $38.51 on August 27, or over 18.4%. PBR has underperformed the diversified portfolio of Brazilian shares because of the price action in the oil market since mid-July. Meanwhile, both EWZ and PBR shares reflect the decline in value of the Brazilian currency.

The markets had high hopes for Brazil when the nation elected Jair Bolsonaro as President in late 2018. President Bolsonaro is a politician in the mold of US President Donald Trump. He ran for office on a nationalistic and populist platform that favors Brazilian businesses for the Brazilian people. He pledged to rid the government of corruption and drain the financial and political swamp on Sao Paulo. In an example of how similar the Brazilian and US leaders are, President Bolsonaro was arguing with French President Macron over social media on August 26. The Brazilian leader took the French leader to task over his comments on aid for Brazil to assist with the fires in the Amazon. President Bolsonaro scolded Macron over treating his nation like a "colony" when it comes to comments and offers of aid. However, the comments turned personal when the Brazilian President made public comments about the appearance of Macron's wife, who is 28 years older than the French leader. The French President took great offense at the comments. Social media is the new bully pulpit in the world. Teddy Roosevelt coined the term at the turn of the last century, but I doubt he envisioned the technology a pulpit with which to bully opponents.

During his early days in office, the markets favored investments in Brazil. However, the contagion from Argentina and global recessionary pressures have taken a toll on Brazilian companies and the currency over the past six weeks.

Buying PBR scale down for the future

PBR shares could be heading for a test of the late 2018 low at $11.89 per share. Below that level, PBR traded to just over $9 in mid-2018 and $7.61 in mid-2017 as scandals gripped Brazil. In early 2016, when crude oil fell to just over $26 per barrel, PBR shares moved as low at $2.71 per share. Therefore, the stock could have significant downside from the $13.50 level on August 30.

Meanwhile, I believe that any significant move to the downside in Brazil's leading oil company will be a buying opportunity for the future. I am a scale-down buyer of PBR shares, leaving lots of room to buy on weakness and lower the average purchase price of the shares.

Notwithstanding the "rude" comments about President Macron's wife, President Bolsonaro is a business-friendly leader of South America's leading economy. Brazil is a wealthy nation when it comes to raw material reserves. Eventually, the inherent value in Brazil will lift the value of its currency against the US dollar and other world foreign exchange instruments. A rally in the real would likely boost the price of PBR shares. A recovery in the price of crude oil at the same time would turbocharge the price action on the upside of the stock. The Brazilian currency traded in a range from just below the current level to a high at the $0.65 level in 2011. At the current exchange rate, risk-reward for the foreign exchange instrument favors the upside, over time.

PBR shares are moving lower on a combination of selling in the emerging markets and weakness in the price of crude oil. A scale-down buying approach to this company could yield attractive returns in the coming months and years. PBR adds a combination of energy and Brazilian exposure to a portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.