Tesla: How Margins Could Rise Significantly

On the 24th of July, Tesla (TSLA) posted a shocking loss of $408 million on record deliveries. This was a consequence of weaker gross margins than expected. However, the saying "Tesla will never be profitable as they can't make profits at record deliveries" is false. The number of deliveries indeed influences profits, but the impact of the average selling price (ASP) and cost reductions are much bigger. Hence, I will give an overview of (possible) future ASP and cost reduction events which would drive Tesla to structural profitability. In my opinion, these events are very likely to happen which is the base for my bullish outlook on Tesla.

The impact of ASP improvement

A comparison of Tesla's ASP and automotive gross margin excluding ZEV credits. (Data source: Tesla, Inc.)

As shown in this graph, ASP declined sequentially from 90,000 in Q1 2018 to 56,000 in Q2 2019. The reasons are price reductions in all models and selling more Model 3s, which are lower priced than the Model S and X. This hurt the automotive gross margin, but Tesla is doing a great job to mitigate this impact. Even after this huge drop in ASP, Tesla keeps being close to profitability. In fact, net income improved year-over-year the last four quarters with a 48% improvement in Q2 2019.

(Data source: Tesla, Inc.)

Now, what will happen with ASP and thus with margins over the next quarters? Some bears expect a further reduction in ASP, as Tesla needs lower prices to be able to sell more cars. I'm not denying this fact. I believe they will slash prices the coming quarters to make the cars more affordable for the mass market. But these reductions will become a lot smaller compared to the past. Furthermore, one should look at two big future indicators for ASP improvement, which will mitigate the price reductions:

Full self driving revenue recognition. One can get the FSD option for $6,000 extra and this price will increase soon to $7,000. But at this moment, this revenue is booked under deferred revenue. Consequently, the margins and ASP look worse than they actually are. Tesla will start recognizing these revenues when FSD is fully capable, which Musk targets to happen at the end of 2019. This is a very challenging timeline. As I keep following the FSD improvements closely, I expect it to happen late 2020. The take rate is guessed to be +-20%. So this would generate at least $7,000*500,000 cars * 20%= $700 mln in extra yearly profits! As prices for FSD will increase, and probably the take rate as well, this number is likely to grow even more. Model Y starts getting produced in the fall of 2020. This cross-over SUV will be sold for around $5,000 more than the Model 3, while the cost is claimed to be even. As the Model Y's segment is 2.5x bigger than the Model 3's, it's safe to say that the Model Y will become Tesla's best sold car in the future. Consequently, this will have a big positive impact on the ASP and margins. To put this in perspective: If Tesla would be able to sell as much Ys as 3s and it will be sold for $5,000 more, it would improve yearly profits by $5,000*400,000 cars= $2 bln.

(Source: Tesla, Inc.)

The impact of cost improvements

Tesla already did a great job at being more cost efficient as they improved labour efficiency, scrap, battery costs, etc. In the Q2 2019 earnings call, these improvements were emphasized:

Yes. We continue to take significant costs out of the Model 3 in particular as well and Jerome can comment further on this. But every week - nearly every week we had record lows on our labor content to build the vehicle. And we saw an ASP adjustment, net reduction in Model 3 from Q1 to Q2, yet the gross profit on the vehicle expanded, attributed to the cost reduction efforts that are underway. Yes. Labor costs were reduced in half, yes, since the Q3 last year, but it's also all the - for the fact that's associated with spares, the scrap is reduced to pretty much nothing, reduced 90% year-over-year. Spares are just more than half. So we're - our goal is to make the car more affordable and sort of pushing everyday, yes. And every week we'll beat records on most lines.

As a consequence of the ASP decline, these improvements did not flow to the bottom line yet. But as mentioned above, I expect the ASP to stabilize over the coming years. Thus, cost efficiencies will hit directly to the bottom line and this will make Tesla profitable. I will dive deeper into the two biggest drivers for future cost improvements:

1. Battery cost improvement. There's one reason for the difficulty of selling electric vehicles profitably: Battery costs. Tesla has a big competitive advantage here. It's the only automotive company using the nickel-cobalt-aluminum cathode technology (less expensive cobalt) and having a battery joint-venture with Panasonic. In 2018, the battery pack for a Long Range Model 3 was guessed to cost $155*79 kWh= $12,245. As you can see on the chart Tesla lowered these costs drastically, but there's still a lot to gain. Economies of scale, vertical integration and technological advancements are expected to get Tesla's battery cost to $90/kWh in 2021. That's a significant cost reduction of more than $5,000 per car which is huge. Again, we are looking at a yearly $2.5 bln cost efficiency probability.

(Source: cleantechnica.com)

2. The cost reductions at Gigafactory 3. There are two big factors which will lead to lower cost per vehicle in Gigafactory 3 compared to Fremont Factory. As everyone knows, wages are a lot lower in China compared to the US. Being in full production, Gigafactory 3 would have $670 mln yearly cost benefits compared to the US.

USA (Fremont) China (GF3) Avg hourly labour cost $39,030 $4.11 #employees 10.000 10.000 Total yearly cost $749 million $79 million

Secondly, capital expenditures will be much lower for Gigafactory 3 compared to other factories. They expect to invest $2 billion over the coming five years. This could lead to another yearly $500mil reduction in expenses. Bears are negative on the lower capex compared to depreciation, but I see it as a good thing. It's not about growing less, but it's about growing in a more efficient way.

Quantification for 2021

It's always interesting to quantify predictions, which I will do in this section. Obviously, there are some risks on the above-mentioned events, which I included in the probability column. Furthermore, I made a profit improvement column for 2021 compared to 2019. The last column shows the profit improvement when production doubles in 2021 compared to 2019, which I expect to happen given its 60.5% CAGR revenue growth. In total, we are talking about a $4.6 bln probability adjusted profit improvement on 500,000 deliveries and $9.2 bln on 1 mln deliveries. Some serious stuff to keep in mind when taking a position in Tesla.

Event Probability Profit improvement(500 K deliveries) Profit improvement(1 mln deliveries) FSD revenue recognition 50% $700 million $1.4 bln Model Y production at same cost 60% $2 billion $4 bln Battery cost improvement 90% $2.5 billion $5 bln GF3 lower cost production 60% $1.3 billion $2.6 bln

Investor takeaway

Elon Musk on the Q2 conference call:

So, yes, absolutely, I think, like long term we are talking 25%, 30%. Not long term meaning like a year. Long term, like, in terms of vernacular that 30% gross margin is I think quite likely.

In the past, Musk has shown that his short-term predictions don't make sense, but his long term predictions do. I believe his 30% gross margin does make sense in the long term given the points mentioned above. Especially the FSD feature could lead to higher margins. Today's losses mean nothing as Tesla is still significantly lowering prices to reach a bigger market. At a certain time (I believe in 2020) this will flatten out, cost efficiencies will hit on the bottom line and Tesla will become structural profitable. Given these dynamics, I believe Tesla is a buy for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.