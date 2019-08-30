Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric

Breaking news has caused the price to gyrate from near 50 to 5 then back into the 20s before starting its recent descent.

Introduction

Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation (PCG) currently offers writers of put options the opportunity to make extreme returns (over 100%)! This is due to the uncertainty of shareholders surviving the legal troubles facing PG&E due to several deadly fires since 2017. Recently, a judge said lawsuits from the 2017 Tubbs fire can move forward for the families of victims of that fire. Since this is critical to the value of PCG, I found this quote on PCG's website:

On January 24, 2019, CAL FIRE released the results of its investigation of the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which concluded that PG&E equipment did not cause the fire. The comprehensive analysis underlying PG&E's decision to pursue reorganization under Chapter 11, conducted with the assistance of independent legal and financial advisors, took into account PG&E's longstanding belief based on available evidence that its equipment did not cause the Tubbs Fire. As such, PG&E continues to believe that the Chapter 11 process will facilitate the orderly, fair and expeditious resolution of the liabilities that have arisen and will continue to arise in connection with the 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires. Source: PGG announcement

Estimates are if most cases (and there are others besides the Tubbs fire) are successful, shareholders will be wiped out. All of this has to lead to extreme put prices that someone willing to take on that risk can make large short-term returns. Since the start of 2019, PCG's stock price has made several large up and down movements, going from almost $50 before the bankruptcy filing, to near $5 when it appeared the state said "no help coming", only to rally after they provided some legal cover and now back down as it appears more likely PCG will be dragged into court or lose control of the bankruptcy process.

Source: PCG/Stock Snapshot - Fidelity

A brief review of PG&E

PG&E Corporation through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas to the northern two-thirds of California, encompassing over 5.2 million households. PCG is one of four regulated power companies that serve California. In order to control its future, PCG filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition in early 2019. Their belief is shareholders will benefit more if they have the majority say in any reorganization plan. While there is a great possibility that shareholders will be wiped out, some shell of PCG will survive to service these customers.

Source: PCG Income Statement

The two important lines of the above Income Statement are Operating and Maintenance and Wildfire-related claims. PCG has seen their O&M expenses increase about $1b annually from four years ago. Fire-related costs were almost non-existent prior to 2018. Eliminate the fire costs, and PCG would have made a profit in the first half of 2019. The wildcard is the fire-related lawsuits.

Possible Portfolio Strategy choices

There are four ways to play PCG with options. I will briefly cover three and go into more detail on the one I chose to use. All data is from the 8/23/19 close when PCG traded at $11.04. The option price quotes used would be multiplied by 100 since each option contract covers 100 shares.

If you think PCG will win the lawsuits, will settle at a reasonable cost, or the CA legislature will come to the rescue again, go long with call options. Since that might take a while, the March 2020 calls might make a good possibility. The $15 strike has high open interest and current bid/ask of $2.02/2.31. You start to profit once the price passes $15 + the cost of the option.

If you think PCG is going up in smoke (pun intended), there are two strategies you can use. First is to sell the call option mentioned above and pocket the premium if the price isn't above $15 next March. If you are wrong, your losses are unlimited and would start when the price passes $17. The safer option is to buy put options. Staying with March 2020, the $10 puts would cost you around $2.85, meaning you profit if the price drops below $7.15. If the equity is wiped out, your potential profit is $7.15 (or $715 per contract).

One downside of the above strategies is volatility works against the buyer. The high volatility means you are paying up to own those options. In the case of the call option mentioned above, the price needs to jump 70% by March before you make a profit!

The strategy I chose to implement was writing short-term put contracts to take advantage of the high volatility. After the story broke that the judge would allow the Tubbs Fire lawsuits to proceed, PCG dropped almost 40%, sending put prices up. I sold 5 September 7 contracts at $.36. The logic for only going out one month, versus the March contracts I mentioned above, was I don't expect any other bad news to be released over the next month. I estimated my annualized return, if not put to, at 69%! Most puts I write yield less than a 10% ROI and the majority are under 8% ROIs.

Source: Fidelity (account required to see) Data also at Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Option writing means taking risks. The goal is being adequately rewarded for the risk you take. While most puts I write are on stocks I want to own, occasionally, I will take a bigger risk if the reward is there. For the options I wrote, I need PCG to be above $6.70 when the contracts expire to break-even, so a potential 69% ROI was worth the risk taken. My choice was to pick a strike price down another 40% from the PCG price when I wrote the contracts and before I think any other bad news will come out. There are actually options available as low as $1 and as far out as 2021 for those with a different risk tolerance than myself. As with any American-style option, you can close out at any time.

So far, the price has moved between $10-12 since I wrote my contracts. No new news has come out and as far as I know, there are no other legal 'shoes' left to drop. The option I wrote for $.36 has a bid/ask spread of .28/.46 as I write this with a higher Implied Volatility than then. One problem with option articles is the idea could be gone by the time they appear on SA - as of today, opportunities to make large ROIs writing PCG puts still exists.

My plan is to reevaluate PCG after my September options expire OTM (hopefully) and then decide if I want to try writing an October or November contract. One timing concern is staying in front of the bankruptcy becoming final in case shareholders get burned (pun intended again). I thought I saw somewhere that PCG was hoping that could occur in early 2020. Also, I will search for articles about any pending legal changes before writing more PCG put contracts. If it looks like I will be put to, I then can choose to close out my option position or take delivery and then turn around and write calls on my newly owned 500 shares.

For other option players, a conservative approach would be to wait for the next legal release or statement from the legislature about PCG before taking a position. You probably would be able to buy or sell at the point, but your ROI will be less. The time value of the options usually disappears if bankruptcy becomes a certainty or not.

Since legal damages will determine the fate of PCG shareholders and not being a lawyer, here is a link that references PCG's wildfire page. To understand your risks owning PCG, this is a must-read before investing: PCG wildfire Information. Here is a link to the story on the judge's decision to allow the Tubbs Fire victims to have their day in court: Tubbs Fire newspaper article.

If any of this sounds intriguing, there are many PCG articles and news stories available on Seeking Alpha to get more insight on PCG's future.

As with any article I write, no investment advice is given nor implied. You need special permissions from your broker to qualify for different levels of option trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short 5 PCG Put contracts as mentioned in the article.